CoTec Holdings To Host Investor Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, will host an investor update on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 7:30am PDT / 10:30pm EDT. A Q&A period will follow the presentation.
Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so by clicking here to register.
Should the above link not work, please copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://6ix.com/event/cotec-provides-market-update-2
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
CTH:CA
The Conversation (0)
14 April
CoTec Holdings
Investor Insight
CoTec Holdings (CoTec) is a resource extraction and processing company that identifies and deploys breakthrough technologies to turn undervalued assets into high-margin businesses. By combining innovation with strategic execution, the company offers a unique investment opportunity, characterized by low cost, lower capex, faster cash flow generation, and superior returns.
Overview
CoTec (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) applies innovative, disruptive technology to undervalued resource assets, aiming to create a portfolio of 20 to 30 modular “mini-mines” or processing facilities. By focusing on strategic minerals — such as rare earths, copper and iron ore — critical to advanced manufacturing, defense, AI and electrification, the company transforms waste materials into valuable strategic commodities. This approach establishes the potential for high-margin revenue streams and positions CoTec for continued growth.
Through investments and efficient processing methods, CoTec targets areas like rare earth magnet recycling, green steel production and copper waste processing — sectors crucial to today’s evolving economies. For investors, this represents a straightforward opportunity to support a forward-thinking company poised for long-term appreciation.
CoTec is advancing six cutting-edge technologies and three strategic assets, with a medium-term goal of acquiring 10 technologies and 20 to 30 assets. The company’s business model is supported by partnerships, joint ventures (JVs), and a disciplined capital management strategy to unlock value across its portfolio.
CoTec is guided by a highly experienced management team and board of directors with deep expertise in mining, technology and corporate finance.
Why Invest in CoTec?
Investors looking for a high-potential opportunity with strong alignment to global trends in sustainability and technology will find CoTec an attractive choice. Here’s why:
- Significant Upside Potential: CoTec’s innovative approach to deploying cutting-edge, disruptive technologies across undervalued and waste assets creates a scalable business model. By targeting sectors of strategic importance such as rare earth magnet recycling, green steel production, and copper waste processing, CoTec aligns with critical global trends that ensure relevance and growth.
- Strategic Positioning: The company is well-positioned in sectors that are increasingly recognized as strategic priorities, with the application of rare earths and other critical minerals in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and defense.
- Experienced Leadership and Insider Confidence: With a leadership team boasting decades of experience in the resource sector and significant insider ownership (approximately 74 percent of the company is owned by management and insiders), CoTec’s leadership is deeply invested in the company’s success.
- Environmental Responsibility: CoTec’s focus on low-carbon resource extraction technologies not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also enables investors to generate financial returns while contributing to environmental stewardship.
- Catalysts for Growth: The company has a clear roadmap with multiple catalysts in the near term, which may include studies, expansions and potential funding announcements, which are expected to unlock further value for shareholders.*
Company Highlights
- CoTec deploys cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies to marginal assets, reclamation opportunities and recycling initiatives, transforming waste materials into strategic, high-value commodities.
- The company holds stakes in six groundbreaking technologies — HyProMag, Binding Solutions, MagIron, Ceibo, WaveCrackerTM, and Salter. These technologies are designed to unlock significant value across strategically chosen assets. The Lac Jeannine iron project in Quebec, with an after tax NPV of US$59.9 million, stands on its own merits but could see further economic and environmental enhancements through the application of CoTec’s technologies. Similarly, HyProMag USA is pioneering the rollout of HyProMag’s rare earth recycling technology in the United States, delivering low-cost, magnet-to-magnet recovery of rare earth sintered magnets.
- CoTec accelerates the transition from discovery to production through proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, enabling significantly faster revenue generation compared to traditional mining operations.
- Backed by a management team with extensive expertise in mining, finance and technology, CoTec is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and growth in the critical minerals sector.
- Approximately 74 percent of the company is owned by management and insiders, demonstrating the leadership’s strong commitment to the company’s success.
- Although CoTec is trading at an ~88 percent discount to its Net Asset Value, various near-term catalysts have the potential to reduce this valuation gap
Key Technologies and Assets
HyProMag USA Project
The HPMS process enables magnet-to-magnet short-loop recycling to produce domestically sourced recycled rare earth magnets with a very low cost, and lowest CO2 footprint, bypassing the extensive chemical refining and reprocessing of traditional long-loop processes. HPMS uses 88 percent less energy, 85 percent less water and reduces CO2 by 85 percent. It eliminates complex separation stages, reduces material losses, and lowers operational risk. This streamlined approach is faster, more economical, and strategically critical for the U.S., ensuring self-sufficiency in AI, robotics, and defense, where reliance on Chinese rare earths poses a major geopolitical risk.
HyProMag USA, a US Government Minerals Security Partnership Project, leverages the Hydrogen Processing of Magnetic Scrap (HPMS) technology to recover NdFeB magnets from end-of-life electronics and industrial waste. This revolutionary hydrogen-based recycling process provides a much simpler, lower-risk, and more cost-effective alternative to conventional rare earth extraction, reducing reliance on traditional mining and imports. Over US$100 million was spent on R&D, developed by the University of Birmingham over 15 years.
A feasibility study released in November 2024, underscored the HyProMag USA project potential to become a game-changing domestic source of recycled rare earth magnets for the United States. CoTec, which owns 60.3 percent of HyProMag USA (50 percent through the US JV with Maginito, and CoTec’s 20.3 percent equity ownership in Maginito), is targeting a total annual production capacity of 1,041 tons of recycled NdFeB magnets over a 40-year operating life, post-tax net present value (NPV) of US$262 million at current market prices, increasing to US$503 million at independent forecast prices. HyProMag USA is targeting 10 percent of USA’s domestic demand for NdFeB magnets within five years of commissioning, with three plants targeting ~3,000 tons of recycled NdFeB magnets, which is three times what was contemplated in the November 2024 feasibility study.
