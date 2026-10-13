CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes EU Strategic Project Designation for HyproMag GmbH

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes EU Strategic Project Designation for HyproMag GmbH

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note the press release issued on October 9, 2026, by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced the selection of HyProMag GmbH ("HyProMag Germany") as a Strategic Project under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act ("CRMA"). HyProMag Germany was included among 46 Strategic Projects announced by the European Commission to support the development of critical raw materials supply chains across Europe. HyProMag Germany operates a rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing facility in Pforzheim, Germany using the patented Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") technology, the same technology that HyProMag USA is deploying in the United States.

According to the European Commission, the selected projects are intended to contribute to the European Union's objectives of strengthening critical raw materials value chains, increasing processing and recycling capacity, enhancing competitiveness and improving supply chain resilience.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec Holdings Corp., commented: "The designation of HyProMag Germany as a Strategic Project reflects the growing recognition of rare earth magnet recycling as an important component of critical minerals supply chains. The development of recycling capacity in Europe is complementary to HyProMag USA's objective of establishing a domestic source of recycled rare earth magnetic materials in the United States."

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100% owned by Maginito Limited ("Maginito") which is owned on a 79.4%/20.6% basis by Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited (AIM/TSXV: MKA) and CoTec. Maginito holds a 90% direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag Germany.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing and reclamation in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker, Chief Financial Officer - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Company's interests in HyProMag USA and Maginito (including HyProMag Limited and HyProMag Germany), the expected benefits of Strategic Project designation for HyProMag Germany, the development of rare earth magnet recycling capacity in Europe, HyProMag USA's objective of establishing a domestic U.S. supply chain for recycled rare earth magnetic materials, management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, including HyProMag USA, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting and regulatory risks; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; equipment leasing and availability; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather events; and social, transport, or geopolitical disruptions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

cth:cctsxv:cthbase metals investing
CTH:CC
CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings

Unlocking value from resources and waste with disruptive mineral technologies

Unlocking value from resources and waste with disruptive mineral technologies Keep Reading...
Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed on SEDAR+ the independent technical report (the "Report" or "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes the press release issued today by its joint venture, HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), providing an update on development activities for its Texas Hub rare earth... Keep Reading...
Renforth Extends Surface Gold Mineralization In Channels On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

Renforth Extends Surface Gold Mineralization In Channels On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

(TheNewswire) 6.20 g/t Au over 0.50m within 2.93 g/t Au over 1.70m in CHNL-PAR-26-59, the highest grade among the new channel results received for Parbec. 28.77 g/t Au over 0.60m within 8.02 g/t Au over 2.55m in CHNL-PAR-26-58 (previously reported), the highest grade returned to date in the 2026... Keep Reading...
Getty Copper Expands Drill Program to Over 20,000 Metres Following Strong Getty South Results

Getty Copper Expands Drill Program to Over 20,000 Metres Following Strong Getty South Results

Highlights:Two drill rigs operating at Getty South, following up on recently reported high grade results including 46 metres grading 1.47% copper within 150 metres grading 0.71% copperExpanded drill program targeting over 20,000 metres at Getty South and other priority targetsRecently closed $15... Keep Reading...
Steadright Announces $800k Private Placement

Steadright Announces $800k Private Placement

(TheNewswire) October 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $800,000 CAN (the "Offering) at a price of $0.10 cents per unit. The issuance of up to... Keep Reading...
Steadright Announces Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order

Steadright Announces Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire) October 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2026, August 13, 2026, August 27, 2026, September 10, 2026, and September 24, 2026, the management... Keep Reading...

Latest News

CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Renforth Extends Surface Gold Mineralization In Channels On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

Related News

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

precious metals investing

Heliostar Submits Environmental Permit Applications for Ana Paula

oil and gas investing

Kinetiko Advances Permitting and Phase 1 Development

precious metals investing

Horn Island Drilling Completed with All Holes Mineralised

uranium investing

Uranium Price Trends: Q3 2026 Review and Forecast

IMARC 2026: Here’s What You Need to Know

gold investing

Excellent RC drilling intercepts returned across Snook, Cobia, and Alma May, including 44m @ 5.08g/t Au at Snook