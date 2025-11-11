CORSAIR Expands Cross-Brand Partnership with Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7

Exclusive Line of Controllers, Gaming Peripherals, PCs, Streaming Gear, and More from CORSAIR, SCUF Gaming, Elgato, and ORIGIN PC
CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today debuted the next chapter in its exclusive multi-year, cross-brand partnership with the critically acclaimed Call of Duty® franchise. The collaboration continues with the debut of a full lineup of Black Ops 7 themed products across the CORSAIR family of brands, including SCUF Gaming, Elgato, and ORIGIN PC with an exclusive line of controllers, gaming peripherals, PCs, streaming gear, and more.
This ongoing partnership spans multiple product categories, from award-winning controllers and gaming peripherals, to custom PCs, keyboards, streaming gear, and accessories, bringing together two of the world's best known gaming brands to deliver peak performance and style for Call of Duty players everywhere.
As part of this collaboration, fans will have access to exclusive Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 themed hardware and accessories across CORSAIR, SCUF Gaming, Elgato and ORIGIN PC, including:
SCUF Gaming:
- Valor Pro Wired Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Pushes performance on Xbox with optimized ergonomics and next-level features. Stop sacrificing your aim. Keep your thumbs on the thumbsticks while you jump, slide, reload, and more.
- Valor Pro Wireless Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Play like a Pro with rear paddles that keep your thumbs on the TMR thumbsticks while you jump, slide, reload, and more. Switch between low-latency wireless connection, Bluetooth, and ultra-fast 1k Hz polling on PC.
- Reflex Pro Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Stay unstoppable with ergonomically designed remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and onboard profiles that allow you to quickly switch from one game to another with SCUF Reflex for PlayStation 5.
- Reflex FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Designed for fast responses and the ultimate control in the game. Featuring four customizable rear paddles, instant triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks, and a non-slip performance grip.
- Envision Pro Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Designed to deliver the best experience for controller PC gamers. SCUF Envision is equipped with 11 additional remappable inputs, ultra-fast wired/wireless connectivity, and advanced software for macros and endless customization options.
CORSAIR:
- MM300 2XL Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – A high-endurance cloth mouse mat for high-DPI gaming mice. Reinforced stitched edges guard against surface peeling, while the textile-weaved surface gives superior control for lethal in-game accuracy.
- HS80 RGB WIRELESS Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – A premium wireless gaming headset that delivers incredibly detailed sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers with immersive Dolby Atmos®. It features hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and a broadcast-grade omnidirectional microphone that captures your voice with outstanding clarity.
- K65 PLUS WIRELESS Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Stand out from the crowd with superior skill and distinctive design. The CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% gaming keyboard that maxes out on performance and personality. Step up your switch game with pre-lubricated CORSAIR MLX Red V2 linear switches that make each keystroke silky smooth and responsive.
- M75 WIRELESS Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Sculpted by victory. Made for the spotlight. The M75 WIRELESS sports an expertly designed ambidextrous mouse shape and ultra-fast connectivity via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth®.
Elgato:
- Stream Deck MK.2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Features 15 customizable LCD keys to control apps and platforms. Hit the Elgato Marketplace for app plugins, icons, tracks plus effects, and keep your setup fresh with interchangeable faceplates.
- Faceplate Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Make Stream Deck your own with the official Call of Duty Faceplate by Elgato, designed exclusively for the 15-Key Stream Deck MK.2.
ORIGIN PC:
- NEURON Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – A gaming powerhouse engineered for intense action and precision. Equipped with cutting-edge hardware including powerful graphics cards, fast processors, and more. With fully customizable options and up to 8TB of storage, you'll have the space and speed to dominate every game. Encased in a sleek design, the NEURON brings unparalleled power and style to your gaming setup.
- EON16-X Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Experience unparalleled performance and immersive gameplay in a sleek, custom design. Fully customizable, add on a plethora of storage and high-quality DDR5 memory with components by CORSAIR.
The full collection launches globally on November 11, 2025. For additional information on products from Corsair, Origin PC, and Elgato, please visit https://cor.sr/callofduty .
Download the latest assets here .
About SCUF Gaming
SCUF Gaming ® , innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, provides superior accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC that are used by top professional gamers as well as casual gamers. Built to specification, SCUF controllers offer a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. SCUF controller features are covered by 139 granted patents and designs, and another 31 pending patent applications, focusing on four key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area, and the side-mounted configurable Sax TM button placements. In December 2019, SCUF Gaming was acquired by CORSAIR ® , and remains a separate brand within CORSAIR.
For additional information about SCUF Gaming, please visit scufgaming.com
About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.
Copyright © 2025 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth plan, innovation and products. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming and streaming enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
Investor Relations Contact:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801
Media Contact:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747