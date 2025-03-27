CoTec Holdings Corp. Releases New Investor Presentation

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
March 27, 2025
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has updated its investor presentation to reflect the significant progress the Company has made in the execution of its strategy.
Investors can access the presentation on the Company's website at: https://cotec.ca/_resources/presentations/corporate-presentation.pdf?v=032602
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "We continue to make significant progress towards our goal of having two cash flow generating assets by H1 2027. If successful, this will be a remarkable achievement compared to conventional mining where cash flow generation often takes more than fifteen years. The Company is trading at a significant discount to its indicative value and closing this value gap is one of our key focus areas. We believe that the successful execution of our strategy will result in a material re-rating of our Company, offering shareholders a superior return on their investment."
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
tsxv stockscleantech stockscleantech explorationtsxv:cthcopper investingiron investingrare earth investingcleantech investingCleantech Investing
CTH:CA
Sign up to get your FREE
CoTec Holdings Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
11 February
CoTec Holdings
Investor Insight
CoTec Holdings (CoTec) leverages disruptive technologies to undervalued critical mineral assets and waste materials into high-value commodities essential for a low-carbon future. By combining innovation with strategic execution, the company offers a unique investment opportunity, characterized by low cost, lower capex, faster cash flow generation, and superior returns.
Overview
CoTec (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) applies innovative, disruptive technology to undervalued resource assets, aiming to create a portfolio of 20 to 30 modular “mini-mines” or processing facilities. By focusing on strategic minerals — such as rare earths, copper and iron ore — critical to advanced manufacturing, defense and electrification, the company transforms waste materials into valuable strategic commodities. This approach establishes the potential for high-margin revenue streams and positions CoTec for continued growth.
Through investments and efficient processing methods, CoTec targets areas like rare earth magnet recycling, green steel production and copper waste processing — sectors crucial to today’s evolving economies. For investors, this represents a straightforward opportunity to support a forward-thinking company poised for long-term appreciation.
CoTec is advancing four cutting-edge technologies and three strategic assets, with a medium-term goal of acquiring 10 technologies and 20 to 30 assets. The company’s business model is supported by partnerships, joint ventures (JVs), and a disciplined capital management strategy to unlock value across its portfolio.
CoTec is guided by a highly experienced management team and board of directors with deep expertise in mining, technology and corporate finance.
Why Invest in CoTec?
Investors looking for a high-potential opportunity with strong alignment to global trends in sustainability and technology will find CoTec an attractive choice. Here’s why:
- Significant Upside Potential: CoTec’s innovative approach to deploying cutting-edge, disruptive technologies across undervalued and waste assets creates a scalable business model. By targeting sectors of strategic importance such as rare earth magnet recycling, green steel production, and copper waste processing, CoTec aligns with critical global trends that ensure relevance and growth.
- Strategic Positioning: The company is well-positioned in sectors that are increasingly recognized as strategic priorities, with the application of rare earths and other critical minerals in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and defense.
- Experienced Leadership and Insider Confidence: With a leadership team boasting decades of experience in the resource sector and significant insider ownership (approximately 74 percent of the company is owned by management and insiders), CoTec’s leadership is deeply invested in the company’s success.
- Environmental Responsibility: CoTec’s focus on low-carbon resource extraction technologies not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also enables investors to generate financial returns while contributing to environmental stewardship.
- Catalysts for Growth: The company has a clear roadmap with multiple catalysts in the near term, which may include studies, expansions and potential funding announcements, which are expected to unlock further value for shareholders.*
Company Highlights
- CoTec deploys cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies to marginal assets, reclamation opportunities and recycling initiatives, transforming waste materials into strategic, high-value commodities.
- The company holds stakes in four groundbreaking technologies — HyProMag, Binding Solutions, MagIron and Ceibo. These technologies are designed to unlock significant value across strategically chosen assets. The Lac Jeannine iron project in Quebec, with an after tax NPV of US$59.9 million, stands on its own merits but could see further economic and environmental enhancements through the application of CoTec’s technologies. Similarly, HyProMag USA is pioneering the rollout of HyProMag’s rare earth recycling technology in the United States, delivering low-cost, magnet-to-magnet low-carbon resource recovery.
- CoTec accelerates the transition from discovery to production through proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, enabling significantly faster revenue generation compared to traditional mining operations.
- Backed by a management team with extensive expertise in mining, finance and technology, CoTec is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and growth in the critical minerals sector.
- Approximately 74 percent of the company is owned by management and insiders, demonstrating the leadership’s strong commitment to the company’s success.
