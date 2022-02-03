Battery Metals Investing News
Consolidated Uranium Inc. is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act . LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador. At the special meeting of CUR Shareholders held ...

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "CUR Shareholders") have approved the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.

At the special meeting of CUR Shareholders held virtually today, a special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 99.78% of the votes cast by CUR Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions, including court approval. The court hearing for the final order to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2022. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of its Moran Lake project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR Shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.

CUR shareholders must hold their CUR Common Shares until 12:01 am on the effective date of the Arrangement (the "Effective Date") in order to receive their pro rata portion of the LUR Common Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement. CUR will disseminate a press release to notify shareholders five business days in advance of the Effective Date once all of the conditions to closing of the Arrangement have been satisfied in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

LUR has applied to list the LUR Common Shares on the on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") following completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. Completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares on the CSE is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.

About Consolidated Uranium Inc.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

For More Information, Please Contact

Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com

Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com

Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Arrangement; anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, the acquisitions from Altius and Mega Uranium and the listing of the LUR common shares; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's and LUR's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels NYSE:UUUU Uranium Investing
UUUU
Consolidated Uranium Proposed Spin-Out Labrador Uranium Expands Land Holding and Team

Consolidated Uranium Proposed Spin-Out Labrador Uranium Expands Land Holding and Team

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update regarding recent developments of its planned spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. (" Labrador Uranium " or " LUR ") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement "). LUR has expanded its land holdings in Labrador around its anticipated key projects as well as bolstered its technical team with several key appointments in preparation for an aggressive summer 2022 work program.

Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, "We are very pleased with our progress to date while we plan our 2022 exploration season and prepare to become a public company. Focusing on governance and strategy, LUR has assembled a strong prospective Board of Directors; and, with a focus on creating the greatest opportunity for exploration success, LUR has been able to attract a great geological brain trust as well as increasing and further consolidated its strategic land holdings in a well-known and significant mineral belt."

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of CUR shareholders to be held on February 3, 2022 at 9:30am EST (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is, among other things, to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution of the CUR shareholders (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").

On October 17, 2021, CUR and LUR entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to effect the proposed spin-out of LUR, currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR. The Arrangement will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of the Moran Lake Project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Common Shares").

On January 3, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and the Common Shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of three promotional newsletter e-mails published by The Wolf of Penny Stocks, Penny Picks and Epic Stocks Picks discussing the Company, its projects and the global uranium market. The publications also contained links to, and summaries of recent news releases issued by CUR. OTC Markets provided examples of the promotional material for reference.

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders

Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to share an open letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Williams, to shareholders of the Company.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Keep reading... Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Nanoscale's patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Keep reading... Show less

GoviEx Announces 6000 Meter Drilling Program at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project

  • GoviEx to drill high-priority IP targets at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project
  • Geophysics results highlight large chargeability anomalies directly under the Falea deposit
  • Potential for a third chargeable body on the Bala license
  • Falea and Bala licenses deemed highly prospective for polymetallic deposits

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2022 drilling programme at the polymetallic copper-silver-uranium Falea Project in Mali. GoviEx has engaged Foraco Mali to undertake exploration drilling, focusing on targets based predominantly on the induced polarisation ("IP") surveys completed on the Falea Project in 2020 and 2021.

In December 2020 and August 2021, the Company announced the results of geophysical survey and data inversion analysis by Computational Geosciences, which highlighted a large chargeable body over 2 km in length and 500 m wide underneath the deposit on the Falea Project adjacent to the Road fault. Additionally, the results of the geophysics highlighted a second anomaly aligned with a structural feature associated with the Siribaya trend as well as potential for a chargeable body in the northeast area of the Bala exploration license. The IP data highlights the much shallower depth to basement and associated unconformity. The geophysical results corroborated geological interpretation that both Falea and Bala licenses appear to be highly prospective for increased polymetallic uranium-copper-silver mineralization.

Keep reading... Show less
GTI Resources Logo

GTI To Divest Niagara Gold Project Via Spin Out IPO

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise the execution of a binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement with Regener8 Resources NL (ACN 655 560 740) (Regener8), whereby GTI has conditionally agreed to sell its 100% interest in certain Western Australian (WA) tenements, comprising its Niagara Gold Prospects near Kookynie (Niagara Gold Project), to Regener8 (Proposed Transaction).

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (66.2% Orano, 16.9% Denison 16.9% UEX), one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world (Figure 1). From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium deposits - Tatiggaq and Qavvik and identified the Ayra showing which are now owned 100% by Forum.

The Kiggavik deposit and the Cameco discoveries in the northeastern Thelon Basin, Nunavut share many common features as the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. With Forum's legacy claims in the area, Forum holds 97,433 hectares of prime exploration ground approximately 100km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Kivalliq region in Nunavut (Figure 2).

Keep reading... Show less

Denison Announces Board and Management Additions

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie Sterritt to the Board of Directors and Mr. Kevin Himbeault to the position of Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs. View PDF version

Keep reading... Show less
Okapi Resources Logo

Closed Acquisition Of Athabasca Exploration Properties And Announcement Of Exploration Strategy

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX: OKR) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed its agreement with ALX Resources Corp (a company incorporated in British Columbia) (TSXV:AL) (ALX) to acquire a portfolio of six advanced exploration projects in the world’s premier high grade uranium district, the Athabasca Basin (AthabascaProjects).

Keep reading... Show less
Elevate Uranium: Carbon Free Energy

Quarterly Activities Report – December 2021

Elevate Uranium Limited (ASX:EL8) releases its quarterly activities reported to December 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×