By tapping into the United States’ push for domestically sourced critical mineral resources, HyProMag USA will position itself as a pivotal player in reshaping the permanent magnet supply chain, providing investors with an opportunity to align with a project at the intersection of sustainability, innovation and economic growth.
Lac Jeannine Iron Project
Located in Quebec, the Lac Jeannine Project is an advanced-stage iron tailings project with a published Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA - preliminary economic assessment). The project involves reprocessing approximately 73 million tonnes (Mt) of tailings to produce high-purity iron concentrate. The PEA incorporated the 2023 drill-program, providing an initial Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 73 Mt at 6.7 percent total Fe for 4.9 Mt of contained total Fe. Though the PEA is based on an initial 10-year life of mine, estimates are the life of mine could be extended by as much as a further 10 years with further drilling and resource definition during the feasibility study in 2025. Based on open-pit extraction methods and the production of a gravity concentrate via conventional processing techniques and at a discount rate of 7 percent (based solely on an initial 10-year life of mine), the PEA indicated a pre-tax NPV of US$93.6 million, and an IRR of 38 percent, and an after tax NPV of US$59.5 million, and an IRR of 30 percent.
The Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 for the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource, Mr. Christian Beaulieu, P.Geo., is a member of l’Ordre des géologues du Québec (#1072). The Qualified Person has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content relating to the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource.
MagIron
MagIron focuses on restarting a brownfield iron ore concentrator in Minnesota to produce DR-grade iron concentrate for low-carbon steel production. The company is targeting production capacity of 2 to 3 Mt of concentrate annually with an operational life exceeding 20 years. MagIron is positioned to capitalize on the demand for U.S.-based green steel, with preliminary valuations showing significant uplift since CoTec’s initial investment. CoTec has a 16 percent equity interest in MagIron.
Binding Solutions (BSL)
BSL’s cold agglomeration technology converts mining waste into ISO-compliant pellets or briquettes, primarily for green steel production. This process is a game-changer in the industry, offering substantial reductions in energy use and emissions. CoTec’s equity in BSL has grown significantly in value, with the most recent valuation of the company exceeding US$158 million, a 107 percent increase from CoTec’s initial investment.
Ceibo
Ceibo’s low-carbon, low-cost oxidative heap leaching technology enhances recovery rates for sulphide copper minerals such as chalcopyrite. The technology potentially improves copper recovery from 30 percent to 80 percent, making it a potential industry-leading solution for copper extraction. CoTec has a seat on Ceibo’s technical advisory board along with its minority equity interest, and is identifying copper assets where the technology could be applied in the form of a joint venture.
WaveCrackerTM
CoTec has entered into a joint collaboration and investigation agreement with McGill University, Québec, Canada. The project, WaveCrackerTM, will investigate extended applications of microwave technologies aiming to improve low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets. The initial focus will be on copper recoveries, particularly in advanced sulphide leaching applications. This collaboration builds upon, and extends, domain knowledge with new learnings and, in combination with other technologies, offers the potential for the low-carbon, low cost production of “new” copper metal.
As part of the project collaboration, CoTec will leverage McGill’s considerable experience in mineral processing and depth of research knowledge in the field of applied microwave technologies over the last 30 years.
Salter Cyclones
CoTec has signed a binding long-term exclusivity and collaboration agreement with Salter Cyclones Limited (“Salter”) for the application of its Multi-Gravity Separators (MGS) technology for the recovery of iron ore and manganese from both primary mining and tailings material.
Salter’s MGS technology was originally developed in the 1980s by Richard Mozley and has been in operation for many years applied to the recovery of valuable metal minerals (tin, chromium, copper, zinc etc). Its application to bulk commodities such as iron and manganese has been limited.
CoTec believes the technology could represent a step change in the bulk handling of iron and manganese tailings, offering the company the opportunity to produce high grade critical mineral iron and manganese concentrates from ultra fine tailings, material which is currently classified as waste and sent directly to tailings storage facilities.
As part of the collaboration CoTec will have an Exclusivity Period for the application of the MGS to iron ore globally and manganese in the United States, South Africa and Brazil for three (3) years. This Exclusivity Period can be extended by achieving certain milestones. CoTec and Salter will actively collaborate on an asset-by-asset basis to apply the technology to identified iron and manganese assets.
Management & Leadership
Julian Treger - CEO
With over three decades of experience in natural resources and finance, Julian Treger is the driving force behind CoTec’s innovative approach to resource extraction. Previously the CEO of Anglo Pacific Group, Treger successfully transitioned the company from a coal-focused royalty business to a battery-metals-focused streaming company, growing its income from £3 million in 2013 to nearly £62 million in 2021. Treger also brings significant expertise from his roles at Audley Capital and various board positions across the mining sector.
Lucio Genovese - Chairman
A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in metals and mining, Lucio Genovese has held leadership roles at Glencore and is the CEO of Nage Capital Management in Switzerland. He is also chairman at Ferrexpo and a member of the board of directors of Mantos Copper S.A. and Nevada Copper. His deep industry knowledge and expertise in value creation through joint ventures and operational excellence are pivotal to CoTec’s success.