Key Technologies and Assets
HyProMag USA Project
The HPMS process enables magnet-to-magnet short-loop recycling to produce a domestically-sourced recycled magnet with a very low CO2 footprint, bypassing the extensive chemical refining and reprocessing of traditional long-loop processes. HPMS uses 88 percent less energy, 85 percent less water and reduces CO2 by 85 percent. It eliminates complex separation stages, reduces material losses, and lowers operational risk. This streamlined approach is faster, more economical, and strategically critical for the U.S., ensuring self-sufficiency in AI, robotics, and defense, where reliance on Chinese rare earths poses a major geopolitical risk.
HyProMag USA, a US Government Minerals Security Partnership Project, leverages the Hydrogen Processing of Magnetic Scrap (HPMS) technology to recover NdFeB magnets from end-of-life electronics and industrial waste. This revolutionary hydrogen-based recycling process provides a much simpler, lower-risk, and more cost-effective alternative to conventional rare earth extraction, reducing reliance on traditional mining and imports. Over US$100 million was spent on R&D, developed by the University of Birmingham over 15 years.
A feasibility study released in November 2024, underscored the HyProMag USA project potential to become a game-changing domestic source of recycled rare earth magnets for the United States, targeting 10 percent of the country’s domestic demand for NdFeB magnets within five years of commissioning. CoTec, which owns 60.3 percent of HyProMag USA (50 percent through the US JV with Maginito, and CoTec’s 20.3 percent equity ownership in Maginito), is targeting a total annual production capacity of 1,041 tons of recycled NdFeB magnets over a 40-year operating life, post-tax net present value (NPV) of US$262 million at current market prices, increasing to US$503 million at independent forecast prices.
By tapping into the United States’ push for domestically sourced critical mineral resources, HyProMag USA will position itself as a pivotal player in reshaping the permanent magnet supply chain, providing investors with an opportunity to align with a project at the intersection of sustainability, innovation and economic growth.
Lac Jeannine Iron Project
Located in Quebec, the Lac Jeannine Project is an advanced-stage iron tailings project with a published Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA - preliminary economic assessment). The project involves reprocessing approximately 73 million tonnes (Mt) of tailings to produce high-purity iron concentrate. The PEA incorporated the 2023 drill-program, providing an initial Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 73 Mt at 6.7 percent total Fe for 4.9 Mt of contained total Fe. Though the PEA is based on an initial 10-year life of mine, estimates are the life of mine could be extended by as much as a further 10 years with further drilling and resource definition during the feasibility study in 2025. Based on open-pit extraction methods and the production of a gravity concentrate via conventional processing techniques and at a discount rate of 7 percent (based solely on an initial 10-year life of mine), the PEA indicated a pre-tax NPV of US$93.6 million, and an IRR of 38 percent, and an after tax NPV of US$59.5 million, and an IRR of 30 percent.
The Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 for the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource, Mr. Christian Beaulieu, P.Geo., is a member of l’Ordre des géologues du Québec (#1072). The Qualified Person has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content relating to the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource.
MagIron
MagIron focuses on restarting a brownfield iron ore concentrator in Minnesota to produce DR-grade iron concentrate for low-carbon steel production. The company is targeting production capacity of 2 to 3 Mt of concentrate annually with an operational life exceeding 20 years. MagIron is positioned to capitalize on the demand for U.S.-based green steel, with preliminary valuations showing significant uplift since CoTec’s initial investment. CoTec has a 16 percent equity interest in MagIron.
Binding Solutions (BSL)BSL’s cold agglomeration technology converts mining waste into ISO-compliant pellets or briquettes, primarily for green steel production. This process is a game-changer in the industry, offering substantial reductions in energy use and emissions. CoTec’s equity in BSL has grown significantly in value, with the most recent valuation of the company exceeding US$158 million, a 107 percent increase from CoTec’s initial investment.
Ceibo
Ceibo’s low-carbon, low-cost oxidative heap leaching technology enhances recovery rates for sulphide copper minerals such as chalcopyrite. The technology potentially improves copper recovery from 30 percent to 80 percent, making it a potential industry-leading solution for copper extraction. CoTec has a seat on Ceibo’s technical advisory board along with its minority equity interest, and is identifying copper assets where the technology could be applied in the form of a joint venture.
Management & Leadership
Julian Treger - CEO
With over three decades of experience in natural resources and finance, Julian Treger is the driving force behind CoTec’s innovative approach to resource extraction. Previously the CEO of Anglo Pacific Group, Treger successfully transitioned the company from a coal-focused royalty business to a battery-metals-focused streaming company, growing its income from £3 million in 2013 to nearly £62 million in 2021. Treger also brings significant expertise from his roles at Audley Capital and various board positions across the mining sector.
Lucio Genovese - Chairman
A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in metals and mining, Lucio Genovese has held leadership roles at Glencore and is the CEO of Nage Capital Management in Switzerland. He is also chairman at Ferrexpo and a member of the board of directors of Mantos Copper S.A. and Nevada Copper. His deep industry knowledge and expertise in value creation through joint ventures and operational excellence are pivotal to CoTec’s success.
