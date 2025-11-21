Corsair Gaming to Present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference 2025

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts, today announced it will present to institutional investors at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale.

Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair, and Gordon Mattingly, Corsair's Chief Financial Officer as of December 2, 2025, will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the conference to discuss the Company's recent financial results, business trends and growth opportunities.

About Corsair

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801

Media Contact:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Corsair GamingCRSRNASDAQ:CRSRGaming Investing
CRSR
The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming... Keep Reading...
Person holding virtual game icons over a smartphone screen.

Mobile Gaming Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2025

According to market intelligence firm Newzoo, global gaming revenue came in at US$177.9 billion in 2024, with mobile gaming accounting for more than half of that amount at US$97.6 billion.The firm states that the mobile gaming market has reached maturity but still achieved higher growth than the... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective May 16, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission has revoked the temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on May 8, 2025... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

Annual Revenue Growth of 57%, Gross Margin up 91% NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company also announced that it will discuss the results on... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, has granted its request for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") effective May 8, 2025.As previously announced on April 29,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: 3D Energi Jumps on Twin Gas Discoveries

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition