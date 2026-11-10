Coveo Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Responsible AI

Independent certification of the AI management system for the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform helps enterprises scale agentic, conversational experiences and AI search with confidence.

Coveo (TSX: CVO), the Experience AI leader, today announced that it has achieved ISOIEC 42001:2023 certification, issued by Schellman, for the Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) governing its AI-Relevance Platform, covering Coveo's roles as both an AI producer and AI developer.

Coveo logo

The Coveo AI-Relevance™ platform unifies enterprise content in a secure index and uses AI to power agentic and conversational experiences while respecting source-system permissions. It also grounds third-party AI agents in permission-aware enterprise knowledge. As enterprises expand these uses of AI, responsible governance is essential to building trust.

Trust is one of Coveo's core values, and responsible AI is built into the way Coveo designs, develops, and operates its products. ISO/IEC 42001 is the world's first international standard for AI management systems, setting requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an AIMS, helping organizations that develop, provide, or use AI systems manage AI-related risks while supporting innovation, transparency, and accountability. The certification adds to Coveo's existing ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27018 privacy certifications, and is a differentiator of Coveo's platform in the Experience AI market.

"Nearly all enterprises now leverage AI to serve their customers and employees, and they need confidence that it is governed responsibly and ethically," said Jérémie Ste Marie, SVP Legal and General Counsel at Coveo. "This new certification further validates our trusted approach to managing risks, promoting transparency and ensuring accountability across the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform."

What this means for customers:

  • Responsible AI by design: governance, risk assessment and human oversight are embedded throughout the AI lifecycle, from design and development to deployment and monitoring.
  • Regulatory alignment: the AIMS provides a structured process for identifying and addressing applicable AI-related legal and regulatory requirements for the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform.
  • Structured controls address AI-specific risks, including data quality, system performance, transparency and ethical, legal and societal considerations.
  • Independent assurance: independent certification confirms that Coveo's AIMS meets ISO/IEC 42001:2023 requirements within its certified scope, supporting customer due diligence, security reviews and procurement.

ISO/IEC 42001 certification provides customers with an independently audited basis for assessing how Coveo manages AI-related risks within its certified scope, helping them adopt AI with confidence while maintaining the trust of their own customers, employees, and regulators.

To learn more about Coveo's AI governance, privacy and security practices, visit the Coveo Trust Center.

About Coveo

Coveo helps enterprises win in the Experience AI economy, where AI powers relevant, personalized experiences people love, and that drive better business outcomes.

AI alone doesn't understand a company's business. Coveo does. By grounding AI-driven experiences in trusted enterprise context, Coveo connects people's intent with the right products, content, and knowledge, using business rules to align results with business priorities. It does this through AI-Relevance technology: search, recommendations, conversational experiences, and agentic discovery.

Coveo turns every moment of intent into better experiences at scale. For enterprises across manufacturing, distribution, complex retail, and other knowledge-intensive industries, that means helping people discover and compare products, make confident purchases, find trusted answers, diagnose problems, repair equipment, and get work done faster.

The result: more conversions and sales, greater self-service, lower costs, and increased productivity.

Learn more at coveo.com. Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news by subscribing to the Coveo blog and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

coveo@teamhighwire.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coveo-achieves-isoiec-42001-certification-reinforcing-its-commitment-to-responsible-ai-302933211.html

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CVO:CCTSX:CVOartificial intelligence investing
CVO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Miivo Reports Nearly 560% Revenue Growth as Commercial Expansion Gains Momentum

Miivo Reports Nearly 560% Revenue Growth as Commercial Expansion Gains Momentum

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce revenue of C$118,364 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 ended August 31, 2026, an increase of nearly 560% compared with C$17,973 in the corresponding prior-year quarter as the Company begins... Keep Reading...
Miivo Announces Marketing Services Agreement with RMK Marketing

Miivo Announces Marketing Services Agreement with RMK Marketing

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a marketing service contract dated October 15, 2026 (the "Agreement") with RMK Marketing Inc. ("RMK") to provide online marketing, investor awareness and investor relations... Keep Reading...
Person using calculator with AI images overlaid.

Tech Weekly: Revenue and Funding Questions Rattle AI Stocks

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
Miivo Completes Acquisition of First Five Partners

Miivo Completes Acquisition of First Five Partners

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of First Five Partners Sàrl ("First Five"), a Switzerland-based sports advisory,... Keep Reading...
MIIVO to Acquire First Five Partners, an AI Specialist in the Sports Sector

MIIVO to Acquire First Five Partners, an AI Specialist in the Sports Sector

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated September 29, 2026 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of First Five Partners Sàrl... Keep Reading...
A green circuit board background with candlestick chart overlaid and NVIDIA logo, text reads: NVIDIA.

Nvidia Authorizes Record US$150 Billion Share Buyback

Chipmaker giant NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) authorized an unprecedented US$150 billion increase to its share repurchase program, the largest buyback authorization in corporate history.The board’s authorization increases Nvidia’s total remaining buyback capacity to US$235 billion, which the company... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

Related News

precious metals investing

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

precious metals investing

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

base metals investing

Finlay Drill Hole Ends in Higher Grade Gold and Copper Mineralization on the PIL Property

precious metals investing

Massan grade control drilling commenced

base metals investing

Phase 3 delivers high-grade gold at Mt Solitary