Corsair Gaming to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 4

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders and SIM driving enthusiasts, today announced it will release its third quarter 2025 results and financial outlook after the Nasdaq close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.

The 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time conference call will be accessible on Corsair's Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com , or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13756262. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair's Investor Relations website, or through November 11, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13756262.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth plan, innovation and products. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming and streaming enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Investor Relations:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801

Media:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Corsair GamingCRSRNASDAQ:CRSRGaming Investing
CRSR
The Conversation (0)
Person holding virtual game icons over a smartphone screen.

Mobile Gaming Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2025

According to market intelligence firm Newzoo, global gaming revenue came in at US$177.9 billion in 2024, with mobile gaming accounting for more than half of that amount at US$97.6 billion.The firm states that the mobile gaming market has reached maturity but still achieved higher growth than the... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective May 16, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission has revoked the temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on May 8, 2025... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

Annual Revenue Growth of 57%, Gross Margin up 91% NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company also announced that it will discuss the results on... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, has granted its request for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") effective May 8, 2025.As previously announced on April 29,... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Delay of Annual Filings

NorthStar Gaming Announces Delay of Annual Filings

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces an anticipated delay in the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2024... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Announces the Reception of the Main Components at the Sorel-Tracy Site and the Launch of Civil Works

CHARBONE annonce la reception des principales composantes sur le site de Sorel-Tracy et le lancement des travaux civils

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Announces the Reception of the Main Components at the Sorel-Tracy Site and the Launch of Civil Works

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce la reception des principales composantes sur le site de Sorel-Tracy et le lancement des travaux civils

Precious Metals Investing

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals: Advancing US Critical Minerals Resource

resource investing

Stategic North American Offtake to Lithium Refinery

Resource Investing

Sep25 Appendix 5B