Tom Albanese
Tom Albanese served as chief executive officer of Rio Tinto from 2007 to 2013 and as chief executive officer and director of Vedanta Resources and Vedanta Limited from 2014 to 2017. He currently serves as lead independent director of Nevada Copper and non-executive director of Franco-Nevada, and was previously on the board of directors of Ivanhoe Mines, Palabora Mining Company and Turquoise Hill Resources. He holds a Master of Science degree in mining engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in mineral economics both from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Robert Harward - Non-executive Director
Robert Harward is a retired United States Navy vice admiral (SEAL) and a former deputy commander of the United States Central Command. He served on the US National Security Council in The White House and led several multi-national special forces commands in Afghanistan and Iraq. He joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 as their chief executive in the UAE and expanded his responsibilities to cover the Middle East, leaving to join Shield AI as executive vice-president for international business development and strategy based in the UAE.
Sharon Fay - Non-executive Director
A global investment industry leader with more than 35 years of experience, Sharon Fay has extensive expertise in corporate responsibility and strategic evaluation, making her instrumental in CoTec’s ESG initiatives and governance.
Margot Naudie - Non-executive Director
Magot Naudie is a seasoned capital markets professional with 25 years of experience as senior portfolio manager for North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading multi-billion-dollar asset management firms including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management and CPP Investment Board. Naudie is the president of Elephant Capital, and the co-founder of Abaxx Technologies. She sits on a number of public and private company boards. Naudie holds an MBA from Ivey Business School and a BA from McGill University. She is also a chartered financial analyst.
Erez Ichilov - Non-executive Director
With a background in mining, technology and project investments, Erez Ichilov has driven multiple ventures in battery materials, critical minerals and sustainable exploration, aligning well with CoTec’s strategic goals.
John Singleton - COO
John Singleton has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including senior roles at Rio Tinto, De Beers Consolidated Mines and Centamin. His background in corporate development, strategy project evaluation, operations and project development equips CoTec with the expertise necessary for scaling its portfolio of assets and technologies. He is a Fellow of the Royal Geological Society and holds a BSc from the University of Bristol and a MSc in Engineering Geology from Imperial College London.
Abraham Jonker - CFO
Abraham Jonker brings 30 years of financial leadership in the mining industry, with a focus on corporate transactions, equity and debt financing, and strategic growth. He has played a pivotal role in raising over $750 million for mining ventures and has served on the boards of other prominent mining companies.
*Forward-Looking Statements
The information above regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com, and its other public filings. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward- looking statements in this news release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
Unlocking value with disruptive resource technologies
11 April
Cleantech Market Update: Q1 2025 in Review
Shifting political winds and tech advancements defined the cleantech sector in the first quarter of 2025.
This cleantech market update will explore the key trends and challenges that shaped the sector in Q1, with a focus on electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technologies and renewable energy.
From shifting regulatory landscapes to breakthroughs in battery innovation, the period was marked by rapid developments and growing global investment in clean technologies.
Political shifts and policy challenges in cleantech
A notable political shift away from climate-supportive policies in the early weeks of Q1 posed a challenge for the cleantech industry as the Trump administration initiated legal action to cancel key subsidies and funding programs.
Targeting the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on his first day in office, US President Donald Trump signed the Unleashing American Energy executive order that, among other things, calls for a freeze on fund disbursement.
The Trump administration has since taken various additional steps to reshape the nation's environmental and energy landscape, suspending the US$5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program initially approved by Congress in 2021 and launching a deregulatory initiative to boost the US energy sector.
Such actions have ignited strong backlash from legal experts and climate activists. “On a bipartisan basis, Congress funded this program to build a new vehicle charging network nationwide. The Trump administration does not have the authority to halt it capriciously,” said Beth Hammon, senior advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council, after the Federal Highway Administration announced the suspension of the NEVI Formula Program.
Trump would need Congressional approval to repeal tax credits; however, since many IRA-funded projects have generated jobs in red states, pursuing repeals could intensify the backlash the government is facing due to the tariff-induced trade war, which significantly impacted 401(k)s and pushed indexes into a bear market at the start of Q2.
“Many of our plants in the Midwest that have converted to EVs depend on the production credit,” Ford (NASDAQ:F) CEO Jim Farley told reporters at the Detroit Auto Show this past January.
“We would have built those factories in other places, but we didn't ... It changed the math for a lot of investments.”
As legal battles unfold in federal court, delays have already reverberated throughout the cleantech sector, with companies postponing projects in anticipation of potential policy changes, according to Bob Keefe of E2. The outcome could have long-lasting effects on the overall growth and stability of the cleantech industry.
EVs and the autonomous revolution
Electrified transport has been a major sector driving global energy transition investment, accounting for US$757 billion in 2024, according to BloombergNEF’s Energy Transition Investment Trends report.
In January, the Consumer Electronics Show highlighted the convergence of EVs and autonomous driving, with Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) EV subsidiary Waymo announcing an expansion of its partnership with Hyundai Motor (OTC Pink:HYEVF,KRX:005380) and a new collaboration to integrate the Zeekr RT into its fleet.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, who kicked off the event by delivering a keynote speech, touted the success of Waymo and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as a symbol of the “arrival” of autonomous vehicles.
Huang later disclosed during an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley that NVIDIA's technology for autonomous driving is projected to generate US$5 billion in annual sales.
Waymo has since announced plans to expand its self-driving testing to 10 more cities in the US this year and has expanded its services in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In March, the company teamed up with Uber (NYSE:UBER) to offer robotaxis in Austin, Texas — ahead of Tesla’s planned June launch — with plans to expand into Atlanta later this year.
