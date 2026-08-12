Conquest Resources Samples 15.31 g/t Gold over 3.00 M at Smith Lake

Conquest Resources Samples 15.31 g/t Gold over 3.00 M at Smith Lake

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR,OTC:CQRLF) ("Conquest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce channel and grab sample results from its 100% owned Smith Lake Gold Project ("Property"), situated adjacent to Barrick Mining Corp.'s past producing Renabie Gold Mine which produced more than 1,000,000 oz. of gold from 1941 through to 1991 at a grade of 6.6 gt Au and 2 gt Ag (Callan N.J., Spooner, E.T.C. 1998).

Note: Mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

In June, 2026, Conquest personnel visited the Smith Lake Gold Project and collected 15 channel samples and 3 grab samples of selected areas covering the Campbell Vein. Channel sample lengths ranged from 0.35 to 1.60 m, with results ranging from 0.03 g/t to 29.1 g/t Au, with 6 of the 15 channel samples returning > 1 g/t Au. Grab samples ranged from 0.17 to 4.98 g/t Au. Samples were collected mainly from pyrite-bearing irregular to folded massive to ribbon-textured quartz veins and sheared metavolcanics.

Two composite weighted averages from Channels 1 and 5 returned 1.95 g/t over 1.95 m from Channel 1, and 15.31 g/t over 3.00 m from Channel 5.

Sample results are provided in Tables 1 and 2, and displayed in Figure 1.

Table 1: Grab Sample Results

Sample Type Easting Northing Au (ppb)
507817 Grab 287663 5361313 170
507818 Grab 287663 5361310 1810
507819 Grab 287662 5361305 4980

 

Table 2: Channel Sample Results

Sample Type Channel
 ID		 Length 
(m)		 Au 
(ppb)
507801 Channel 1 1.6 1620
507802 Channel 1 0.35 3440
507803 Channel 2 0.7 161
507804 Channel 2 1.4 26
507805 Channel 3 0.5 37
507806 Channel 3 0.35 742
507807 Channel 4 0.75 223
507808 Channel 5 1 8890
507809 Channel 5 1 7950
507811 Channel 5 1 29100
507812 Channel 6 1 334
507813 Channel 7 0.75 658
507814 Channel 8 1.1 2610
507815 Channel 8 1 428
507816 Channel 8 1.1 146

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7183/309253_5d05338e6410c864_001.jpg

Figure 1: Sample Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7183/309253_5d05338e6410c864_001full.jpg

Selected grab samples are by nature selective and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the project. True widths of the mineralization reported from the channel samples have not yet been determined.

Samples were delivered by representatives of Conquest to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in North Bay, Ontario. Conquest inserted a standard and a blank as part of its QA/QC procedure for this program. Activation Laboratories also performs an internal QA/QC program with includes the insertion of CRM's, blanks, sample repeats, and duplicate samples. Samples were analyzed using the RX1 and 1A2 packages. A gravimetric finish (1A3) was used for samples that returned >5,000 ppb Au.

Conquest is expanding its exploration program at Smith Lake with an approximate 500 sample B-horizon geochemical survey planned this fall that will cover an area north-northeast of the Smith Lake Gold Zone. The program is designed to target potential east-west orientated gold-bearing structures that have gone undetected in an area with very limited historical exploration.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo., a non-Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Joerg Kleinboeck, P. Geo., has verified the technical data disclosed in this release and consents to its publication.

References

  1. Callan, N.J. and Spooner, E.T.C., 1998: Repetitive hydraulic fracturing and shear zone inflation in an Archean granitoid-hosted, ribbon banded, Au-quartz vein system, Renabie area, Ontario, Canada. Ore Geology Reviews 12, 1998, pp. 237-266.

ABOUT Conquest Resources Limited
Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario and Finland. Conquest recently acquired the Valimaki Gold Project in southwestern Finland, a district-scale gold exploration property with extensive historical exploration and drilling.

Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-Teck Mag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exploration potential for magmatic sulphide deposits (Cu-Ni-PGE), VMS, IOCG, iron formation-hosted gold and paleo-placer gold. The Company also holds interests in the Alexander Gold Property, the Smith Lake Gold Property, the King Bay Gold Property and the Lake Nipigon Basin Property.

For further information please contact:
general@conquestresources.com

Tom Obradovich
President and Chief Executive Officer
Conquest Resources Limited
Tel: +1-416-985-7140
www.conquestresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, interpretation of exploration results, potential mineralization, timing and scope of future work programs, permitting, drilling, and the validation and interpretation of analytical results.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Forward-looking information can often be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will" and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration results not being indicative of future results; variations in mineral grade, continuity or recovery; delays in interpreting analytical results; delays or failures in obtaining necessary permits or land access; changes in commodity prices, capital market conditions and general economic conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available under its SEDAR+ profile.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309253

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Conquest Resources Limitedtsxv:cqrbase metals investing
CQR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Conquest Resources Limited

Conquest Resources Limited

Conquest Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of properties located in Northern Ontario. The company owns an interest in Alexander Red Lake Property, Smith Lake Property, King Bay Gold Project and Golden Rose project.

Conquest Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of properties located in Northern Ontario. The company owns an interest in Alexander Red Lake Property, Smith Lake Property, King Bay Gold Project and Golden Rose project. Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce the final assay results from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. The initial campaign... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Leases its Irene and Margarita Copper-Gold Concessions to Local Artisanal Miner

Red Metal Leases its Irene and Margarita Copper-Gold Concessions to Local Artisanal Miner

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Chilean subsidiary, Minera Polymet SpA ("Polymet"), has entered into a renewable five-year lease agreement with Construcción Minería y Servicios... Keep Reading...
Getty Drills 194m of 0.62% Copper from 27m at Getty North

Getty Drills 194m of 0.62% Copper from 27m at Getty North

Highlights: Resource confirmation drilling demonstrates strong near-surface grade profile Expansion drilling extends mineralization at Getty North by 60 metres to over 230 metres beyond historical holes on 3 cross sections Assay results remain pending for 3 holes at Getty North and 13 holes at... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces $20m Private Placement Of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces $20m Private Placement Of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $20M through a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of unsecured convertible... Keep Reading...
Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG)

Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold ShootDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") announces an initial, pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Mangueiros Main, its flagship sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group metals ("PGM") asset in Bahia State, Brazil. The initial MRE defines 313 million tonnes... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 23.5% Natural Hydrogen Within the First 300 Metres of Ongoing DDH-26-05 and Observations Consistent with Free Gas at Bennett Hill at 164 Metres

Related News

energy investing

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

oil and gas investing

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 23.5% Natural Hydrogen Within the First 300 Metres of Ongoing DDH-26-05 and Observations Consistent with Free Gas at Bennett Hill at 164 Metres

precious metals investing

TomaGold Provides Corporate Update on Berrigan Mine Drilling, Geophysical Surveys and Regional Sampling Programs

precious metals investing

BSBP Approvals & Non-Process Infrastructure Advancing

gold investing

Joe Cavatoni: Can Gold Rise in H2? 3 Key Factors I'm Watching

cobalt investing

Top 3 ASX Cobalt Stocks of 2026