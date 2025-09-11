Copper Quest Announces Multi-National Investor Awareness Campaign

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
September 11, 2025
Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Investor Awareness Campaign designed to educate retail and institutional investors on Copper Quest and its portfolio of North American critical mineral projects. The Campaign will begin on or around September 15th, 2025 and run until September 1st, 2026 and includes agreements signed with Guerilla Capital, Dig Media Inc. 'dba' Investing News Network, and Departures Capital Inc.
Guerilla Capital
The Company has entered into a Consulting Agreement with Guerilla Capital ("Guerilla") to provide investor outreach, community building, and capital markets consulting and advisory services for the Company over a period of twelve (12) months. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay Guerilla a total fee of $100,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. The engagement is at arm's length, and neither Guerilla nor its principals currently hold any securities of the Company. Guerilla utilizes dynamic, high impact, high volume messaging across over 50+ investing groups (investor chat rooms, forums, platforms, websites, Facebook groups, Discord Rooms, Stock Channels and Reddit) to ensure millions of investors are targeted and supported daily. If you would like to know more about Guerilla their website is https://guerillacapital.io.
Investing News Network
The Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness Campaign Agreement with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the (12) month term of agreement INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the campaign is $107,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. The engagement is at arm's length, and neither Dig Media nor its principals currently hold securities of the Company. INN is a leading provider of investor focused news, designed to educate investors and connect them with opportunities. The INN process involves an integrated approach that educates the investor, brands the company within its sector, and connects the investor & company in multiple ways for the benefit of each party. INN does not provide market making services. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or www.investingnews.com.
Departures Capital
The Company has entered into a Service Agreement with Departures Capital Inc. ("DCI") under which DCI will provide strategic consulting, investor communications, digital media production, and other related services to Copper Quest for a (12) month term. Under the agreement, Copper Quest will pay DCI $25,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. DCI is arm's length to Copper Quest. DCI is a marketing company dedicated to creating value for public companies through targeted, informative multi-level marketing strategies by remaining at the forefront of digital trends, from Webflows to TikToks, AI and more. DCI is an industry leader in crafting short-form videos and compelling written content, along with branded landing pages designed to attract tangible investor leads. DCI can be reached by email at contact@departurescapital.com or at 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2, (519) 590-6985.
Financing
The Company also announces that, further to its news releases dated June 27, 2025, and August 19, 2025, the Company anticipates closing of the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") on or about September 19, 2025.
Proceeds from the Private Placement are intended for exploration activities and general working capital purposes.
The Company may pay finder's fees in the Second Tranche.
About Copper Quest Inc.
Copper Quest (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its North American Critical Mineral portfolio of assets. The Company's land package currently comprises four projects that span over 40,000+ hectares in great mining jurisdictions.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Stars Property, a porphyry copper-molybdenum discovery, covering 9,693 hectares in central British Columbia's Bulkley Porphyry Belt. Contiguous to the Stars Property Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the 5,389 hectare Stellar Property. CQX also has an earn-in option up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the 4,700 hectare porphyry copper-molybdenum Rip Project, also in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC which spans over 20,658 ha with 10 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization potential.
Copper Quest's leadership and advisory teams are senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Copper Quest is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which it operates. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "CQX". For more information on Copper Quest, please visit the Company's website at Copper Quest.
On behalf of the Board of Copper Quest Exploration Inc.
Brian Thurston, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 778-949-1829
For further information contact:
Kelly Abbott
Investor Relations
info@copper.quest
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements relating the Second Tranche of Private Placement, future operations and activities of Copper Quest, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CQX:CC
10 September
T2 Metals Secures Option to Acquire Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt and Appoints Shawn Ryan to Advisory Board
T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce signing of an Option Agreement (the "Option") with renowned explorer Shawn Ryan ("Ryan") and Wildwood Exploration Inc. (together with Ryan, the "Optionor") to earn a 100% interest in the 27.4 sq km Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The project lies within the Tombstone Gold Belt, 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related deposits (see Table 1 for further information on these deposits).
The Shanghai project includes a Class 3 permit enabling drilling, road construction and installation of a camp.
Highlights:
- Large landholding in the Tombstone Gold Belt, one of North America's premier gold and silver mining districts;
- Project lies within 10 km of multiple resource-stage gold projects as reported within NI43-101 compliant technical reports since 2022 (see resource information pertaining to the Eagle, Olive, Raven, Airstrip and Powerline projects in Table 1 and www.sedarplus.ca for supporting technical reports);
- Similar geological setting to major discoveries by Sitka Gold Corp and Banyan Gold Corp;
- No prior exploration drilling on the property;
- High gold, silver, antimony and bismuth in soil samples provide immediate targets. Gold values in soil up to 6.1 g/t Au;
- Permits in place for road construction and drilling;
- Highly regarded and successful explorer Shawn Ryan to join T2 Metals' Advisory Board;
The Shanghai project sits within the northwest portion of the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, one of North America's most active and gold-endowed mining districts, and home to the famous Klondike goldfield (Figure 1). Recent exploration of the Tombstone Gold Belt by Snowline Gold Corp (Valley project), Sitka Gold Corp (RC Gold project), Banyan Gold Corp (AurMac project) and Sanatana Resources Inc have highlighted the potential for major new gold discoveries and value creation.
Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp., said, "We have worked hard to identify high potential gold projects to augment our existing portfolio, and are very pleased to have secured Shanghai in one of North America's premier gold exploration districts. The project has been held by Shawn Ryan for over 20 years, during which time major gold projects have been discovered on the property boundaries.
New investment by a range of explorers in the Tombstone Gold Belt is progressively revealing significant gold deposits. We are very pleased to join the search, supported by one of the Yukon's most successful explorers in Shawn Ryan."
Project partner, Shawn Ryan, commented, "The geology and geochemistry of the Shanghai project look a lot like that from the surrounding resource-stage gold deposits, and it is a project well overdue for drilling. We are keen to see what T2 Metals will discover and I'm very happy to be advising their technical team."
Figure 1: Regional Location of the Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
See Table 1 for additional information on resource-stage projects and supporting NI43-101 report references.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_002full.jpg
The Shanghai claims cover a large area of Hyland Group metasediments immediately above the Robert Service Thrust fault with mapped mid-Cretaceous (~90Ma) Tombstone Plutonic Suite intrusions (Figure 2, 3). This setting is analogous to the AurMac deposit of Banyan Gold Corp, which hosts 112.5 million tonnes at 0.63 g/t Au (for 2.28 million oz of gold) in the Indicated Resource estimate category; and 280.6 million tonnes at 0.60 g/t Au (for 5.50 million ounces of gold) in the Inferred Resource estimate category, only 6 km to the south of Shanghai (resource information for the AurMac deposit is based on a technical report prepared for Banyan Gold Corp titled Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada by Hantelmann, T. et al., with an effective date of June 28, 2025 and available at www.sedarplus.ca). See Table 1 for additional information.
The presence of the Tombstone Plutonic Suite is similar to the Yukon's most exciting recent discoveries that lie to the east (Snowline) and west (Sitka) of Shanghai.
From 2004, Ryan staked the areas surrounding the historical Shanghai silver-lead-zinc mine north of Mayo, identifying overlapping potential for intrusion-related gold and high-grade silver. As the Hyland Group presents limited outcrop, Ryan applied the techniques utilised during his discovery of the White Gold and Coffee deposits and collected more than 4,000 auger soil samples. This sample data has defined areas of high gold-antimony-bismuth, an association that correlates well to the intrusion-related gold deposits being explored by Banyan Gold Corp, Sitka Gold Corp and Snowline Gold Corp; and areas of high silver-lead which correlates to Keno Hill style mineralization.
Auger soil data covers an area of 23 km2 with gold values ranging from <0.5 ppb to 6.1 ppm averaging 17 ppb; silver values ranging from <0.05 ppm to >100 ppm averaging 0.4 ppm; and lead ranging from 15 ppm to >1% averaging 27 ppm (4435 samples). In addition to auger soil sampling, Ryan completed ground magnetics and induced polarization ("IP") geophysics over much of the Shanghai property. The reader is cautioned that while this information is considered reliable the Qualified Person and the Company have relied on data provided by the Optionor and has been unable to verify the information independently. Additional information as to the history of the Shanghai project can be found in NI43-101 Technical Report titled "Shanghai Project Technical Report, Mayo Mining District, Yukon" dated July 15, 2022 by Doherty, R. A. (P. Geo.) on behalf of Targa Exploration Corp. on www.sedarplus.ca.
Despite the discovery potential of the project, and geological similarity to major deposits, no exploration drilling has been completed at Shanghai. T2 Metals proposes additional surface sampling and local geophysics to better refine and prioritise target areas, followed by drilling during 2026. The Shanghai project holds a valid Class 3 Quartz Mining Land Use permit which enables drilling, road construction and installation of a camp if required. The project lies within 5km of the Eagle Gold Mine road and 6 km from Baynan Gold Corp's AurMac camp.
Figure 2: Geological Map for Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
See Table 1 for additional information on resource-stage projects and supporting NI43-101 report references.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Cross Section from Shanghai Project to AurMac Deposit Area (see Figure for Section line).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_004full.jpg
Option Terms
Subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval of the Option Agreement, T2 Metals will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Shanghai project, for a total consideration of $500,000 in cash and 3,000,000 common shares of T2 Metals to be paid to the Optionor in incremental amounts over a seven-year period, which may be accelerated at the discretion of T2 Metals. An initial cash payment of $50,000 and an initial payment of 300,000 common shares in T2 Metals will be made following TSXV acceptance of the Transaction. All shares issued under the Option Agreement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.
In order to exercise the Option, T2 Metals is also required to incur exploration expenditures on the Shanghai project totalling a minimum of $1,800,000 over six years, including $100,000 by November 15, 2026. Upon commencement of commercial production on the Shanghai project, the Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the property with 1% purchasable by T2 Metals for the cash payment of $1,000,000 to the Optionor.
The claims are located within the traditional territory of the Nacho Nyak Dun First nation, which has settled its land claim, and is a self-governing first nation.
