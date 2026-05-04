Corrected Extension of Warrant Expiry Date

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation
  

London, Ontario - May 4, 2026 TheNewswire - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) will modify the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company as follows:

1,798,889 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.12 until 5:00 pm on May 31, 2026 will be exercisable until 5:00 pm on May 31, 2028.

An earlier release issued on May 1, 2026 mistakenly referred to an August, 2026 expiry for the warrants presently being extended.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO        1-519-964-2836

 

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 152,567,062 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

 

Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project in Elko County, Nevada, a gold exploration project on the Carlin Trend, Nevada, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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