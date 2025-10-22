Corsair Gaming to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 4

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders and SIM driving enthusiasts, today announced it will release its third quarter 2025 results and financial outlook after the Nasdaq close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.
The 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time conference call will be accessible on Corsair's Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com , or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13756262. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair's Investor Relations website, or through November 11, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13756262.
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth plan, innovation and products. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming and streaming enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022201368/en/
Investor Relations:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801
Media:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747