About Shawn Ryan
As part of the Shanghai transaction, Shawn Ryan has agreed to join T2 Metals Advisory Board. Shawn is a well-known prospector and entrepreneur in the Yukon's mineral exploration industry. He is recognized for his innovative and systematic approach to gold exploration, which has been credited with sparking a "second Klondike gold rush". Ryan's career is marked by a methodical approach to sampling, including development of a novel auger soil sampling technique, a method particularly effective in the Yukon where thick soil layers often obscure bedrock.
Shawn Ryan's work led to several significant discoveries including the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, which became part of the multi-million ounce White Gold Project acquired by Kinross Gold, and the Coffee project, which was sold to Goldcorp (now Newmont Corporation) for $520 million. His contributions to the industry have earned him numerous awards, including the Bill Dennis Award for prospecting from the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). Shawn's work is seen as a major factor in modernizing exploration in the Yukon and drawing new attention to the territory's mineral potential.
Figure 4: Gold in Auger Soil Geochemistry from Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_005full.jpg
Figure 5: Silver in Auger Soil Geochemistry from Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_006full.jpg
Figure 6: Site Visit to Shanghai Project. Photo looking south to AurMac Deposit.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_007full.jpg
About the Historic Shanghai Mine
The Shanghai mine is hosted by the Keno Hill Quartzite immediately below the regionally extensive Robert Service Thrust fault. It lies on the northern limb of the McQuesten Antiform, presenting a mirror image of the Keno Hill camp found on the southern limb of this antiform.
During the 1960's the Shanghai Mine was explored by Silver Titan Mines Ltd with close to 800 m of underground development. Assays reported from underground workings that followed veins included 9.1 m @ 1182.8 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.2% Zn (average width of 1.5 m) (Yukon Minfile 105M 028).
About the Tombstone Gold Belt
The Tombstone Gold Belt, a component of the larger Tintina Gold Province, is a highly prospective metallogenic province in the Yukon, with a range of well-known and emerging gold discoveries. The belt is characterized by a suite of mid-Cretaceous, reduced, felsic intrusions known as the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. These intrusive bodies and the surrounding host rocks have created conditions for the formation of numerous Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS). Exploration efforts have identified multiple mineralized corridors with gold hosted in sheeted quartz veins and disseminated mineralization within both the intrusive bodies and the hornfelsed country rocks.
Gold mineralization in the Tombstone Gold Belt is typically associated with a distinctive multi-element signature that includes bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten, along with arsenic and antimony. Gold-bearing fluids exsolved from cooling intrusions and preferentially deposited gold in brittle, structurally controlled environments. Both high-grade, structurally-controlled vein systems and lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposits are known. The region hosts numerous significant deposits and is the site of recent discoveries by companies such as Snowline Gold Corp., Banyan Gold Corp. and Sitka Gold Corp.
Table 1: Gold Deposits in the Tombstone Gold Belt with NI43-101 References
|Project
|EFFECTIVE
DATE
|Author
|Report For
|Tonnes
(M)
|Au
(g/t)
|Contained
Gold
|Status
|Brewery Creek
|18/01/2022
|Cook. C. et al., 2022.
|Sabre Gold Mines Corp
|34.5
|1.03
|1.142 M oz
|Measured & Indicated
|36.0
|0.88
|1.018 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Preliminary Economic Assessment. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Brewery Creek Project Yukon Territory, Canada
|Eagle (Dublin Gulch)
|31/12/2022
|Harvey, N., 2022
|Victoria Gold Corp
|233.2
|0.57
|4.303 M oz
|Measured & Indicated
|36.2
|0.62
|0.724 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada
|Olive (Dublin Gulch)
|31/12/2022
|Harvey, N., 2022
|Victoria Gold Corp
|11.6
|0.97
|0.361 M oz
|Measured & Indicated
|5.5
|1.17
|206,479
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada
|Raven (Dublin Gulch)
|15/09/2022
|Jutras, M., 2022.
|Victoria Gold Corp
|19.9
|1.67
|1.071 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report On The Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada
|Blackjack (RC Gold)
|21/01/2025
|Simpson. R., 2025
|Sitka Gold Corp
|39.9
|1.01
|1.298 M oz
|Indicated
|34.6
|0.94
|1.045 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory
|Eiger (RC Gold)
|19/01/2023
|Simpson. R., 2025
|Sitka Gold Corp
|27.4
|0.5
|0.440 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory
|Airstrip (AurMac)
|28/06/2025
|Jutras, M., 2025
|Banyan Gold Corp
|27.7
|0.69
|0.614 M oz
|Indicated
|10.1
|0.75
|0.244 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada
|Powerline (AurMac)
|28/06/2025
|Jutras, M., 2025
|Banyan Gold Corp
|84.8
|0.61
|1.663 M oz
|Indicated
|270.4
|0.60
|5.216 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada
|Florin
|6/04/2025
|Simpson. R., 2021
|St. James Gold Corp.
|170.9
|0.45
|2.474 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Florin Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory
|Valley (Rouge)
|15/05/2025
|Burrell. H. et al., 2024
|Snowline Gold Corp
|75.8
|1.66
|4,047 M oz
|Indicated
|81.0
|1.25
|3.256 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Rogue Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate. Yukon Territory, Canada
Disclaimers
The qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.
Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties in this press release is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Shanghai property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.
