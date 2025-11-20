Corsair Announces CFO Transition as Part of Long-Term Growth Strategy

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts, today announced a transition as part of its long-term growth strategy, with Gordon Mattingly joining Corsair effective December 2, 2025 as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Michael G. Potter, Corsair's current Chief Financial Officer. Corsair expects Mr. Potter will remain as an employee in an advisory capacity to the CEO through December 31, 2025 and will continue as a consultant through March 31, 2026 to help ensure a smooth transition.
Gordon Mattingly is a seasoned executive who brings more than 20 years of financial, strategic, and operational leadership across the consumer electronics and SaaS sectors within multinational, publicly traded companies. From 2018 to 2022, as SVP of Finance and subsequently CFO of Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO), he played a central role in several major milestones: the company's spin-off from NETGEAR (Nasdaq: NTGR), its successful Initial Public Offering (IPO), and its pivotal transformation from a hardware-only business to a subscription-led model. Mattingly also held various senior finance roles at NETGEAR from 2003 to 2018. Most recently, he served as CFO at founder-led Universal Audio, Inc., overseeing financial planning and reporting, supply chain management, and legal affairs. He holds a B.Sc. in Economics and Accountancy from the University of Southampton and is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Advisor.
"We thank Michael for his leadership during our IPO and his many significant contributions, including the seamless integration of our recent Fanatec acquisition," said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair. "As Corsair moves into its next phase of growth, we are delighted to have Gordon's combination of consumer hardware experience, SaaS expertise, and operational discipline to help accelerate execution and drive the transformative business and financial outcomes we've set for the company."
"I am proud of my accomplishments at Corsair over the last six years and of the successful expansion of the Company's leadership position," said Michael G. Potter. "With the Company now firmly on track for continued success under the leadership of CEO Thi La, I am taking this opportunity to pursue new challenges. I wish Corsair and my colleagues continued success."
Gordon Mattingly, Corsair's incoming Chief Financial Officer, commented, "I am thrilled to join Corsair at this exciting moment. My experience leading Arlo's successful transition to a subscription-first model, particularly in investor relations and business model transformation, is directly aligned with the opportunities here. I am energized by the potential to help Corsair drive recurring revenue and sustained margin expansion, evolve its business, refine its market story, and drive significant long-term shareholder value through thoughtful financial leadership and collaboration."
About Corsair
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth plan, including how long Mr. Potter continues to work with the Company and the Company's ability to drive and achieve transformative business and financial outcomes. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming and streaming enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120925716/en/
Investor Relations Contact:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801
Media Contact:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747