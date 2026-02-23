Coveo Announces appointment of Karine Hamel as Chief Financial Officer

 Coveo (TSX: CVO,OTC:CVOSF), the leader in AI-Relevance, announced today that Karine Hamel has been appointed as permanent Chief Financial Officer of Coveo. Ms. Hamel was previously interim Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance of Coveo. Ms. Hamel has led the finance department of Coveo since 2018.

"This appointment reflects the natural evolution of Karine Hamel's role at Coveo," said Laurent Simoneau, Chief Executive Officer of Coveo. "Karine is a highly respected leader whose deep understanding of the company, industry expertise, and strong financial acumen make her exceptionally well suited to serve as Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased to welcome her to the CFO role permanently as we continue to accelerate Coveo's organic growth."

"I am honored to be appointed Chief Financial Officer of Coveo," said Karine Hamel. "Having been part of Coveo's journey for nearly a decade, I remain deeply committed to the company, its people, and its continued growth and success with customers. We have established a strong operational and financial foundation, and I will continue to focus on disciplined execution and sound financial stewardship to deliver sustained value for our stakeholders."

The appointment of Ms. Hamel as Chief Financial Officer is effective today, February 23, 2026.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect their data to their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

AI does not inherently understand your data and context. Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization precision at every point-of-experience, grounded into their unified data, securely. We help enterprises govern AI within digital experiences, to deliver the highest levels of contextual accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

