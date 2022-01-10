Resource News Investing News
Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on ) (or "Company"). The report is titled, "Uranium Explorer Focused on Discovering High-Grade Uranium outside of the Athabasca Basin in Canada." The report compares FIND to several other Canadian uranium explorers, provides an overview of the supply - demand dynamics influencing the ...

Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (or "Company"). The report is titled, "Uranium Explorer Focused on Discovering High-Grade Uranium outside of the Athabasca Basin in Canada." The report compares FIND to several other Canadian uranium explorers, provides an overview of the supply - demand dynamics influencing the uranium markets and commodity price predictions over the near term.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign Up / Sign In".

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or Couloir Capital hold shares in the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109467

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Reports Additional High-Grade Uranium Intersections from ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Reports Additional High-Grade Uranium Intersections from ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final Uranium assay results from the recently completed diamond drill program on the ACKIO Uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include:

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium and Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Surface on the Catharsis and Hook Projects

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium and Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Surface on the Catharsis and Hook Projects

Baselode Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Baselode Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer (" CFO "). Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada .

Baselode and the Ore Group would also like to announce the resignation of Jeff Potwarka , the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Potwarka for his dedication and many years of service to the team and Company's shareholders, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Baselode Appoints Cameron MacKay to Vice-President, Exploration & Development

Baselode Appoints Cameron MacKay to Vice-President, Exploration & Development

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Cameron MacKay has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration & Development.

Cameron has been instrumental for the Company's success and discovery of the high-grade Uranium ACKIO zone on the Company's Hook project, as well as managing the technical and logistical requirements for Baselode's project portfolio.  Prior to joining Baselode, Cameron had spent five years with Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU) as Senior Exploration Geologist helping delineate the high-grade Uranium Spitfire prospect.  His technical background also includes working as a Senior Bedrock Mapper with the Canada-Nunavut Geoscience Office.  He is currently a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan , and holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan .

Baselode Receives Drilling Permits for its Shadow Uranium Project

Baselode Receives Drilling Permits for its Shadow Uranium Project

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received Exploration Work Authorization diamond drilling permits from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment (the " Ministry ") for its 100% owned Shadow Uranium project (" Shadow ") in the Athabasca Basin area.

Baselode is encouraged by the Ministry's decision to approve the diamond drilling exploration permits as a result of the Company openly accommodating additional exploration conditions during the extended duty to consult process. Shadow was the first project staked by the Company as it believes the project area meets all of the criteria for hosting near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium deposits. Baselode continues dialogue with the impacted Indigenous communities to ensure that mutually agreeable solutions and benefits with minimal disturbances to Indigenous Lands and Rights are addressed for the planned exploration activities within the Shadow project area..

Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Common Shares").

On January 3, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and the Common Shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of three promotional newsletter e-mails published by The Wolf of Penny Stocks, Penny Picks and Epic Stocks Picks discussing the Company, its projects and the global uranium market. The publications also contained links to, and summaries of recent news releases issued by CUR. OTC Markets provided examples of the promotional material for reference.

Will the Jump in Uranium Prices Impacting Mining Stocks

Will the Jump in Uranium Prices Impacting Mining Stocks

Uranium futures are having their best week since early October. This is the result of protests in Kazakhstan that began Monday over an increase in natural gas. Natural gas powers most cars in the country of 19 million. The protests are important to investors globally as Kazakhstan is a large energy producer, including 40% of the world's uranium production. The country also has an abundance of other natural resources, including oil, gas, copper, and coal. Kazakhstan also is a popular center for Bitcoin mining. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Fission 3.0 Corp. Receives 6,046,952 Traction Shares

Fission 3.0 Corp. Receives 6,046,952 Traction Shares

Fission Uranium 3.0 (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3.0 Corp") are pleased to announce they have received 6,046,952 shares, ($5,442,257 based on today's $0.90 market price) from Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE:TRAC) in regards to the JV Agreement with Traction for the two properties located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region (the "Properties"): the Hearty Bay Project, comprised of 7 mineral claims covering approximately 11,173 hectares (the "Hearty Bay Project"), and the Lazy Edward Project, comprised of 11 mineral claims covering approximately 1,828 hectares (the "Lazy Edward Project"). The shares are under trade restriction until April 30, 2022.

The Hearty Bay property surrounds the historic Isle Brochet radioactive boulder trains. Boulder prospecting by Fission 3 on Isle Brochet in 2019 led to the discovery of 45 radioactive boulders with assay values up to 8.23% U3O8 with over 24% of them returning assay values of >1% U3O8. A marine seismic survey completed in the up-ice direction to the northeast was interpreted to indicate multiple basement structural and lithological features which have defined drill targets. The objective of further exploration on the property is to discover the source of the uraniferous boulder field.

Global Atomic's Turkish Operations Unaffected by Government's Recent Economic Announcement

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that it is business as usual at its Turkish joint venture operation, Befesa Silvermet Turkey ('BST"), following recent announcements by the Turkish government regarding the conversion of a portion of revenues into Turkish lira.   As a matter of course, BST regularly repatriates a portion of its revenue from U.S. dollars to Turkish lira to cover operating costs related to items such as salaries and locally supplied raw materials.

Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company

Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company

EnCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium") (TSX:AZZ), (OTCQB:AZZUF), (FRA:P8AA) are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Azarga Uranium. The Arrangement consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development stage in-situ recovery ("ISR") projects, including two production licenses and focused uranium projects in preferred, permittable United States jurisdictions and resources of approximately 90 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the inferred category1

enCore's assets include the licensed Rosita & Kingsville production facilities in South Texas, the advanced-stage Dewey Burdock development project in South Dakota, which has been issued its key federal permits, the PEA-stage Gas Hills Project, located in Wyoming, and a dominant portfolio of large high quality ISR projects throughout Wyoming and New Mexico. The completion of the Arrangement is the second major acquisition by enCore within the past twelve months and represents a continuation of enCore's strategy to create the leading United States ISR uranium producer.

Industry Report - Energy stocks level out but pricing is still attractive

Industry Report - Energy stocks level out but pricing is still attractive

Energy stocks, as measured by the XLE Energy Index, began the quarter on a high note outperforming the overall market. As we entered the second half of the quarter, however, energy stocks leveled off while the overall market continued to rise. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the XLE rose almost 6% while the S&P 500 Index rose some 10%. Oil prices have been on a tear this year including a sharp increase in October reaching a peak price of $84.65/bbl on October 21. Prices cooled off a bit since then, but remain above $75/bbl. OPEC has been somewhat quiet this quarter. More surprisingly, domestic production has also been slow to respond to higher prices. High oil prices, combined with improved operating efficiencies, mean that production companies are facing very favorable returns on their investment. We look for companies to continue reporting strong positive cash flow and to use cash flow to increase drilling and improve balance sheets. Natural gas prices have also been exceptionally strong early in the quarter climbing above $6/mcf. entering the heating season. Mild weather in November and December have tempered the sharp rise but prices remain above $3.50/mcf, a very profitable level for natural gas producers. Storage levels, which were running high most of 2020, have returned to historical levels. Energy industry fundamentals remain strong. Energy prices are high and show no sign of decreasing. Past concerns of industry-wide reductions in lifting costs or a fundamental shift away from carbon-based fuels have gone to the wayside due to a lack of supply response to higher prices. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

