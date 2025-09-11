Copper Quest Announces Multi-National Investor Awareness Campaign

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Investor Awareness Campaign designed to educate retail and institutional investors on Copper Quest and its portfolio of North American critical mineral projects. The Campaign will begin on or around September 15th, 2025 and run until September 1st, 2026 and includes agreements signed with Guerilla Capital, Dig Media Inc. 'dba' Investing News Network, and Departures Capital Inc.

Guerilla Capital

The Company has entered into a Consulting Agreement with Guerilla Capital ("Guerilla") to provide investor outreach, community building, and capital markets consulting and advisory services for the Company over a period of twelve (12) months. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay Guerilla a total fee of $100,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. The engagement is at arm's length, and neither Guerilla nor its principals currently hold any securities of the Company. Guerilla utilizes dynamic, high impact, high volume messaging across over 50+ investing groups (investor chat rooms, forums, platforms, websites, Facebook groups, Discord Rooms, Stock Channels and Reddit) to ensure millions of investors are targeted and supported daily. If you would like to know more about Guerilla their website is https://guerillacapital.io.

Investing News Network

The Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness Campaign Agreement with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the (12) month term of agreement INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the campaign is $107,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. The engagement is at arm's length, and neither Dig Media nor its principals currently hold securities of the Company. INN is a leading provider of investor focused news, designed to educate investors and connect them with opportunities. The INN process involves an integrated approach that educates the investor, brands the company within its sector, and connects the investor & company in multiple ways for the benefit of each party. INN does not provide market making services. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or www.investingnews.com.

Departures Capital

The Company has entered into a Service Agreement with Departures Capital Inc. ("DCI") under which DCI will provide strategic consulting, investor communications, digital media production, and other related services to Copper Quest for a (12) month term. Under the agreement, Copper Quest will pay DCI $25,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. DCI is arm's length to Copper Quest. DCI is a marketing company dedicated to creating value for public companies through targeted, informative multi-level marketing strategies by remaining at the forefront of digital trends, from Webflows to TikToks, AI and more. DCI is an industry leader in crafting short-form videos and compelling written content, along with branded landing pages designed to attract tangible investor leads. DCI can be reached by email at contact@departurescapital.com or at 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2, (519) 590-6985.

Financing

The Company also announces that, further to its news releases dated June 27, 2025, and August 19, 2025, the Company anticipates closing of the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") on or about September 19, 2025.

Proceeds from the Private Placement are intended for exploration activities and general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees in the Second Tranche.

About Copper Quest Inc.

Copper Quest (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its North American Critical Mineral portfolio of assets. The Company's land package currently comprises four projects that span over 40,000+ hectares in great mining jurisdictions.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Stars Property, a porphyry copper-molybdenum discovery, covering 9,693 hectares in central British Columbia's Bulkley Porphyry Belt. Contiguous to the Stars Property Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the 5,389 hectare Stellar Property. CQX also has an earn-in option up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the 4,700 hectare porphyry copper-molybdenum Rip Project, also in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC which spans over 20,658 ha with 10 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization potential.

Copper Quest's leadership and advisory teams are senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Copper Quest is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which it operates. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "CQX". For more information on Copper Quest, please visit the Company's website at Copper Quest.

On behalf of the Board of Copper Quest Exploration Inc.

Brian Thurston, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 778-949-1829

For further information contact:

Kelly Abbott

Investor Relations

info@copper.quest

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements relating the Second Tranche of Private Placement, future operations and activities of Copper Quest, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

