Construction Efforts Underway in Mobile as Topgolf Brings More Play to Alabama

Topgolf to welcome Alabama's Gulf Coast communities in late 2023

Topgolf the modern golf entertainment leader, announced today that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.

Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to be part of the city's growing culture and excited to contribute another way for locals to have fun," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway . "The warm welcome we received as we began construction efforts has been second to none, and we're looking forward to enabling communities in and around Mobile to come play around."

At Topgolf Mobile, the "not golf" is just as much fun as the "golf." For example:

Golf: The future two-level venue will feature 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays to ensure maximum Player comfort no matter the time of year. Players of all ages will be able to experience the sport in a new way thanks to the brand's signature, technology-driven point-scoring golf games. With the help of Topgolf's Toptracer ball-tracking technology – which traces each ball's flight path, distance and more – Players will be able to play interactive games like Angry Birds . In addition to the signature gameplay, Topgolf Mobile will feature a nine-hole mini-golf course to amplify the golfing fun.

Not Golf: With an energetic and fun environment, Topgolf Mobile will offer Players access to a full-service restaurant with chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round family-friendly programming. On top of that, Topgolf Mobile's private event spaces will be the perfect place to host any occasion – from business meetings to bachelor parties.

"At the City of Mobile , our team is always working to bring visitors into Mobile and provide attractions and entertainment for Mobilians to enjoy: Topgolf does both," Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said . "We are excited the project has broken ground, and I look forward to teeing off soon."

Alongside entertainment, Topgolf Mobile will create roughly 150 full- and part-time jobs, and the opportunity for future Topgolf Playmakers (Associates) to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

"We're pleased with the progress Topgolf is making on its 60-bay venue near the intersection of I-65 and I-10 in Mobile ," said Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson . "The Mobile County Commission looks forward to its opening, not only for the anticipated impact of the multimillion dollar capital investment in drawing visitors to our region, but for the construction jobs and new hospitality and management jobs required for facility operations."

Until the venue is complete, Players can enjoy the tech-enabled fun and tasty food and beverages at the two existing Topgolf venues in Alabama Topgolf Birmingham and Topgolf Huntsville .

"Breaking ground on the highly anticipated Topgolf project is a major milestone for Mobile and a testament to our city and county's commitment to attracting top-tier development and a vibrant future," said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne . "We're thrilled to see this project come to fruition and can't wait for its expected opening later this year."

About Topgolf
Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 80+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com .

Topgolf Media Contact:
Amanda Gleason
Email: press@topgolf.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Sensorium to Lead Conversation on AI Virtual Beings at LEAP 2023

- Sensorium is looking forward to taking part in Leap Tech Conference, one of the world's foremost technology gatherings.

Sensorium to Lead Conversation on AI Virtual Beings at LEAP 2023

Based out of the Riyadh Front Expo Centre in Saudi Arabia , the second edition of Leap Teach will be taking place between 6-9 February 2023 .

In 2022, the tech conference became the largest debut tech event in history, bringing together over 100.000 visitors, 600 exhibitors, 5000 global CEOs, 330 top investors and expert speakers to cover the latest technology topics.

Over $6.4 billion worth of initiatives and programs were announced in connection with the event.

Now back for its latest edition, LEAP will be featuring over 500 speakers, including Sensorium's Deputy CEO and Art Director, Sasha Tityanko .

Sasha will be delivering a keynote speech on the topic "AI-Driven Virtual Beings: Re-shaping the future of social connections and entertainment in the metaverse", where she will lay out Sensorium's vision for AI in the context of the emergence of virtual worlds, trace the path taken to create the first AI-inhabited metaverse and explore the opportunities unlocked by the technology.

"It's fantastic to have the opportunity to lead the conversation on AI and AI-driven virtual beings at a stage like LEAP, which has become a global window into the state of emerging technology and the most exciting advancements the industry is experiencing. Over the last year, we've continued the development of our pioneering AI-driven avatars and have released groundbreaking metaverse features, including a metaverse streaming offering. I am looking forward to showcasing Sensorium's innovations and exchanging ideas on the future that lies ahead for XR and AI," added Sasha.

Sensorium's pioneering AI-driven virtual beings represent the pinnacle of conversational AI and machine learning technology, and the company is promoting their integration into the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, a AAA virtual reality environment with cross-platform accessibility. Here, the extensive capabilities of AI avatars shine through as they engage with users across conversations, interactions and a range of activities, including dance choreographies.

Sensorium's participation in LEAP Tech comes as the company continues expanding its presence in the MENA region, after having opened an office in the United Arab Emirates last year and taken part in some of the Middle East's largest music conferences, including XP Futures and MDLBEAST's SOUNDSTORM Festival.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse and Web3 developer, leveraging cutting-edge XR and AI technology to deliver the next generation of virtual experiences in entertainment and beyond.

