Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast on November 5, 2026 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to provide a business update and report third quarter 2026 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) or by clicking on this link for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company's lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is being evaluated in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL), a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, and a Phase 1b clinical trial for hidradenitis suppurativa. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Zack Kubow
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
investors@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Julia Stern
Real Chemistry
media@corvuspharma.com


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