Mixed performance for Tesla
Tesla faced a period of mixed performance in Q1, with its share price experiencing a 2.9 percent drop after Bank of America Global Research changed its rating from “buy” to “neutral” in early January. Analysts cited high execution risks as a near-term growth impediment, mentioning the delayed launch of Tesla's robotaxi and low-cost models.
A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into Tesla's Smart Summon system initiated a further downturn in its share price. This was compounded by a substantial drop in the week of January 20 amid Trump’s declaration of an “energy emergency” and evolving policy conditions.
Subsequently, Brand Finance indicated in February that Tesla's brand value was weakening due to revenue shortfalls and heightened competition, particularly from China, where companies like BYD (OTC Pink:BYDDF,SZSE:002594) and Xiaomi (OTC Pink:XIACF,HKEX:1810) have eaten into its market share. BYD surpassed Tesla’s revenue for 2024's fourth quarter, and analysts predict it will lead in global battery EV market share for the full year.
In addition to that, BYD unveiled a new EV battery system and platform in March that boasts an ultra-fast charging capability, which will be featured in its new series launching in April.
Xiaomi, another significant Chinese player in the EV market, reported 365.9 billion Chinese yuan (US$50.6 billion) in annual revenue in its 2024 earnings report, with 10 percent from its new EV division.
Xiaomi also lifted its 2025 delivery target for EVs to 350,000, up from an earlier figure of 300,000, with plans to release an electric SUV this summer, pitting it against Tesla’s recently refreshed Model Y.
Tesla, which has plans to launch in Saudi Arabia on April 10, didn’t provide a vehicle delivery estimate in its Q4 report, saying only that it expects to see a “return to growth."
Musk's DOGE work weighs on Tesla
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in US politics has also weighed on the company.
Daniel Ives, a Wedbush Securities analyst who has been bullish on Tesla for the last four years, has reduced his Tesla share price target to US$315 from US$550. In a client report shared by Bloomberg on April 6, Ives said his reason for doing so was a "brand crisis" created by Musk’s connection to Trump’s trade policies.
Protests have erupted across the US and in Canada in reaction to Musk’s increasingly prominent role in the Trump administration, with participants honing in on his seemingly unrestricted access to sensitive government data and his efforts to shut down agencies and implement massive funding cuts.
Reports of vehicle and storefront vandalism surfaced as activists called for Tesla drivers to sell their vehicles and dump shares as a form of protest against Musk’s involvement. This sentiment resulted in substantial declines in Tesla’s share price on multiple occasions throughout March, the largest of which (15.43 percent) occurred on March 10, when Trump confirmed his intention to move forward with tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico.
Tesla "least exposed" to auto tariffs
Global tariffs announced on April 2 have added another layer to the challenges global trade poses to the cleantech sector, particularly for the auto industry. While the situation is unfolding and some political analysts are hopeful that negotiations will result in lower levies, many economists say high tariffs could devastate the sector.
CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson’s latest work on the subject describes how Tesla is the “least exposed” to automobile tariffs and could even stand to benefit.
“There are very few winners,” Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions, said in a telephone interview with Bloomberg. “Consumers will be losers because they will have reduced choice and higher prices.”
Renewable energy under the Trump administration
Recent efforts to bolster the renewable energy sector have seen gradual success, as demonstrated by new data from the International Renewable Energy Agency showing that added renewable energy capacity accounted for more than 90 percent of total global power expansion last year at 585 gigawatts,
Solar and wind energy grew at the highest rate, with the US adding a 54 percent increase in solar capacity.
BloombergNEF's Energy Transition Investment Trends report, which was released on January 30 and includes data likely compiled before Trump's inauguration and subsequent policy changes, names solar and wind power as a “mature” part of the energy transition and states that they are likely to continue receiving funding in 2025; however, under the Trump administration, the near-term future of both industries appears uncertain.
Wood Mackenzie's David Brown told the Globe and Mail in January that despite the current strong growth in US solar capacity, the effects of policy uncertainty and incentive cuts might be more pronounced after the next 12 to 18 months.
Along with pausing IRA funding earmarked for climate programs, Trump has ordered the suspension of wind and solar power projects. Wood MacKenzie recently cut its five year outlook for new wind energy projects by 40 percent, citing economic concerns and the current administration’s policies as hurdles.
Within this evolving landscape, Plug Power, a hydrogen manufacturer that secured a loan guarantee of almost US$1.7 billion to build hydrogen power plants before Biden left office, was able to claim tax benefits after this order took effect. The company added US$30 million to its liquidity pool on January 24 through the transfer of the Federal Investment Tax Credit; however, a US$200 million funding gap prompted a Seeking Alpha contributor to name it a high-risk bet.
Cleantech forecast for 2025
Wood Mackenzie’s latest energy transition outlook suggests that North America's power sector emissions could be reduced by 20 percent by 2030, although factors like tariffs and policy could impede this progress.
While bank financing for low-carbon energy technologies nearly matched that of fossil fuels in 2023, a potential funding threat has emerged as all major US banks have withdrawn from the Net Zero Banking Alliance. Additionally, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) announced its decision to leave the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in January.
The current political and economic outlook presents a landscape rife with questions for the cleantech industry.
A District Court judge in Rhode Island blocked the order to freeze IRA funding in late January, but comments from the administration suggest the battle is far from over. Even so, progress continues on several fronts. A note by Citigroup (NYSE:C) ESG analysts asserts that the energy transition is further along now than it was during Trump’s first term, and his policies will not be able to hold back the progress that has already begun.
