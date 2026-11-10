Coveo Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Responsible AI

Independent certification of the AI management system for the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform helps enterprises scale agentic, conversational experiences and AI search with confidence.
Coveo (TSX: CVO), the Experience AI leader, today announced that it has achieved ISOIEC 42001:2023 certification, issued by Schellman, for the Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) governing its AI-Relevance Platform, covering Coveo's roles as both an AI producer and AI developer.
The Coveo AI-Relevance™ platform unifies enterprise content in a secure index and uses AI to power agentic and conversational experiences while respecting source-system permissions. It also grounds third-party AI agents in permission-aware enterprise knowledge. As enterprises expand these uses of AI, responsible governance is essential to building trust.
Trust is one of Coveo's core values, and responsible AI is built into the way Coveo designs, develops, and operates its products. ISO/IEC 42001 is the world's first international standard for AI management systems, setting requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an AIMS, helping organizations that develop, provide, or use AI systems manage AI-related risks while supporting innovation, transparency, and accountability. The certification adds to Coveo's existing ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO/IEC 27018 privacy certifications, and is a differentiator of Coveo's platform in the Experience AI market.
"Nearly all enterprises now leverage AI to serve their customers and employees, and they need confidence that it is governed responsibly and ethically," said Jérémie Ste Marie, SVP Legal and General Counsel at Coveo. "This new certification further validates our trusted approach to managing risks, promoting transparency and ensuring accountability across the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform."
What this means for customers:
- Responsible AI by design: governance, risk assessment and human oversight are embedded throughout the AI lifecycle, from design and development to deployment and monitoring.
- Regulatory alignment: the AIMS provides a structured process for identifying and addressing applicable AI-related legal and regulatory requirements for the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform.
- Structured controls address AI-specific risks, including data quality, system performance, transparency and ethical, legal and societal considerations.
- Independent assurance: independent certification confirms that Coveo's AIMS meets ISO/IEC 42001:2023 requirements within its certified scope, supporting customer due diligence, security reviews and procurement.
ISO/IEC 42001 certification provides customers with an independently audited basis for assessing how Coveo manages AI-related risks within its certified scope, helping them adopt AI with confidence while maintaining the trust of their own customers, employees, and regulators.
To learn more about Coveo's AI governance, privacy and security practices, visit the Coveo Trust Center.
About Coveo
Coveo helps enterprises win in the Experience AI economy, where AI powers relevant, personalized experiences people love, and that drive better business outcomes.
AI alone doesn't understand a company's business. Coveo does. By grounding AI-driven experiences in trusted enterprise context, Coveo connects people's intent with the right products, content, and knowledge, using business rules to align results with business priorities. It does this through AI-Relevance technology: search, recommendations, conversational experiences, and agentic discovery.
Coveo turns every moment of intent into better experiences at scale. For enterprises across manufacturing, distribution, complex retail, and other knowledge-intensive industries, that means helping people discover and compare products, make confident purchases, find trusted answers, diagnose problems, repair equipment, and get work done faster.
The result: more conversions and sales, greater self-service, lower costs, and increased productivity.
Learn more at coveo.com. Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news by subscribing to the Coveo blog and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.
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SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.