Tom Albanese
Tom Albanese served as chief executive officer of Rio Tinto from 2007 to 2013 and as chief executive officer and director of Vedanta Resources and Vedanta Limited from 2014 to 2017. He currently serves as lead independent director of Nevada Copper and non-executive director of Franco-Nevada, and was previously on the board of directors of Ivanhoe Mines, Palabora Mining Company and Turquoise Hill Resources. He holds a Master of Science degree in mining engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in mineral economics both from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Robert Harward - Non-executive Director
Robert Harward is a retired United States Navy vice admiral (SEAL) and a former deputy commander of the United States Central Command. He served on the US National Security Council in The White House and led several multi-national special forces commands in Afghanistan and Iraq. He joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 as their chief executive in the UAE and expanded his responsibilities to cover the Middle East, leaving to join Shield AI as executive vice-president for international business development and strategy based in the UAE.
Sharon Fay - Non-executive Director
A global investment industry leader with more than 35 years of experience, Sharon Fay has extensive expertise in corporate responsibility and strategic evaluation, making her instrumental in CoTec’s ESG initiatives and governance.
Margot Naudie - Non-executive Director
Magot Naudie is a seasoned capital markets professional with 25 years of experience as senior portfolio manager for North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading multi-billion-dollar asset management firms including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management and CPP Investment Board. Naudie is the president of Elephant Capital, and the co-founder of Abaxx Technologies. She sits on a number of public and private company boards. Naudie holds an MBA from Ivey Business School and a BA from McGill University. She is also a chartered financial analyst.
Erez Ichilov - Non-executive Director
With a background in mining, technology and project investments, Erez Ichilov has driven multiple ventures in battery materials, critical minerals and sustainable exploration, aligning well with CoTec’s strategic goals.
John Singleton - COO
John Singleton has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including senior roles at Rio Tinto, De Beers Consolidated Mines and Centamin. His background in corporate development, strategy project evaluation, operations and project development equips CoTec with the expertise necessary for scaling its portfolio of assets and technologies. He is a Fellow of the Royal Geological Society and holds a BSc from the University of Bristol and a MSc in Engineering Geology from Imperial College London.
Abraham Jonker - CFO
Abraham Jonker brings 30 years of financial leadership in the mining industry, with a focus on corporate transactions, equity and debt financing, and strategic growth. He has played a pivotal role in raising over $750 million for mining ventures and has served on the boards of other prominent mining companies.
*Forward-Looking Statements
The information above regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com, and its other public filings. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward- looking statements in this news release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
Keep reading...Show less
Innovating the Future of Resource Extraction
17 March
Toyota Shares Hydrogen Roadmap, Highlighting On- and Off-Road Opportunities
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) reinforced its commitment to hydrogen at the 2025 Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Seminar, laying out a roadmap for expanding its fuel cell technology across multiple industries.
Toyota executives used the event to highlight the company’s latest advancements in hydrogen-powered solutions, emphasizing their role in heavy-duty transport, power generation and industrial applications.
“We are collaborating with companies that would traditionally have been our competition to develop standards for hydrogen fueling connections and protocols, recognizing that an industry standard was of greater benefit than our own competitive advantage,” said Jay Sackett, chief engineer of advanced mobility, in his opening remarks at the event.
Toyota has long promoted a diversified strategy to cut emissions, integrating hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). While much attention has been on battery electric vehicles, Toyota remains firm in its belief that hydrogen fuel cells will play a critical role, particularly in sectors where battery solutions face limitations.
Heavy-duty trucking stands out as one of those key areas. Toyota highlighted its Tri-gen system at the Port of Long Beach, a first-of-its-kind facility developed in partnership with FuelCell Energy.
The plant converts renewable biogas into hydrogen, while also generating electricity and water as by-products. Capable of producing 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen daily, the system helps fuel a growing fleet of hydrogen-powered trucks.
“There are as many as 20,000 opportunities every day to clean up the air with hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks,” Sackett said, referring to the number of diesel-powered heavy-duty truck routes in the Long Beach and Los Angeles port areas.
FCEV trucks offer several advantages over their diesel counterparts, including zero emissions, rapid refueling and the ability to match traditional payload capacities. While battery-electric trucks require lengthy charging times, fuel cell models can refuel in just 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving uptime for drivers.
The company’s hydrogen ambitions extend beyond the road — Toyota has also been developing fuel cell-based power solutions at its North American Hydrogen Headquarters (H2HQ) in Gardena, California.
At the seminar, General Manager of Fuel Cell Solutions Thibaut de Barros Conti shared examples of hydrogen applications beyond vehicles that Toyota is pursuing. A Toyota fuel cell generator is already in use as a backup power source for a hospital in the Pacific Northwest, offering a clean alternative to diesel generators.