About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)
T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Shanghai Project in the Yukon, and the Cora Project in Arizona.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
|"Mark Saxon"
Mark Saxon
President & CEO
|For further information, please contact:
t2metals.com
1 (604) 685-93161305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@t2metals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release include statements regarding the potential exercise of the Option and obtaining regulatory approval for the Option, and future exploration plans for the Company on the Shanghai project. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities; risks in obtaining regulatory approval; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market risks. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
09 September
ACG Metals Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX Best Market
ACG is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares have today qualified and will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, under the OTCQX ticker code "ACGAF". ACG's shares will also continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange.
The OTCQX Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, is the highest tier of the U.S. OTC markets and is designed for established, investor-focused companies that meet high financial and governance standards.
This milestone represents a significant step in ACG's strategy to broaden its international shareholder base and enhance visibility among U.S. institutional and retail investors.
Representatives of the Company, including Chairman and CEO Artem Volynets, will participate in a ceremonial "ringing of the bell" at the OTC Markets office of the NYSE later today.
Artem Volynets (Chairman and CEO) and Patrick Henze (CFO) will provide a live presentation on the H1 2025 Financial Results and OTCQX listing via Investor Meet Company on 16 September 2025 at 13:00 BST.
Investors can register here.
Artem Volynets, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACG, said:
"We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a natural next step as we broaden our global investor outreach and look to enhance liquidity in our shares.
Trading in New York provides U.S. investors, including retail investors, with greater access to ACG at a time when, despite accelerating global demand for copper, opportunities to gain exposure to emerging copper producers remain limited in the U.S.
With the expansion of the Gediktepe mine advancing on schedule and a clear pipeline of copper-focused growth, we are building strong momentum and look forward to engaging with investors on both sides of the Atlantic as we continue to execute our growth strategy to deliver long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders."
Michael R. Pompeo, Non-Executive Director at ACG, said:
"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for ACG, and vital for American investors seeking exposure to an emerging copper miner at a time when such opportunities are still scarce. Copper is absolutely central to the energy transition, and ensuring continued Western access to critical metals has never been more important.
I look forward to contributing to ACG's story as it grows its U.S. presence and builds scale and value for shareholders."
The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.
For further information please contact:
Palatine
Communications Advisor
Conal Walsh / James Gilheany/ Kelsey Traynor/ Richard Seed
Berenberg
Research Analysts
William Dalby +44 (0) 20 3753 3243
Richard Hatch +44 (0) 20 3753 3070
Cody Hayden +44 (0) 20 3753 3133
Joint Broker
Jennifer Lee
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Canaccord
Research Analysts
Tim Huff +44 (0) 20 7523 8374
Alex Bedwany +44 (0) 20 7523 8387
Joint Broker
James Asensio / Charlie Hammond
+ 44 (0) 20 7523 80
Cantor Fitzgerald
Research Analysts
Puneet Singh +1 (416) 350-8153
Stifel
Research Analysts
Andrew Breichmanas +44 (0) 20 3465 1110
Joint Broker
Ashton Clanfield / Varun Talwar
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
About the Company
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024.
ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.
For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com
09 September
Anglo American and Teck to Merge, Forming US$53 Billion Global Copper Powerhouse
Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) have agreed to merge in a blockbuster US$53 billion deal that will create one of the world’s largest copper producers.
Under the terms of the all-share merger, announced on Tuesday (September 9), Anglo American shareholders will hold 62.4 percent of the combined company, while Teck investors will own 37.6 percent.
The new entity, tentatively named Anglo Teck, will be headquartered in Vancouver and will have its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Johannesburg, New York and Vancouver.
Copper, which is vital for power grids, electric vehicles and increasingly energy-hungry data centers, has become the focus of a global scramble for supply, driving consolidation among major players within the industry.
“We are all committed to preserving and building on the proud heritage of both companies, both in Canada, as Anglo Teck’s natural headquarters, and in South Africa where our commitment to investment and national priorities endure,” said Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad in the company's press release. Wanblad will lead the combined group from Canada, while Teck CEO Jonathan Price will serve as the deputy chief executive of Anglo Teck.
Copper is projected to account for more than 70 percent of the merged company’s earnings by 2027.
Both companies have recently fended off prior takeover attempts.
Last year, Anglo American rejected a US$38.8 billion bid from Australian giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), while Teck turned down a US$22.5 billion offer from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) in 2023.
Analysts have described the deal as a signal of Anglo American’s shift from takeover target to aggressive consolidator.
“Anglo American has turned from prey to predator,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
“The deal to buy Teck Resources, if it completes, means Anglo has not only pulled itself out of a hole, but also sends a message to mining peers that it is not a pushover.”
While the merger is structured as a zero-premium deal, Anglo plans to distribute a US$4.5 billion special dividend to shareholders before the completion of the transaction.
The consolidation is expected to generate significant cost savings. Anglo Teck has projected US$800 million in annual savings within four years, with roughly US$60 million targeted from executive and head office rationalization.
While the companies have pledged “no net reduction in the number of employees” in Canada, market watchers anticipate potential job losses at Anglo’s London office as the headquarters shift to Vancouver.
Canadian officials have already commented on the transaction, with Mélanie Joly, minister of innovation, science and industry, saying it will be reviewed to ensure it represents a "net benefit" to Canada.
