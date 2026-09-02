Copper Lake Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CPL,OTC:WTCZF) (FSE: W0I) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt the semi-annual reporting framework.
This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"). The initial interim period for which the Company intends to rely on the Blanket Order is the nine-month interim period ending July 31, 2026.
Accordingly, the Company will not file interim financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis or related officer certifications for the three and nine-month interim periods ended July 31, 2026. The Company's next interim financial disclosure will instead be filed for the six-month period ending April 30, 2027, in accordance with the timelines prescribed under applicable securities legislation. The Company intends to continue filing on a semi-annual basis.
The Company believes that adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objective of the Blanket Order to provide reporting flexibility for venture issuers.
Notwithstanding the adoption of the semi-annual reporting framework pursuant to the Blanket Order, the Company remains subject to all applicable timely disclosure obligations and continuous disclosure requirements under securities legislation, including the requirement to disclose material changes in the affairs of the Company on a timely basis.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Copper Lake Resources LTD.
Terry MacDonald CPA,CA
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-561-3626
https://www.copperlakeresources.com
ABOUT Copper Lake Resources
Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration and development company with interests in two projects both located in Ontario.
The Marshall Lake high-grade VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold project, comprises an area of approximately 220 square km located 120 km north of Geraldton, Ontario and is just 22 km north of the main CNR rail line. Copper Lake has an 82.97% interest in the joint ventured property, which consists of 233 claims and 52 mining leases. The project also includes 148 claim cells staked in 2018 and 2020 that are 100% owned and not subject to any royalties. These newer claims add approximately 30 square km to the property.
In addition to the original Marshall Lake property above, Marshall Lake also includes the Sollas Lake and Summit Lake properties, which are 100% owned by the Company and are not subject to any royalties. The Sollas Lake property consists of 20 claim cells comprising an area of 4 square km on the east side of the Marshall Lake property where historical EM airborne geophysical surveys have outlined strong conductors on the property hosted within the same favorable felsic volcanic units. The Summit Lake property currently consists of 100 claim cells comprising an area of 20.5 square km, is accessible year-round, and is located immediately west of the original Marshall Lake property. The Marshall Lake project is located in the traditional territories of Aroland and Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek ("AZA") First Nations.
Copper Lake has a 69.79% joint venture interest in the Norton Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, and palladium PGM property, located in the southern Ring of Fire area, is approximately 100 km north of the Marshall Lake Property. The Company filed an updated NI 43-101 in October 2023 with a mineral resource of open pit and underground Measured + Indicated Resources of 1,795,000 tonnes at an average grade of 0.72% NI, 0.69% Cu, 339 ppm Co, 0.52 g/t Pd, 0.17 g/t Pt and containing 28.3Mlbs of nickel and 27.3Mlbs of copper. The Norton Lake property is located in the traditional territories of Eabametoong ("Fort Hope") and Neskantaga First Nations.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312628