In addition, a mobile hydrogen-powered generator, built into a Toyota Tundra for motorsports and event use, powered the Hot Cocoa Village and Santa’s Workshop at Detroit’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony last year.
On a larger scale, Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cells are being used in a 1 megawatt power-generation system at the National Renewable Energy Lab in Colorado. The company is also incorporating fuel cells into a future microgrid at H2HQ.
Despite its progress, Toyota acknowledged that hydrogen still faces hurdles, particularly in infrastructure development. Fueling station availability is limited, particularly outside California, which is home to most of the US hydrogen network.
“This has not been an easy road,” de Barros Conti said, “but it is the right road.”
De Barros Conti emphasized Toyota’s efforts to close the infrastructure gap, noting that recent US policy shifts supporting hydrogen production could accelerate station deployment. New incentives for hydrogen production and refueling networks aim to expand accessibility, making FCEVs a more viable option nationwide.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
12 March
Northvolt Files for Bankruptcy, Marking Setback for European Battery Industry
Northvolt, once hailed as Europe's battery manufacturing champion, has filed for bankruptcy in Sweden after failing to secure the financial support necessary to continue operations.
The company cited multiple factors for its collapse in a Wednesday (March 12) release, including rising capital costs, geopolitical instability, supply chain disruptions and shifting market demand.
The bankruptcy represents a significant setback for Europe's ambitions to establish a competitive battery sector against industry giants in China and South Korea. Northvolt had positioned itself as a cornerstone of European energy independence, aiming to build a vertically integrated supply chain for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
As part of the bankruptcy process, a Swedish court-appointed trustee, Mikael Kubu, will oversee the company's affairs, including the sale of its assets and the settlement of its obligations.
The filing includes several key entities under the Northvolt umbrella, including Northvolt AB, Northvolt Ett AB, Northvolt Labs AB, Northvolt Revolt AB and Northvolt Systems AB.
Northvolt Germany and Northvolt North America have not filed for bankruptcy in their respective jurisdictions; their future will be determined by the Swedish trustee in consultation with the company's lenders.
Northvolt expressed disappointment in the bankruptcy outcome and pledged to work closely with authorities, trade unions and partners to ensure employees receive necessary support during the transition.
In an email, Evan Hartley, research manager at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, described the bankruptcy as a severe blow to European efforts to challenge Asia's dominance in the battery sector.
"Launched with initial hopes for 170 gigawatt hours (GWh) of capacity in Europe, three plants, and full integration of cathode and precursor production, their plans had hit multiple roadblocks in the past few years," he wrote.
“A wider market of LFP demand growth, plummeting cell prices, and the general difficulty in producing cells were the final nails in the coffin for the Northvolt project,” Hartley added.
Northvolt’s legacy and uncertain future
Despite its financial collapse, Northvolt was able to achieve several milestones.
It ramped up production at its Skellefteå plant, where cell output from serial production lines had doubled, and secured a 50 percent improvement in production yield since September. The company also delivered its first 1 million battery cells to a European customer, produced entirely with fossil-free energy.
Tom Johnstone, interim chair of Northvolt’s board of directors, reflected on the company's journey and the broader implications of its failure in Wednesday's press release:
"This is an incredibly difficult day for everyone at Northvolt. We set out to build something groundbreaking — to drive real change in the battery, EV, and wider European industry and accelerate the transition to a green and sustainable future."
Johnstone emphasized that Northvolt’s work has laid a strong foundation for Europe's battery industry, despite the company's inability to survive in its current form.
"For me personally, it remains key for Europe to have a homegrown battery industry, but it is a marathon to build such an industry. It needs patience and long-term commitment from all stakeholders," he said.
The bankruptcy raises questions about Europe’s future battery production capacity. Data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence indicates that while Northvolt had originally planned to contribute 170 GWh of battery capacity in Europe across multiple plants, broader market conditions had already begun reshaping the sector.
Statista figures show that Europe’s planned capacity for battery production is still expected to grow, rising from 191.4 GWh in 2024 to 1,160.3 GWh by 2030. Northvolt’s exit leaves a gap in this trajectory, with competitors like Contemporary Amperex Technology (SZSE:300750) and LG Energy Solution (KRX:373220) likely to fill the void.
Additionally, the demand shift toward lithium iron phosphate batteries and the general downward trend in battery prices have made large-scale battery production a challenging business.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
11 March
HyProMag USA Expands Detailed Engineering Phase To Include Three HPMS Vessels And Initiates Concept Studies For Further Expansion And Complementary “Long Loop” Recycling
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) (“CoTec”) and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (“Mkango”) are pleased to announce that HyProMag USA LLC (“HyProMag USA”) will expand the upcoming detailed design phase of its U.S. permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing project (the “Project”) to include three HPMSi vessels.