Investors reacted positively to the announcement. Anglo’s shares climbed more than 10 percent following the news, lifting its market cap to US$39.5 billion, while Teck’s US-listed shares gained over 10.4 percent in pre-market trading.
Beyond copper, London-based Anglo American has been actively restructuring its portfolio.
The company has sold or demerged non-core assets to focus on copper and iron ore, including the demerger of its platinum business in May and the pending sale of its nickel and steelmaking coal operations.
Anglo is also exploring options for its De Beers diamond unit, either through a potential sale or a separate listing.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
04 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Interim Results
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.
Highlights:
- Pitfield confirmed as the world's most significant new titanium discovery, with unparalled scale, consistency of high-grade and purity.
- Largest drilling campaign to date launched at the Thomas Prospect delivered outstanding results and identified a large high-grade near-surface core, averaging ~6% TiO₂ over a continuous 3.6km strike.
- Metallurgical testwork achieved a 99.25% TiO₂ product, demonstrating a highly efficient and potentially lower-cost processing route.
- Process development work has confirmed that Pitfield's weathered ore is ideally suited to conventional mineral separation and refining, differentiating it from ilmenite-based projects which typically face lower recoveries, higher costs, and significant environmental challenges.
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on track for release in the coming weeks.
- £4.5m raised in May 2025 to accelerate Pitfield development, with strong institutional support.
- Further strengthening of board and technicial team with appointment of Phil Brumit as Non-Executive Director, Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Pocholo Aviso as Hydro-metallurgist.
- Commenced US trading on the OTCQX in the US, broadening international investor access.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, commented:"The first half of 2025 has been a period of remarkable activity and momentum for Empire. Pitfield is no longer just a discovery story - it is fast becoming recognised as a project of global importance, with results that continue to exceed expectations. Our drilling campaigns have delivered some of the highest TiO₂ grades we've seen to date, confirming not only the exceptional quality of the deposit but also its scale consistency and simplicity.
"Metallurgical testwork has shown that we can achieve a product of extraordinary purity using straightforward, conventional processing methods.This rare combination of scale, grade and simplicity underpins our confidence that Pitfield can emerge as one of the world's leading titanium projects, capable of supplying high-value sectors such as aerospace and defence for decades to come.
"From an operational standpoint, we are now on the cusp of delivering our maiden MRE, which we believe will firmly establish Pitfield among the world's leading titanium assets. Beyond that, the pathway is clear: complete our expanded testwork, progress to pilot-scale operations, and begin engaging directly with end-users - particularly in high-value markets such as aerospace and defence, where titanium's strategic importance is growing rapidly.
"It is also encouraging to see the strength of market support for what we are building and I am confident that Empire can bring this once-in-a-lifetime discovery to commercial fruition in an expedient manner. With a world-class asset, a strengthened technical team, and strong financial backing, we are exceptionally well positioned for the next phase of growth."
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
The progress we have made during 2025 at our flagship Pitfield Project in Western Australia has been nothing short of transformational, positioning the Company at the forefront of what we believe is the most significant titanium discovery globally. This represents a generational opportunity rapidly moving from exploration success toward commercial reality.
Over the past six months, our team has demonstrated not only technical excellence but also the ability to deliver results that have redefined the perception of the Company in the market. We have moved from exploration to successfully establishing Pitfield's potential to support long-term, large-scale, and high-value titanium supply. This achievement is reflected in the strong support we continue to receive from institutional investors, with £4.5 million raised in May 2025, and in the remarkable performance of our share price, which has risen more than 500% since the beginning of the year in response to a series of consequential milestone achievements.
What sets Pitfield apart is not just its extraordinary scale, but the exceptional quality of its titanium mineralisation. Unlike many other titanium projects around the world, Pitfield benefits from high-grade mineralisation from surface which has been proven to be of exceptional purity, being very low in deleterious contaminants but also amenable to simple, conventional mining methods due to its unique geological profile. Equally important, our metallurgical work has confirmed that simple, conventional processing can deliver an exceptionally pure titanium dioxide product, grading 99.25% TiO₂.
This combination of scale, grade, purity, and processing simplicity puts Pitfield in a league of its own. The Project is also located in Western Australia - a Tier One mining jurisdiction with world-class infrastructure, stable governance, a skilled workforce and a deeply rooted mining culture. Together, these advantages create a foundation for Pitfield to become a globally significant source of titanium supply.
During the first half of 2025, we advanced Pitfield across multiple fronts. A major drilling campaign was launched in February that provided not only the bulk metallurgical samples that enabled a significant scale-up of our metallurgical test work programme during the period, but also represented the next step towards defining a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Pitfield.
A further drill campaign was launched in June 2025, the largest at Pitfield to date. The programme covered more than 11 square kilometres and targeted high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, with the objective of delivering the MRE. This programme delivered some of the highest titanium dioxide grades recorded to date, with selected intercepts including: 44m @ 7.87% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM159); 50m @ 7.84% TiO2 from 4m (AC25TOM130); 54m @ 7.41% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM118); 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM062); and 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM068). A large, high-grade central core was identified from this drilling which averaged ~6% TiO2 across a continuous 3.6km strike length. In addition, nearly two thirds of all drillholes averaged > 4% TiO2, with over 90% exceeding a 2% TiO2 cut-off grade.