Meanwhile, companies are continuing to expand. Revel CEO Frank Reig told Axios there's still plenty of financing support for EV charging from local governments and state utilities, despite the cutbacks in federal funding. The electric taxi company recently opened its first EV fast-charging station outside of New York City in San Francisco's Mission District, with plans to add another 125 chargers at seven sites in the Bay Area within the year.
For its part, EV maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is proceeding with its US$6.6 billion IRA-backed Georgia factory despite earlier state-level uncertainty. Rivian has also spun out a new micromobility startup, securing US$105 million in funding with investment from venture capital firm Eclipse. Researchers at BloombergNEF predict that by 2050, three out of four global sales of two and three wheelers will be EVs, compared to approximately half in 2024.
Despite potential headwinds for renewables, Petar Pejovic, senior portfolio manager with Pejovic Bighill Private Wealth at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, has suggested that energy demands for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure are likely to support a diverse energy mix, including green sources.
Nuclear energy is gaining traction as a sustainable option, with nuclear fusion and small modular reactors identified as high-growth areas by the Cleantech Group at its annual North American forum.
Electric mobility and hydrogen could face slower growth due to manufacturing hurdles and demand issues, respectively. However, investment opportunities are anticipated in hydrogen for long-term decarbonization.
The intersection of AI and cleantech is strengthening, attracting increased investment. Furthermore, the cleantech and defense sectors are converging on dual-use technologies. The growing awareness of the health impacts of climate change is also expected to drive further attention and investment in cleantech solutions.
The coming months will be critical in determining the trajectory of the cleantech industry as it navigates policy shifts, market competition and technological advancements.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology or real time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
07 April
Carbonxt (CG1) Managing Director Warren Murphy at the Ignite Investment Summit, 26-27 March 2025 Hong Kong
United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that our Managing Director, Warren Murphy, will be presenting at the Ignite Investment Summit in Hong Kong on Thursday, March 27 at 12:00 PM HK time. Warren will showcase Carbonxt's cutting-edge carbon solutions, highlighting how the Company is driving sustainability and delivering value through advanced technology and eco-friendly innovation.
Carbonxt Group Limited is excited to be part of the Ignite Summit, a premier event that brings together innovative companies, investors, and industry leaders from across the globe.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1), licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
03 April
Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says
Description
A recent analyst report from Longspur Clean Energy highlights Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1) progress in establishing a hydrogen and CO2 transport solution, alongside a strategic shift to a capital-light business model.
With key agreements in place, new revenue streams emerging, and an expanded valuation outlook, Provaris is well-positioned for growth in the global clean energy market.
Illustration of the Regional Supply locations from the Nordic Region into North-West European ports with hydrogen import development plans linked to the future development of Germany’s core hydrogen network
Key Highlights from the Report:
Building Blocks for Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport in Place
Provaris has secured foundational agreements to advance its hydrogen and CO2 transport solutions. This includes a 42,000 tpa hydrogen supply chain agreement with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen, a 30,000 tpa supply deal from Norway to a German utility, and a joint development agreement with Yinson Production Offshore for a 5 mtpa CO2 transport project targeted for the end of the decade.
Capital-light Model to Reduce Funding Needs
Adopting a capital-light model, Provaris will generate licence and origination fees while avoiding the need to fund vessel construction directly. This approach lowers financial risk while maintaining long-term participation in the sector.
Licence Fees Unlock Near-term Revenue
Provaris will now earn a 5 percent technology licence fee on the capital expenditure of its H2Neo hydrogen carrier and H2Leo hydrogen barge, providing upfront revenue during the 30-month construction period. Once operational, the company targets a 5 percent free-carried equity ownership, allowing further financial participation.
Revised Forecasts and Increased Valuation
The updated financial model anticipates technology licence revenue as early as FY 2027, earlier than previous forecasts. Longspur Clean Energy has raised its base-case valuation slightly from AU$0.07 to AU$0.08, with a single CO2 project pushing this to AU$0.13. A larger-scale Norwegian hydrogen project could drive a high-case valuation of AU$0.15. The lower capital requirements under the new model increase the feasibility of new projects, improving confidence in higher valuation scenarios.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
02 April
Provaris Energy
Investor Insight
Provaris presents a unique and attractive investment opportunity given its leading role in developing innovative storage and transport infrastructure essential to lower the cost of hydrogen and CO2 supply chains. With its proprietary technology, strategic partnerships and integrated business model, Provaris is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions.
Company Highlights
- Proprietary tank IP, fabrication and ship designs provide unique advantages to unlocking economic storage and transport.
- Studies demonstrate compression provides the lowest cost for regional hydrogen supply.
- Advancing term sheets into binding agreements in 2025 for hydrogen supply to German utilities.
- Simple ‘Capital lite’ model to provide early cash flow from license fees, recurring revenue and remove capex
- Expanding tank IP and new license fees with Yinson Production AS to innovate liquid CO2 tank and vessels and a second source for license fee income.
- Growth opportunities from pipeline of supply projects and new markets for gas and liquid storage tank solutions
Overview
Provaris (ASX:PV1), offers innovative storage and transport infrastructure essential to lower the cost of hydrogen and CO2 supply chains. With an office established in Oslo, Norway, to support the focus on Europe, the company has developed a shipping solution for ‘Ready to Use’ hydrogen, which provides flexible and stable supply for buyers at the lowest regional delivery cost. The advantages of compressed hydrogen are now recognized through multiple industrial partners for supply and offtake, including a maiden term sheet for offtake with Germany’s Uniper Global Commodities.
