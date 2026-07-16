Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Conference Call

Coveo (TSX: CVO,OTC:CVOSF), the leader in AI-Relevance delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2027 ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman and Karine Hamel, Chief Financial Officer.

Coveo Solutions Inc.

Coveo Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Conference Call:

https://emportal.ink/4vHa7MO  

Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-699-1199

Live Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/BE9xLBvLOMN

Webcast Replay:

ir.coveo.com under the "News & Events" section

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog and following Coveo on LinkedIn, x.com and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coveo-announces-date-of-fiscal-first-quarter-2027-conference-call-302826608.html

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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