We are now on the cusp of delivering our maiden MRE, which is expected in the coming weeks. Based on the results to date, we expect the MRE to be world-class and to serve as a foundation for the next phase of project development including mine scoping studies.
Following the process development breakthrough announced post period end in August 2025, we are progressing through the bench-scale and large-scale batch metallurgical testwork programme, which we expect to complete by early 2026. This work will feed into the design of a continuous pilot plant, enabling us to refine the commercial flowsheet and to produce bulk samples for evaluation by prospective end-users.
While most of the world's titanium feedstock is used to produce titanium dioxide for pigments in paints, coatings, and plastics, Pitfield's unique quality opens doors to higher-value markets. In particular, titanium sponge (for use in titanium metal production) stands out as a strategic growth opportunity. Titanium metal is essential in defence and aerospace applications due to its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to extreme conditions. These attributes make it critical for fighter jets, naval vessels, spacecraft, and next-generation technologies.
At a time when the geopolitical landscape is shifting rapidly, the security of titanium supply has never been more important. China has tripled its titanium sponge output since 2018 and now controls nearly 70% of global supply. The United States is 95% reliant on imports of titanium sponge and 86% reliant on imports of mineral concentrates. Similarly, the European Union is exposed to supply risks, with no meaningful domestic production. Pitfield therefore represents a unique opportunity for Empire to establish itself as a secure, Western-aligned generational supplier of titanium. This strategic positioning is already resonating strongly with investors and potential industry partners.
Corporate
As Pitfield advances toward development, we have made strategic additions to our team to ensure we have the right expertise in place. In January 2025, we were delighted to welcome Phil Brumit to the Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of our Technical Committee. Phil brings more than 40 years of operational and project management experience across leading global mining companies, including Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining, and Newmont Corporation. His proven track record in overseeing large-scale projects from development through to production will continue to be invaluable as we pursue an expeditious development of Pitfield.
Following the period end, we further strengthened our technical leadership with the appointments of Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Pocholo Aviso as Hydrometallurgist. Alan brings nearly three decades of experience in project evaluation and development, and will play a central role in assessing mining and infrastructure scenarios, as well as overseeing key economic studies. Pocholo, with his background in the TiO₂ pigment industry and metallurgical expertise, will lead the product development programme, optimising process flowsheets and assessing market pathways. Together, these appointments significantly enhance our ability to quickly advance Pitfield toward feasibility study stage with confidence and precision.
Alongside our operational and corporate progress, we have also been proactive in broadening awareness of the Empire investment proposition to a wider international audience. A key part of this strategy was our decision to commence trading of our shares on the OTCQB Market in the United States in March 2025. We were particularly pleased to be upgraded to the OTCQX Market only a few months later, which is a significant step forward in providing US investors with greater visibility of, and access to, Empire.
Trading on OTCQX opens the Company to a deep and diverse pool of new shareholders, many of whom are actively seeking exposure to strategic metals. Titanium is formally recognised as a critical mineral in numerous jurisdictions, including the United States, and our marketing initiatives across North America have confirmed the strong appetite for high-quality investment opportunities in this sector. Empire is therefore exceptionally well positioned to capture growing international investor interest as Pitfield advances toward commercialisation.
Financial
As an exploration and development group which has no revenue, we are reporting a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2025 of £1,704,821 (30 June 2024: loss of £1,389,318).
In May 2025, the Company announced that it had raised £4.5 million before expenses by way of a placing of 47,368,423 new ordinary shares of no par value to new and existing investors at 9.5p per share.
The Group's cash position as at 30 June 2025 was £6.3 million.
Outlook
The months ahead will be a busy and exciting time for Empire Metals. The maiden MRE will provide a foundation for detailed project evaluation, while ongoing metallurgical testwork will further optimise our flowsheet and advance our understanding of Pitfield's product potential. As we transition into the pilot testing phase, we will be engaging more closely with potential customers, including those in the titanium metal supply chain, to position Pitfield as a long-term, strategic source of secure supply.
At the same time, we will continue to strengthen our team and capabilities to match the scale of the opportunity before us. With a world-class asset, a highly experienced team, strong financial backing, and a supportive market, we are exceptionally well placed to deliver on the unprecendented opportunity Pitfield presents.
I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in Empire. The progress we have made in such a short time has been extraordinary, and I firmly believe we are only at the beginning of a highly rewarding journey that will see Pitfield become established as one of the most important titanium projects globally.
With Pitfield, we are building the foundations of a secure, generational-scale titanium supply business that has the potential to reshape the global titanium industry. The coming months promise to be both exciting and defining, and I look forward to updating you on our continued progress.
Neil O'Brien
Non-Executive Chairman
3 September 2025
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. General Information
The principal activity of Empire Metals Limited ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is the exploration and development of precious and base metals. The Company's shares are quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and domiciled in the United Kingdom. The Company was incorporated on 10 February 2010 under the name Gold Mining Company Limited. On 10 October 2016 the Company changed its name from Noricum Gold Limited to Georgian Mining Corporation and subsequently on 10 February 2020 changed its name from Georgian Mining Corporation to Empire Metals Limited.