The implementation of a ‘capital lite’ model through technology license fees enables Provaris to support a portfolio of supply projects to deliver early cash flow and long-term recurring revenue without large-scale capex. Illustrative fees for each supply chain project are material to support substantial returns to investors over time.
Provaris stands at the forefront of the green hydrogen economy being developed, dedicated to innovative and efficient supply chains for zero-carbon energy in the European region. With its rapid adoption of green hydrogen, the European market needs 7 Mt of low carbon H2 imports by 2030 with less than <1 percent produced today. As countries across the continent seek to decarbonize their economies, the demand for sustainable supply of hydrogen molecules remains in deficit for decades to come. Provaris’ compressed gas solution delivers the fastest, lowest cost route to closing this gap.
Compression supports the development of simple, scalable and energy-efficient green hydrogen supply chains for the European market. By focusing on a regional supply model, the Provaris solution delivers 50 percent more hydrogen from supply sights in the Nordics at a 20 percent lower cost.
Supply Chain Project Pipeline in Europe
Provaris is progressing a two hydrogen supply chain project in the Nordics, which include a German utility for offtake. Additional opportunities under review:
> Norway: Working with developers on hydrogen export infrastructure
> Spain: Assessing sites for export and supply chain integration.
> Finland: Identification of suitable sites for bulk-scale hydrogen export infrastructure.
Multiple projects will further diversify Provaris’ revenue potential and position the company as a key enabler of Europe’s hydrogen transition.
Key Features and Benefits of Compressed Hydrogen
- Enhanced Safety: Provaris’ compressed hydrogen technology prioritizes safety in storage and transportation.
- Cost-effectiveness: By eliminating the need for complex liquefaction or ammonia synthesis processes, the company's solutions reduce overall costs.
- Scalability: The technology is adaptable to various project sizes, from regional supply chains to large-scale international exports.
- Environmental Sustainability: Compressed green hydrogen aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.
Recent Concept Design Study reaffirms simplicity and efficiency of compressed hydrogen enables low-cost supply for Europe.
Innovative Hydrogen Vessel Designs: H2Neo Carrier and H2Leo Barge for export efficiency
Complementing its innovative compressed hydrogen technology, Provaris is in the final stages of developing new vessel designs specifically for hydrogen transport. These specialized vessels are engineered to safely and efficiently carry compressed hydrogen across maritime routes, opening up new possibilities for international green energy trade.
At the heart of Provaris’ innovative H2Neo carrier solution is its proprietary compressed hydrogen technology. The H2Neo offers a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods of hydrogen storage and transport. These carriers are designed to address the growing global demand for hydrogen while overcoming the logistical challenges associated with green hydrogen distribution.
Strategic Partnerships using Provaris solutions for hydrogen
At the forefront of Provaris Energy's European strategy is a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian Hydrogen and Germany-based international energy company Uniper Global Commodities. This tripartite agreement marks a pivotal step in developing hydrogen supply chains, leveraging each partner's unique strengths.
The collaboration strategically capitalizes on the Nordic region's geographical advantages, facilitating efficient hydrogen distribution across Europe, with a particular focus on the German market. Germany is reliant on the import of over 70 percent of its hydrogen demand by 2030. In January 2025, a breakthrough term sheet was announced for the supply, shipping and offtake of 42,500 tonnes per annum of hydrogen, with the target for converting to a binding Hydrogen SPA during 2025.
A second MOU collaboration is also underway replicating this success with a new hydrogen supply project and German utility. Further details are to be announced during 2Q 2025.
In The Netherlands, Provaris is collaborating with Global Energy Storage (GES) to develop a bulk-scale hydrogen import facility within Rotterdam’s global energy hub. The agreement involves the completion of a comprehensive prefeasibility study to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of berthing and unloading of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers. Provaris will be responsible for the transportation of the hydrogen in the H2Neo carriers and GES will be responsible for the discharge and injection into the hydrogen grid.
Innovating CO2 Storage and Transport
As part of its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Provaris is expanding its portfolio to include CO₂ storage. This strategic move commenced with a ground-breaking partnership with Norway’s Yinson Production AS to bring innovation to liquid CO₂ storage and transport, for both maritime and onshore applications. Yinson is a USD 3 billion global energy infrastructure leader in FPSOs and renewable technologies, having raised USD 1.6 B in late-2024 for growth funding, including the establishment of CO₂ supply chains.
In 2024, a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) was announced to develop new bulk liquid CO₂ tank designs for floating, onshore, and ship-based storage applications, solving an industry bottleneck for CO₂ tank capacity limited to ~7,500 cbm. Targeting major gains in storage volume and reduced storage costs, tank designs at low pressure and temperature maximise storage and efficiency to reduce storage and transport costs.
CO2 offers Provaris growth in License Fees
Aligned with its technology license model for hydrogen, Yinson is funding Provaris’ development of new tank designs to be jointly owned and then licensed to owners of floating storage, shipping, and land-based storage solutions, which will include Yinson.
In March 2025 confirmation of an early milestone was achieved with a Concept Design for a new CO2 Tank design completed, with the next milestone set for June 2025. Development fees have included a USD 200,000 Technology License Fee paid under the JDA, with ongoing fees to be received in 2025.
Management Team
Martin Carolan – Managing Director & CEO
Greg Martin – Chairman
Andrew Pickering – Non-executive Director
David Palmer – Non-executive Director
Per Roed – Chief Technical Officer
Mats Fagerberg – Business Development, Europe
Garry Triglavcanin – Product Development Director
Norman Marshall – Group Commercial Manager
John Stevenson – Group Financial Controller
Jessica Roed – Operations Manager, Norway
02 April
AngloGold Completes Tropicana Renewables Project
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG)said on Monday (March 31) that with the completion of its Tropicana renewables project it has created the largest hybrid power system in Australia’s mining sector.
