Copper One Resources Corp. Drilling Commenced at The Redhill Copper-Zinc Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - May 27, 2026 — Copper One Resources Corp. (CSE:CEXY | OTC:BFGFD | FWB:IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) ("Copper One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Redhill Copper-Zinc Project ("Redhill" or the "Property"), located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, within the Kamloops Mining District.
The Phase 1 drill program is designed to test priority volcanogenic massive sulphides ("VMS") targets and follow up on extensive historical drilling and geophysical work that identified copper-zinc and gold/silver mineralization, hydrothermal alteration, and prospective sulphides-bearing volcanic units across the Property. The initial program is expected to consist of approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling across 10 drill holes.
David Greenway, Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, commented: "We are excited to begin drilling at Redhill and advance what we believe is a highly prospective VMS exploration opportunity in British Columbia. This program represents an important milestone for Copper One as we continue building a diversified portfolio of copper-focused exploration assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions. With strong geological indicators, historical mineralization, and multiple untested targets, we believe Redhill has the potential to deliver significant exploration upside."
To execute the program, Copper One has engaged Paradigm Drilling Ltd. ("Paradigm Drilling"), which will deploy a Boyles B-15 hydraulic, track-mounted diamond drill equipped with NQ tooling and capable of testing targets to depths exceeding 600 metres. Initial drill pads have been permitted and are currently being prepared, with step-out drilling planned to evaluate the continuity of VMS-style copper-zinc mineralization along prioritized structural and geophysical trends.
About the Redhill Property
The Redhill Property is located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, within the Kamloops Mining District, and is accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property comprises eighteen (18) mineral claims totaling approximately 4,736.38 hectares (11,703 acres) and represents a large contiguous land package in a well-established mining region.
The Property hosts VMS mineralization. Historical exploration, including work by Teck Resources Limited and others, identified multiple stratabound zones of hydrothermal alteration and copper mineralization. Mineralization occurs within sericite-altered felsic volcanic rocks and includes sulphide assemblages consisting of pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite in stringer and semi-massive sulphide to massive sulphide zones.
The area is correlated with the Kutcho Terrane of northern British Columbia which hosts the large Kutcho VMS Deposit.
Drilling conducted by Bessor Minerals Inc. in 2022 reported drill intercepts of:
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6.9 metres grading 0.61% copper and 0.55% zinc in a Massive Pyrrhotite Zone
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2.32 metres grading 0.56% copper in a Massive Pyrrhotite Zone
The geological setting, combined with historical exploration results, indicates potential for additional mineralization along strike and at depth. The Property remains underexplored, with multiple target areas identified for follow-up exploration.
The drill program is being managed by J.T. ("Jo") Shearer, M.Sc., D.I.C., FSEG, Mine Supervisor 854449, President of Homegold Resources Ltd., who has extensive experience in mineral exploration and project development, including a strong track record of obtaining permits supporting exploration and production activities. Favorable engagement with local First Nations and the NNTC are ongoing.
Previous work by Bessor was supervised by K.Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.
Figure 2: Drill site RH-26-02 TransCanada Highway in middle ground. Property on both sides of Highway
The Company considers the historical exploration results referenced in this news release to be relevant to assessing the exploration potential of the Redhill Property. However, a Qualified Person has not performed sufficient work to verify the historical information, including sampling procedures, analytical methods, and QA/QC protocols associated with the historical drilling programs. Accordingly, the historical results should not be relied upon as an indication of current or future mineral resources or mineralized systems on the Property. The Company considers the information reliable for exploration targeting purposes only.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, renewable energy infrastructure, and modernization of energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage project situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure, where ongoing work is focused on evaluating the scale and extent of copper mineralization.
In addition, the Company has entered into an option agreement to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Redhill Property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization, with additional potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One Resources is advancing its projects through systematic exploration and technical evaluation, with a focus on responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and long-term value creation.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Statements are frequently identified by such words as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "may," "will," or similar expressions.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives, including its strategy to enhance market awareness, expand its shareholder base, and advance its mineral projects.
These Forward-Looking Statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its business plans as currently contemplated, that general market conditions will remain stable, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to support its activities.
Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to general market and economic conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any Forward-Looking Statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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