The address of the Company's registered office is Craigmuir Chambers, PO Box 71, Road Town, Tortola BVI.
2. Basis of Preparation
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the AIM Rules for Companies. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.
The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts. They have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors on 5 June 2025. The report of the auditors on those financial statements was unqualified.
Going concern
The Directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Group to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and that, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025.
The factors that were extant in the 31 December 2024 Annual Report are still relevant to this report and as such reference should be made to the going concern note and disclosures in the 2024 Annual Report.
Risks and uncertainties
The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Group's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those set out in the Group's 31 December 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements, a copy of which is available on the Group's website: https://www.empiremetals.co.uk. The key financial risks are liquidity risk, foreign exchange risk, credit risk, price risk and interest rate risk.
Critical accounting estimates
The preparation of condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses, and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to such estimates are set out in note 4 of the Group's 31 December 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements. Actual amounts may differ from these estimates. The nature and amounts of such estimates have not changed significantly during the interim period.
3. Accounting Policies
The same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation have been followed in these condensed interim financial statements as were applied in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.
3.1 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
(a) New and amended standards mandatory for the first time for the financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued various amendments and revisions to International Financial Reporting Standards and IFRIC interpretations. The amendments and revisions were applicable for the period ended 30 June 2025 but did not result in any material changes to the Financial Statements of the Group.
b) New standards, amendments and interpretations in issue but not yet effective or not yet endorsed and not early adopted.
There are a number of standards, amendments to standards, and interpretations which have been issued by the IASB that are effective in future accounting periods and which have not been adopted early.
4. Administrative expenses
5. Dividends
No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2025 (2024: nil).
6. Intangible Assets
The Exploration & Evaluation additions in the current period primarily relates to work performed at the Company's Pitfield project.
The Directors do not consider the asset to be impaired.
7. Held for Sale Asset
The Company continue to work on a potential divestment of the Eclipse project and are actively engaged with a number of Australian companies operating in the gold mining sector to find a buyer. Management are committed to the sale of the Eclipse licence.
8. Trade and Other Payables
9. Share capital and share premium
10. Earnings per share
The calculation of the total basic loss per share of 0.260 pence (30 June 2024: 0.230 pence) is based on the loss attributable to equity owners of the parent company of £1,704,821 (30 June 2024: £1,389,318 ) and on the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 651,359,884 (30 June 2024: 595,703,671) in issue during the period.
Details of share options that could potentially dilute earnings per share in future periods are disclosed in the notes to the Group's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.
2,000,000 options were granted during the period. The total number of options outstanding at 30 June 2025 is 67,200,000.
11. Commitments
Commitments stated in the Group's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 remain.
12. Events after the balance sheet date
There have been no events after the reporting date of a material nature.
13. Approval of interim financial statements
The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 3 September 2025.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
04 September
Boliden Strikes C$20 Million Deal with Golden Sky for BC Copper Project
Boliden Mineral Canada, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Boliden AB (STO:BOL,OTC Pink:BDNNY), has entered into a definitive agreement with Golden Sky Minerals (TSXV:AUEN,OTC Pink:LCKYF) to spend up to C$20 million on exploration of the Rayfield copper-gold property in British Columbia.
The agreement grants Boliden the right to earn up to an 80 percent interest in Golden Sky’s wholly owned Rayfield project by funding staged expenditures and cash payments over six years.
The Rayfield and Gjoll properties together cover 87,660 hectares within the Quesnel Trough, a prolific porphyry copper belt that hosts some of Canada’s largest operating mines, including Highland Valley, Gibraltar, and New Afton.
Despite its long history of production, significant areas of the belt remain under explored.
“This partnership is transformational for Golden Sky. Boliden’s decision to collaborate with us on Rayfield-Gjoll validates the district-scale copper-gold potential of this project,” said John Newell, president and CEO of Golden Sky.
Early exploration has outlined a sizable target at Rayfield. A 2024 geophysical survey identified a 600 by 1,100 metre chargeability and resistivity anomaly closely associated with gold and copper mineralization, supported by results from historical drilling.
Under the agreement, Golden Sky will remain the project operator during the earn-in period. Should Boliden complete its investment, the joint venture will move forward with pro-rata funding obligations based on ownership.
Copper demand is projected to rise sharply in coming decades as electrification drives investment in renewable energy, transmission grids, and electric vehicles.
Companies with exposure to large-scale porphyry systems in politically stable jurisdictions are increasingly viewed as well-positioned to benefit.
The deal in British Columbia also follows a milestone for Boliden in its home market.
Just one day before announcing the Golden Sky agreement, the Swedish company secured a mining concession for its Laver deposit in northern Sweden.
The concession grants rights to extract copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, though additional environmental permits will be required before a final investment decision can be made.
“We naturally welcome this news. The Laver deposit has the potential to make a substantial contribution, particularly to Europe’s copper supply,” said Stefan Romedahl, director of Boliden Mines, in a September 2 press release.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
03 September
Low-impact, High-reward ISR Copper Extraction Gains Investment Momentum
In the delicate balancing act between meeting the rising global demand for critical minerals and ensuring environmental responsibility in resource extraction, processes and technologies that can achieve both aims are winning in the eyes of junior explorers and investors.