In addition, and concurrently, HyProMag USA will begin conceptual studies to evaluate further expansion to triple the capacity of the Project, versus that envisaged in the Feasibility Study, across the Project footprint of Fort Worth, Texas (“Texas Hub”), South Carolina and Nevada as well as integrated USA development of long loop chemical processing, which is complementary to the HPMS short-loop process. Long-loop chemical processing is used to process any material not suitable for short-loop recycling as well as swarf generated from magnet finishing. HyProMag USA is targeting to supply 10% of U.S. domestic demand for NdFeB magnets within five years of commissioning.ii
The November 2024 base case Feasibility Study (the “Feasibility Study”)iii, which was based on two HPMS vessels, indicated a NPV7% of US$262iv million based on current market pricesv,vi and US$503 million based on forecast pricesvii. With the inclusion of the third HPMS vessel for an incremental capital cost of circa US$7 million, the Feasibility Study indicated a NPV7% of US$279 million based on current market prices and US$593 million based on forecast prices.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented: “The potential expansion of HyProMag USA is compelling from a value perspective as the modular design of the production hubs is expected to allow for significant upfront cost savings and optimization opportunities could result in even higher returns than the strong economics shown by the Feasibility Study. Additionally, it will also play a key role in supporting the US strategy of reshoring manufacturing capability, reducing dependance on foreign magnets and rare earths.
The increased production capacity could also allow the flexibility to produce a wider range of products and specialist magnets, further improving both financial returns and the company’s ability to become a supplier of choice.”
Will Dawes, Mkango CEO commented:“The HyProMag USA Feasibility Study highlighted the strong economics of the Project, with significant opportunities for further expansions, coupled with ancillary developments to add value, broaden the product suite and strengthen the competitive positioning.”
The Feasibility Study included the Texas Hub, and two pre-processing facilities located in South Carolina and Nevada respectively. It is envisaged that additional expansion capacity and downstream development could be added at either the Texas Hub and / or the two pre-processing facilities, which will be evaluated during the concept studies, as well as the potential to process additional primary feed if required to initially support the expansion. The modular nature of the production design should allow duplication with limited design adjustments and should benefit from the construction and ramp-up learnings of the Texas Hub, and commissioning of the UK and Germany operations. With the increased production capacity, the Project will generate additional NdFeB co-products suitable for long loop chemical processing. The opportunity to develop an integrated long loop chemical processing plant will also be evaluated during the concept studies.
Both long-loop and short-loop recycling technologies are underpinned by the HPMS technology, which liberates magnets from end-of-life scrap streams in a cost effective and energy efficient way to produce a recycled NdFeB alloy powder, which is manufactured into a magnet (via the short loop process) or into a rare earth carbonate or oxide (via the long loop chemical process). In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the results of an independent ISO-Compliant product carbon footprint study which confirmed an exceptionally low CO2 footprint of 2.35 kg CO2 eq. per kg of NdFeB cut sintered block product.viii
The Texas Hub’s annual production with a third HPMS vessel will be 750 metric tons per annum of recycled sintered NdFeB magnets and 807 metric tons per annum of associated NdFeB co-products (total payable capacity – 1,557 metric tons NdFeB within five years of commissioning) over a 40 year operating life. It is expected that the third reactor will provide the Texas Hub with significant optionality to supply the U.S. market with additional NdFeB alloy powder. The detailed design will further incorporate debottlenecking and optimization of the three existing magnet lines at the proposed Texas Plant.
Ownership
HyProMag USA is owned 50:50 by CoTec and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100 per cent owned by Maginito Limited (“Maginito”), which is owned on a 79.4/20.6 per cent basis by Mkango and CoTec.
About HyProMag
HyProMag is commercializing HPMS recycling technology in the UK, Germany and United States. HyProMag is also evaluating other jurisdictions, and in mid-2024 launched a collaboration with Envipro on rare earth magnet recycling in Japan. HPMS technology was developed at the Magnetic Materials Group (MMG) at University of Birmingham, underpinned by approximately US$100 million of research and development funding, and has major competitive advantages versus other rare earth magnet recycling technologies, which are largely focused on chemical processes but do not solve the challenges of liberating magnets from end-of-life scrap streams – HPMS provides this solution.
About CoTec Holdings Corp.
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec’s strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
About Mkango Resources Ltd.
Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango’s corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited (“Maginito”), which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.
Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito’s convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd (“Mkango UK”), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.
Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture company.
Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project and an extensive rare earths, uranium, tantalum, niobium, rutile, nickel and cobalt exploration portfolio in Malawi, and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland. Mkango has signed a letter of Intent with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger.