First introduced by AngloGold in June 2023, the renewables project is a partnership with Pacific Energy (ASX:PEA), which will integrate 61 megawatts of wind and solar generation capacity at the Tropicana development.
Tropicana is located in Western Australia roughly 1,000 kilometres east of Perth and is a joint venture between AngloGold and fellow gold producer Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF).
The former holds a 70 percent interest in the project, while the latter owns the remaining 30 percent.
The renewables project is expected to reduce the Tropicana development’s natural gas consumption by approximately 50 percent and decrease carbon emissions by an average of 65,000 tonnes annually over the next decade. The project was completed on time, as construction began toward the end of 2023 and was expected to finish during Q1 2025.
“This project will enable a significant reduction in emissions while reducing both diesel and natural gas consumption and improving our overall security of energy supply,” said AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon.
The project’s energy capacity is equivalent to powering between 40,000 and 50,000 average Australian homes annually. AngloGold believes Tropicana enhances its net asset value, underlining its status as a valuable investment.
In the long run, the renewables initiative will play a crucial role in AngloGold’s 2030 decarbonisation goal, which calls for a 30 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions based on its 2021 carbon emissions baseline.
Outlining the project’s environmental impact in a fact sheet, AngloGold compares it to planting 33 million trees annually, removing 23,000 cars from the road each year or eliminating 2.8 million long-haul flights per year.
Additionally, the plant is expected to reduce the Tropicana operation's diesel consumption by 5.6 million litres annually and cut natural gas usage by 1.1 million gigajoules per year.
Pacific Energy was responsible for designing and constructing the expansion. The company also owns and operates the hybrid renewables-natural gas power station under a 10 year power purchase agreement.
Combined, the thermal and renewable power systems will provide a total capacity of 115 megawatts.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
01 April
Carbonxt Group
Investor Insight
In an increasingly eco-conscious global market, Carbonxt makes a compelling investment case, leveraging a growing addressable market driven by regulatory changes and strategic partnerships. This addressable market is anticipated to grow substantially with the introduction of new regulations targeting PFAS and other environmental contaminants.
Overview
Activated carbon, derived from materials like coconut husks and coal, is a critical tool for filtering contaminants from air and water. Its effectiveness comes from a unique oxidation process that creates a vast network of microscopic pores, dramatically increasing surface area. This versatility makes activated carbon essential across industries, including healthcare, agriculture, oil and gas, and food processing.
For large-scale industrial applications, activated carbon is available in powdered, pellet, and granular forms, with prices ranging from US$2,000 to US$6,000 per tonne—presenting a significant market opportunity.
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) is positioned to capitalize on this demand. As an innovative manufacturer of custom activated carbon, Carbonxt has expanded its reach through a partnership with US-based Kentucky Carbon Processing, forming the joint venture NewCarbon. This partnership enhances Carbonxt’s market potential and strengthens its gross margins.
A key driver of Carbonxt’s growth is its new Inez Power Activated Carbon Plant in Kentucky, which focuses on water treatment—a sector set for transformation due to new US regulations targeting PFAS contamination. PFAS, so-called "forever chemicals," persist in water, soil and even human bodies, with links to serious health issues like cancer, thyroid disease and developmental disorders.
The EPA’s Clean Water Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal allocate $10 billion to combat PFAS pollution, forcing water utilities to upgrade their filtration systems. Carbonxt’s specialized activated carbon solutions are designed to meet this demand. Through NewCarbon, the company is repurposing a waste-to-energy plant into an advanced activated carbon facility, significantly expanding its production capacity.
With 50,000 water utilities across the US accounting for half the granular activated carbon market, Carbonxt is strategically positioned to challenge industry incumbents and reshape the sector.
In addition to the Kentucky facility, Carbonxt has two more production facilities in the US: the Black Birch Powdered Activated Carbon Facility in Georgia and the Arden Hills Pelletization Plant in Minnesota. These facilities have a combined current total capacity of 13,500 tons per annum. The company plans to expand this capacity to 43,500 tonnes per annum by 2027.
Company Highlights
- Carbonxt Group is a manufacturer of patented activated carbon products designed to treat toxic pollutants in both air and water. The company has secured key partnerships and research grants to enhance its product development and market reach.
- Carbonxt currently has an addressable US market for the air phase exceeding US$290 million, with opportunities to expand significantly due to regulatory shifts.
- The partnership with Kentucky Carbon Processing has resulted in the joint venture company, NewCarbon, affording Carbonxt several advantages:
- Increased US-based production capacity to over 20,000 tons per annum, with potential for further expansion.
- Control over input costs, improving base margins.
- Access to high-quality raw materials, ensuring consistent product performance.
- The opening of this new facility allows Carbonxt to enter the water phase market of pollution control, increasing the addressable market to approximately US $1 billion.
- In the near future, much of Carbonxt's growth will be driven by the United States Environmental Protection Agency's increasing regulation of PFAS. There are 50,000 water utility companies in the US, with 4,000 serving over 10,000 customers, collectively representing a significant market.
- The addressable market is expected to increase to well over US$2 billion as these PFAS rulings come into place over the next three years.
- Carbonxt is well-positioned to serve these companies, providing granular activated carbon as well as activated carbon pellets that offer improved filtration with a lower pressure drop as a replacement for granular activated carbon.
- In addition to a highly experienced leadership team, Carbonxt’s strong revenue and earnings growth potential from NewCarbon make the company an attractive investment prospect.