The company's award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse stands as one of the first platforms introducing global users to multisensory activities across virtual reality worlds, including music concerts, meditation sessions, NFT original content creation and social networking with AI-driven virtual beings.

Sensorium leans on its long-standing collaboration with the world's best technology partners and chart-topping performers including David Guetta , Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki , to shape the future of metaverse-ready events.

In addition to powering high-end VR features, accessible through a wide range of interfaces, Sensorium is also pioneering blockchain and Web3 solutions for institutional and private partners.

NetEase to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , February 23, 2023 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Thursday, February 23, 2023). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

WAYFINDER GAMES BRINGS INDUSTRY VETERANS TOGETHER TO FORM NEW, FULLY-REMOTE VIDEO GAME STUDIO BASED IN SWEDEN

Investors and Partners include Makers Fund, Behold Ventures and Dreamhaven

Veterans from EA DICE and Embark Studios, including former Star Wars Battlefront creative director Dennis Brännvall, together with production director Adam Clark technical director Manne Ederyd, and studio director Fia Tjernberg today announced Wayfinder Games, an independent game development studio based in Umeå, Sweden .

WEMADE and Metagravity Sign Strategic Alliance MOU to Collaborate on Blockchain Games for the Metaverse

Pioneering Korean blockchain gaming giant WEMADE today announced a strategic alliance by signing an MOU with London -based Metaverse engine developer Metagravity. The alliance will help bring to life WEMADE CEO Jang Hyun -guk's vision of building an experience people can enjoy by playing a well-made game and a vast platform that could connect everything.

Wemade signs MOU with Metagravity

WEMIX3.0 is a high-performance EVM-compatible open source protocol powered by SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). It is designed to be a robust and efficient platform-driven & service-oriented public blockchain home to innovative projects and applications built by the community for the world. WEMIX3.0 resolves the 'Blockchain Trilemma' by maintaining the balance between decentralization, security, and scalability by implementation of variable total gas fee formula based on the EIP-1559, the 40 WONDERS(WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators) also known as the node council partners, and 4,000 TPS throughput with a 1 second block interval.

About WEMADE

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry. For more information, visit www.wemade.com and https://www.wemix.com/en/wemix .

About Metagravity

Founded in 2021, London -headquartered MetaGravity is a deep-tech startup that is pushing the boundaries of blockchain and the Metaverse. They're on a quest to build the next generation of live, breathing digital worlds that will entice gamers and keep them fulfilled and engaged for decades by leveraging their significant knowledge in massive-scale processing and engine technologies to create the technical foundation for the Metaverse.

THE UPCOMING TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® INVITATIONAL 2023 BEGINS ON FEBRUARY 7

The Six Invitational 2023 will see the top teams around the world compete in front of a live audience and feature updates on the future of the game and its esports scene.

More information about the event is available here: https://rainbow6.com/SI2023EventGuide

Mauro Usability Science Announces Development and Validation of 4 New Advanced Human Factors Research and Usability Testing Methodologies for Technology Products.

Founded in 1975, MUS is a leading provider of human factors research and usability testing services for high-technology products and services.

Founded in 1975 MUS has executed over 4,000 major human factors and usability testing projects for world-class clients, leading startups and major government agencies. (PRNewsfoto/MAURO Usability Science)

The MUS research group has developed 4 advanced human factors research and usability testing methodologies designed to provide demanding product development groups with robust and validated human factors testing expertise. For a detailed description of each methodology as noted in the list below please select the link at the bottom of the page. All 4 methods have been validated in pilot studies followed by major client projects.

  1. eSports Human Factors Gameplay Optimization. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system utilizing advanced 3D spatial tracking, psychophysical event recording and longitudinal game play performance tracking. First methodology to correlate game play performance with workstation design and software attributes.

  2. Methodology for Developing Psycho-Socially Salient MVP Feature Sets Designed to Increase the Likelihood of User Adoption for New Products and Services. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system utilizing advanced micro expression facial analysis, eye-tracking and subjective response data capture interfacing with high fidelity use-case simulations.

  3. Advanced Human Factors / Usability Testing Fit and Comfort Assessment for AR Glasses / VR Headset and Wrist-Worn devices. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system measuring psychophysical user response to AR/VR and wrist-worn devices focusing on task performance, comfort, spatial stability, feature set adoption, and situation awareness.

  4. Advanced Website Usability Testing and Optimization Methodology Focusing on User Navigational Performance and Related Business Impact Modeling for Critical e-Com Use Cases. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system focused on optimizing user content engagement mapped against business performance. Focus is on optimization of navigation through content forward projection.

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Contact
Director of Research Chris Morley
Cmorley@MauroUsabilityScience.Com