For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango and CoTec. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “is expected to”, “scheduled”, “estimates” “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “can”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will”, occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, the successful conclusion of the MDA, the availability of (or delays in obtaining) financing to develop Songwe Hill, the Recycling Plants being developed by Maginito in the UK, Germany and the US (the “Maginito Recycling Plants”), the results of the Feasibility Study and the Pulawy Separation Plant, governmental action and other market effects on global demand and pricing for the metals and associated downstream products for which Mkango is exploring, researching and developing, geological, technical and regulatory matters relating to the development of Songwe Hill, the ability to scale the HPMS and chemical recycling technologies to commercial scale, competitors having greater financial capability and effective competing technologies in the recycling and separation business of Maginito and Mkango, availability of scrap supplies for Maginito’s recycling activities, government regulation (including the impact of environmental and other regulations) on and the economics in relation to recycling and the development of the Maginito Recycling Plants, and the Pulawy Separation Plant and future investments in the United States pursuant to the proposed cooperation agreement between Maginito and CoTec, the outcome and timing of the completion of the feasibility studies, cost overruns, complexities in building and operating the plants, and the positive results of feasibility studies on the various proposed aspects of Mkango’s, Maginito’s and CoTec’s activities. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company and CoTec disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company and CoTec undertake no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
For further information on CoTec, please contract:
CoTec Holdings Corp.
Braam Jonker
Chief Financial Officer
braam.jonker@cotec.ca
Canada: +1 604 992-5600
For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited
William Dawes
Chief Executive Officer
will@mkango.ca
Canada: +1 403 444 5979
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources
Alexander Lemon
President
alex@mkango.ca
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta
UK: +44 20 3470 0470
Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing
UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5
The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
06 March
6 US Biofuel Stocks
The global biofuels market was valued at US$64.06 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$106.02 billion in 2034. Despite previous dips, the outlook for the biofuels industry and US biofuel stocks is positive.
The driving forces behind rising demand for biofuels include the goal of reducing the carbon footprint of transport industries, as well as factors such as a growing need for alternatives to foreign oil and enhanced cost-competitiveness and efficiency of biofuel production technology.
The US is the largest biofuels-producing country in the world by far.
"Capacity at U.S. producers of renewable diesel and other biofuels totaled 4.3 billion gal/y in January 2024, 1.3 billion gallons more per year than in 2023. Fuel ethanol—primarily produced from corn kernel starch and blended with gasoline—accounts for most of U.S. biofuels production capacity," states the US Energy Information Administration.
Not surprisingly, the corn field state of Iowa is by far the leader in biofuels production in the nation, followed by agricultural powerhouses Nebraska and Illinois.
For investors interested in the biofuel industry, here are the 6 top US biofuels stocks by market cap. All figures are from TradingView’s stock screener and were current as of market close on March 5, 2025. Read on to learn more about these biofuels companies and their operations.
1. REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
Market cap: US$644.36 million
REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities that together have the capacity to produce 730 million gallons of ethanol. The company is the majority owner of two of these facilities, One Earth Energy in Illinois and NuGen Energy in South Dakota, which combine for capacity of 300 million gallons. It is also a minority owner of holding company Big River Resources, which has four production plants across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
REX is advancing its expansion campaign at its ethanol production facility at the One Earth Energy facility, which will increase annual ethanol production capacity from 150 million gallons to 175 million gallons. The company expects to complete the expansion in mid-2025. REX is also planning to obtain permits to further expand the facility to an annual production capacity of 200 million gallons.
2. Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)
Market cap: US$444.44 million
Montauk Renewables is a US renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and conversion of biogas derived from landfill methane into renewable natural gas (RNG) or electrical power for the electrical grid. The company has 14 operating projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
For its fiscal year 2024, Montauk’s RNG revenues are expected to come in at between US$175 million and US$185 million, while its renewable electricity revenues are expected to be between US$17 million and US$18 million. Its full year results will be available in mid-March.
3. OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)
Market cap: US$407.88 million
OPAL Fuels is another renewable energy company that specializes in capturing and converting biogas into RNG. The company’s fully integrated vertical waste-to-energy model takes biogas from landfills and dairies to create fuel for use in heavy- and medium-duty trucking fleets, as well as renewable power for sale to utilities.
In late February 2025, the company announced a series of 50/50 joint venture partnerships to develop four new landfill RNG production projects. OPAL's share represents 1.5 million MMBtu of aggregate annual design capacity.
4. Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Market cap: US$316.02 million
Gevo is a renewable chemicals and next-generation biofuels company with headquarters in Colorado. Gevo produces isobutanol, ethanol and high-value animal feed at its fermentation plant in Minnesota. Over in Texas, it operates a biorefinery that converts alcohols into products ranging from renewable jet fuel to octane and even ingredients for plastics.
Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based RNG facilities in the United States and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration facility.
