Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Coveo (TSX: CVO,OTC:CVOSF), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2026 ended September 30, 2025 after market close on Thursday, October 30, 2025 . Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Laurent Simoneau Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Louis Têtu Executive Chairman and Brandon Nussey Chief Financial Officer.

Coveo Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, October 30, 2025

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Conference Call:

https://emportal.ink/3KKrA4i

Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-699-1199

Live Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/gAO9maAm8oq

Webcast Replay:

ir.coveo.com under the "News & Events" section

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform ISO 27001, ISO 27018, and ISO 27017 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner. Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coveo-announces-date-of-fiscal-second-quarter-2026-conference-call-302578817.html

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/09/c4378.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coveo SolutionsCVO:CATSX:CVOEmerging Tech Investing
CVO:CA