Core Product
High-performance Activated Carbon
Carbonxt designs specialized activated carbon products for its customers, which consist primarily of industrial sector organizations and power utilities. Available in pellet and powder form, the company's oxidizing, non-brominated activated carbons are non-corrosive and designed to remain efficient throughout their entire lifecycle. Although Carbonxt’s origin and listing is in Australia, its products are manufactured and distributed exclusively within the United States.
Carbonxt is currently focused on developing an activated carbon manufacturing facility in Kentucky, the result of a joint partnership with Kentucky Carbon Processing. Once this facility is operational, water utility companies are expected to form a much larger part of its customer base. The facility is also expected to re-invigorate the company's industrial pellet market sales.
Highlights:
- Strong Market Outlook: Industry demand for powdered and pelletized activated carbon remains strong. Prices have trended considerably upwards over the past year and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future, particularly if the Trump administration persists with the imposition of wide-spread tariffs.
- Pricing Trends: Carbonxt's primary competitors in the activated carbon market have both announced price increases ranging from 15 to 40 percent. The company's activated carbon products have the potential to offer better filtration at a considerably lower price point.
- Looking Up: Continued improvements in gross margins (1H25 gross margin at 49 percent, up from 44 percent in 1H24) driven by price increases and ongoing cost-reduction initiatives, including at the Black Birch facility.
- Making a Good First Impression: Carbonxt's high-specification sample products have been well-received by end customers. Management is currently in talks with numerous water utilities to purchase capacity from the company's new facility once it comes online.
- Use Cases: Carbonxt currently manufactures activated carbon products for the following:
- Powdered activated carbons for mercury and flue gas component removal. Customers for this use case include coal-fired power plants, cement plants and industrial boilers & incinerators. Carbonxt manufactures a specialized activated carbon for each type of customer.
- Pelletized activated carbon for the removal of VOCs and hydrogen sulphide from gas streams.
- High-quality pelletized activated carbons designed to remove drinking water contaminants as well as taste and odor compounds.
- Contract Agreements: Carbonxt secured a $4.3 million purchase order for activated carbon products from US utility Wisconsin Public Service. The company also secured a four-year contract extension to supply premium PAC products to Reworld, a global leader in sustainable waste solutions. The deal will generate group revenues of approximately $6 million per annum for the duration of the contract.
Production Facilities
Carbonxt operates three U.S.-based production facilities, each specializing in a key segment of the activated carbon market.
Inez Power Activated Carbon Plant (Kentucky) – The newest and most advanced facility, producing 6,000 tons annually (expanding to 10,000 tons). Designed for granular and pelletized activated carbon, this plant boasts a 99 percent PFOA removal rate, positioning Carbonxt for dominance in PFAS removal and the liquid-phase filtration market—which is twice the size of the air-phase market.
Black Birch Powdered Activated Carbon Facility (Georgia) – Produces 6,000 tons annually (expanding to 10,000 tons), specializing in wood-based powdered activated carbon for industrial applications, including MatsPAC, AquaPAC and CEMPAC product lines.
Arden Hills Pelletization Plant (Minnesota) – Focuses on pelletized wood and lignite carbons, primarily for mercury removal and emissions control. Currently producing 7,500 tons, with key products NAQ-ACP and CTC-ACP.
Management Team
David Mazyck – President, NewCarbon and Director of Technology
Dr. David Mazyck is a world-leading expert on activated carbon (AC) and its applications including mercury capture. He has developed AC products for major multinational AC manufacturers and has regularly consulted them on technical issues. Mazyck is the former chairman of the Activated Carbon Standards Committee for the American Waterworks Association and has developed products for NASA.
He received his PhD in environmental engineering from Penn State University, where he also earned a PhD minor in fuel science.
Matthew Driscoll - Chairman
Matthew Driscoll has significant experience across several industries, including online technologies, financial services, fintech, cleantech, property and resources. He has more than 30 years’ experience in capital markets and the financial services industry and is an accomplished company director in roles across listed and private companies.
He has significant experience in international business growth, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt raisings and building strategic alliances. His current directorships include NED Energy Technologies, NED Blina Minerals, NED Eco Systems, and NED Smoke Alarms Holdings.
Warren Murphy - Managing Director
Warren Murphy has led a large number of acquisitions and financings across the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors. This includes the development of over 2,000 MW of Greenfields power stations and the acquisition of over 3,000 MW of generation assets.
He was co-head of the Australian Infrastructure & Project Finance Group and Head of Energy at Babcock & Brown based in the Sydney office and led the development of Babcock & Brown’s energy sector capability in Australia and New Zealand, including the founding of Infigen Energy and its unlisted predecessor, Global Wind Partner, where he served as a director from inception until June 2009.
Murphy was also a director of the ASX-listed Alinta and Sydney Gas, as well as the unlisted Coogee Resources.
Imtiaz Kathawalla – Independent Director
Imtiaz Kathawalla was a vice-president at NYSE-listed Cabot Corporation, a global specialty chemical company where he had a 27-year career. Kathawalla's most recent position with Cabot Corporation was as general manager of Cabot's purification solutions division. He ran the group's US$300-million global activated carbon business where he oversaw a material increase in EBITDA before managing the sale of the business to a large private equity group.
Nicholas Andrews – Independent Director
Nicholas Andrews has held the role of executive chairman and CEO at Magontec (ASX:MGL), an established business in the global magnesium sector. He is a member of the executive committee and serves on the board of the International Magnesium Association. Prior to his executive career, Andrews held several senior roles in the financial services sector across both investment management and investment banking.