In copper mining, in-situ recovery (ISR) is emerging as a cost-efficient and lower-impact alternative to open-pit and underground mining. ISR is a mining method that extracts copper directly from orebodies without traditional excavation. Projects that are amenable to the ISR process, which involves injecting a leaching solution into the ground and recovering dissolved copper through wells, are attracting growing interest from miners and investors alike.
This shift comes as the global push for electrification accelerates copper demand across industries — from electric vehicles and solar power to grid expansion and data infrastructure. Traditional copper mines, often burdened by rising costs, deeper orebodies and environmental opposition, are struggling to meet this demand.
With reduced capital requirement, minimal surface disruption and quicker permitting timelines, ISR represents a scalable and ESG-aligned approach to copper extraction. Active projects in the US and Central Asia are already demonstrating ISR’s feasibility, and exploration is expanding into new regions where the geology is suitable.
ISR gains momentum
One of the most compelling reasons ISR is drawing investor interest is its potential to solve several longstanding issues in copper mining. Traditional mines are facing higher costs as they chase deeper and more complex orebodies. At the same time, environmental and social opposition to disruptive mining practices is on the rise. ISR, by comparison, generates less visual and physical disturbance, often making it more palatable to regulators and communities.
ISR also offers scalability and flexibility. In regions where suitable geology exists, it enables smaller companies to bring projects online faster and with fewer permitting delays.
In the current market, where supply chain pressures and copper scarcity are top of mind, the ability to deploy a lower-cost extraction method with fewer environmental risks presents a strong value proposition.
Several ISR copper projects have already demonstrated commercial and technical viability. In the US, the Florence copper project in Arizona, operated by Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO,NYSEAMERICAN:TGB), is advancing toward production with an estimated 85 million pounds of annual copper output and a pre-tax net present value of more than $1 billion.
Gunnison Copper's (TSX:MIN,OTCQB:GCUMF) Gunnison copper project, also in Arizona, has completed permitting and begun phased implementation with minimal surface impact. Similar ISR applications are being tested in Kazakhstan and Chile, expanding the global footprint of this technology.
ISR-amenable geology
Not every copper deposit is suited for ISR.
Success depends on a specific set of geological and hydrogeological conditions. The ore must be permeable enough to allow the leaching solution to flow and interact with copper minerals. It should ideally be located below the water table in a contained setting, reducing the risk of solution migration outside the target zone. Mineralogy matters too; minerals like chalcocite, which are highly amenable to acid leaching, make the best candidates.
Regions like Arizona and parts of Central Asia have long been recognised for these attributes. Now, new ISR frontiers are emerging in Africa, where countries such as Botswana offer favorable geology and a stable mining jurisdiction. Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt, in particular, is rapidly attracting exploration interest for its sediment-hosted copper systems and untapped ISR potential.
Cobre Limited: Pioneering ISR in the Kalahari Copper Belt
One of the most promising ISR prospects in Botswana is being developed by Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE), an ASX-listed junior explorer with a strategic footprint in the Kalahari Copper Belt. Through its flagship Ngami copper project, Cobre is positioning itself as a first mover in ISR development across the region.
The Ngami deposit meets key ISR criteria. Metallurgical testing has confirmed that its copper-silver mineralisation — primarily fine-grained chalcocite — is highly suitable for acid leaching. Fracture mapping and pump tests have demonstrated that the orebody is permeable, with strong fluid connectivity and competent bounding rock that can contain solution flow. Most of the ore lies below the water table, an essential condition for effective in-situ leaching.
“Our goal is to bring a scalable, low-impact copper project to life in Botswana, using cutting-edge ISR technology. This isn’t just about producing copper — it’s about doing it smarter and more sustainably,” said CEO Adam Wooldridge.
The company has already completed injection and pumping tests, simulating fluid movement between wells to build a three-dimensional model of the orebody’s hydrology. Initial results indicate excellent permeability and fluid flow characteristics. Bottle roll tests have yielded copper recoveries as high as 90.7 percent, with low reagent consumption. In addition, long-term leach box tests designed to simulate the in-situ environment have been successfully completed with recoveries of up to 82 percent copper.
The company is backing this technical progress with a comprehensive exploration and development strategy. It has outlined a significant exploration target, recently completed infill drilling to upgrade parts of the resource into the JORC category, and is pursuing engineering and financial modeling to support future feasibility studies.
These milestones, coupled with an earn-in agreement with mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), strengthen Cobre’s position as a credible ISR innovator in the African region.
Investor takeaway
Cobre’s ISR approach reflects the broader trend of aligning mineral extraction with ESG principles. By minimising land disturbance, using water-efficient systems and reducing surface infrastructure, ISR fits well into modern sustainability frameworks. In Botswana — a country ranked among the top 10 mining jurisdictions, globally — Cobre is also benefiting from strong institutional support and a clear regulatory environment.
As copper demand continues to outpace traditional supply growth, in-situ copper recovery offers a timely and compelling alternative. For investors seeking exposure to scalable, ESG-conscious mining opportunities, ISR is no longer just an experimental method; it is a practical solution with growing momentum.
This INNspired article is sponsored by Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cobre Limited in order to help investors learn more about the company. Cobre Limited is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cobre Limited and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