In February 2025, Gevo announced a partnership with French energy company Axens “to accelerate development and commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using the ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) pathway.” Gevo is currently developing the world's first ethanol-to-jet SAF commercial production facility, Net-Zero 1, which will be located in South Dakota.
5. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)
Market cap: US$186.87 million
FutureFuel is a developer and producer of diversified chemical products, specialty organic chemicals, premium biodiesel and other biofuels, such as ethanol and biomass solids. FutureFuel launched its biofuels product platform in 2005 and now has a biodiesel production capacity of 60 million gallons per year.
FutureFuels announced a quarterly dividend program for 2025 that will distribute cash dividends of US$0.06 per share, with the first payment of the year on March 18.
6. Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS)
Market cap: US$118.58 million
Verde Clean Fuels is a renewable gasoline technology company with projects under development in North America. The company converts biomass feedstocks such as agricultural byproducts into renewable, low-carbon gasoline compatible with standard car engines and refueling stations.
In the past two years, Cottonmouth Ventures LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), has made US$70 million in investments into Verde Clean Fuels, indirectly making the multibillion dollar Texas-based oil and gas company the second largest shareholder of Verde. The most recent came in January 2025.
The two companies are collaborating on developing and constructing natural-gas-to-gasoline plants that will use Verde's technology to convert natural gas from Diamondback's Permian Basin operations.
FAQs for biofuel stocks
What is biofuel?
Biofuel is a type of renewable energy derived from living material known as biomass. Biomass includes algae, as well as plant and animal waste, and examples of biofuels are ethanol, biodiesel, green diesel and biogas. Biofuels can be solid, liquid or gaseous.
How are biofuels produced?
Depending on the type of biomass being used, biofuels can be produced in a variety ways.
The typical processes include chemical reactions, dry milling, fermentation and heat to break down starches, sugars and other molecules. The resulting products are then refined to produce the end-product fuel.
What is ethanol made of?
Ethanol can be produced from corn, as is common in the US. In Brazil, ethanol is produced from sugarcane.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2017.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
06 March
Hazer Group Completes Pilot Rig Testing Program for FortisBC Project
Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) said on Tuesday (March 4) that a pilot rig testing program has been completed for a project in BC, Canada, that it is collaborating on with Canadian energy utility company FortisBC.
The companies entered into a binding project development agreement in May 2024 to develop a hydrogen production facility in the province using Hazer's technology. FortisBC owns the project and is licensing Hazer's technology for the site, which is designed to produce 2,500 tonnes of hydrogen and 9,500 tonnes of graphite per year.
The project has received C$8 million in funding from the BC government's CleanBC Industry Fund.
According to Hazer, the pilot rig testing program has generated data that de-risks and validates commercial-scale reactor designs, including the design for the reactor that will be used for the Canada project.
The company notes that a "flawless" testing program took place continuously over four days. Among other results, it confirmed the stability of Hazer's process using commercial equipment under extended operating conditions.
The results will now be used to optimize the design of the Canada project's 2,500 tonne commercial-scale reactor, and for larger-scale plants with hydrogen production capacities of over 20,000 tonnes annually.
Progress has also been made toward site selection, which is crucial for the success of the project. Hazer said that FortisBC has created a shortlist and is running feasibility studies. Once site selection has occurred, a front-end engineering and design study will be completed. A final investment decision is targeted for this year.
Hydrogen development in Canada
According to a May 2024 update report on Canada's hydrogen strategy, there is a growing interest in low-carbon hydrogen, with about 80 projects representing over C$100 billion in potential investment.
Developments in the country show low-carbon hydrogen can support Canada’s road to net zero by 2050.
In November 2024, the Australian Hydrogen Research Network (AHRN) and Hydrogen Research Institute Canada signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in hydrogen research and development.
The AHRN said the deal covers activities such writing and submitting joint call proposals, joint research projects, training programs, exchange visits and joint networking, including joint research seminars and conferences.
The memorandum is valid for an initial period of three years.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
03 March
Disrupting the Gold Standard: Eyeing Cyanide-free Alternatives in Resource Extraction
In a $2 billion cyanide market that underpins global gold extraction, a seismic shift is underway as environmental concerns and evolving investment standards push the industry towards safer, more sustainable alternatives.
For over a century, cyanide has been the gold standard in mining, driven by its simplicity, low-cost, and its ability to extract gold from low-grade ores. However, current environmental concerns are encouraging mining companies to evaluate sustainable alternatives. Although cyanide will likely continue its dominance over the near term, emerging technologies such Innovation Mining’s RZOLV formula, are promising to revolutionize the sector, offering both environmental stewardship and lucrative opportunities for forward-thinking investors.
