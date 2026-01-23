CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: IBC Announces Incentive Stock Option Awards

FRANKLIN, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB,OTC:IAALF)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, exercisable at a price of C$0.22 per share and expiring January 20, 2031. The options vest immediately.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