Cyanide in gold mining: A historical perspective
The adoption of cyanide in gold mining dates back to the 1870’s, revolutionizing the industry with its ability to extract gold from low-grade ores. Its effectiveness, coupled with relatively low costs, quickly established cyanide leaching as the preferred method for gold recovery. This process, known as cyanidation, allowed for the profitable exploitation of previously uneconomical deposits, ushering in a new era of gold production.
Despite its efficacy, the use of cyanide has always been accompanied by environmental and safety concerns. Early regulatory efforts sought to mitigate risks associated with its toxicity, but the economic advantages of cyanide-based extraction continued to outweigh these considerations for many decades.
Today, the gold mining industry faces unprecedented scrutiny. The rise of ESG investment standards has placed significant pressure on mining companies to adopt more sustainable practices. Investors are also increasingly wary of the reputational and financial risks associated with environmentally harmful mining techniques.
In recent years, regulatory bodies worldwide have implemented stricter environmental regulations, directly impacting cyanide-dependent operations. These evolving standards not only pose compliance challenges but also threaten the long-term viability of traditional extraction methods. Several countries, including Costa Rica, Argentina, Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic, have taken decisive action to ban or heavily regulate the use of cyanide in gold mining operations. This shift reflects a global trend towards more sustainable mining practices and stricter environmental protections. As a result, mining companies now find themselves navigating a complex landscape where environmental stewardship is as crucial as operational efficiency.
Ripe for industry disruption
The gold mining sector's search for cyanide alternatives is driven by a combination of environmental pressures, regulatory changes and economic incentives. Clean extraction technologies offer numerous benefits:
- Reduced environmental liabilities and associated costs
- Improved social license to operate in sensitive areas
- Enhanced compliance with evolving regulations
- Potential access to new deposits previously considered too environmentally sensitive for traditional mining methods
The transformation of the gold mining industry is well underway, driven by technological innovation and changing societal expectations. Investors play a crucial role in this transition, with their support accelerating the adoption of cleaner technologies. As ESG considerations become increasingly central to investment decisions, companies embracing sustainable practices are likely to see enhanced access to capital and improved market valuations.
Technology companies that present a viable and more sustainable alternative to cyanide-based mining have the potential to take a bite from the massive multi-billion cyanide industry.
“There's $2 billion worth of cyanide consumed every year with no current alternative. Even a small market share would result in significant revenues,” said Duane Nelson, CEO of Innovation Mining, in an interview with Investingnews.com.
He added, “We are developing the only cost-effective alternative to the extensive use of cyanide in gold extraction. With over 90 percent of global gold production relying on cyanide, there’s definitely a business model here that makes a lot of sense,” Nelson added.
Innovation mining: Pioneering clean gold extraction
Innovation Mining has developed a breakthrough technology that promises to revolutionize gold extraction. This eco-friendly chemical formula, called RZOLV, is designed for the efficient extraction of precious metals from ores, concentrates, and tailings. The cyanide-free solution is inexpensive, safe, stable and scalable, representing a paradigm shift and disrupting the status quo toward responsible and sustainable mining.
RZOLV is a water-based, non-toxic formula, effectively dissolving gold from ores, concentrates and tailings into a stable gold complex. RZOLV integrates seamlessly with existing mining infrastructure and is compatible with most leaching systems. Recent independent testing by SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification firm, confirms that RZOLV delivered 85.69 percent gold recovery which is similar to cyanide, which achieved 84.90 percent under the identical conditions. The potential benefits include streamlined permitting processes, reduced contamination risk, improved compliance with regulations, lower insurance, monitoring, and remediation costs.
This innovative approach not only addresses the environmental concerns associated with cyanide use but also aligns with the industry's growing focus on sustainability.
Future of sustainable gold mining
Policy changes favoring green mining practices are anticipated to increase over the near term. Governments worldwide are exploring incentives for sustainable resource extraction, potentially creating a regulatory environment that further encourages the adoption of cyanide-free technologies. This shift not only benefits the environment but also opens new opportunities for mining companies to operate in previously restricted areas.
As cyanide-free extraction technologies mature and gain widespread adoption, the industry may witness a fundamental reshaping of the sector. This evolution promises not only to mitigate environmental risks but also to unlock new value for investors, communities and the planet as a whole.
Investor takeaway
The shift toward more environmentally friendly gold extraction represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the mining industry. Companies like Innovation Mining are leading the charge, demonstrating that profitability and sustainability are not mutually exclusive. As this golden revolution unfolds, it offers a compelling narrative of innovation, responsibility and sustainable growth in one of the world's oldest industries.
Innovation Mining is currently offering a private placement to qualified investors and anticipates an IPO in Q2 of 2025.For more information, please email info@innovationmining.com or visit their website at innovationmining.com
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Innovation Mining. This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Innovation Miningin order to help investors learn more about the company. Innovation Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Innovation Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
CoTec Holdings Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.