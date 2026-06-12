Conquest Resources Reports Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Conquest Resources Reports Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR,OTC:CQRLF) ("Conquest" or the "Company") reports that it held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at which all resolutions were approved and passed.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

All of the nominees for election as director, John F. Kearney, Jamie Levy, Terence McKillen, Tom Obradovich and Peter Palframan, were elected to serve until the next meeting of shareholders.

The voting results were as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld
John F. Kearney 24,770,142 74.88% 8,308,600
Jamie Levy 22,492,455 67.99% 10,586,287
Terence McKillen 24,769,855 74.88% 8,308,887
Tom Obradovich 23,051,342 69.69% 10,027,400
Peter Palframan 25,328,742 76.57% 7,750,000

 

RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Simone & Company as the Company's auditor for the current ﬁscal year. The directors were authorized to ﬁx the remuneration of the auditor. The resolution was approved with 33,078,455 votes (99.9%) in favour and 287 votes (0.001%) withheld.

APPROVAL OF THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN

Shareholders ratiﬁed the Company's Stock Option Plan. The resolution was approved with 32,867,970 votes (99.36%) in favour and 210,772 votes (0.63%) against.

ABOUT CONQUEST

Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario and Finland.

Conquest recently acquired the Valimaki Gold Project in southwestern Finland, a district-scale gold exploration property with extensive historical exploration and drilling. Valimaki is situated within the Svecofennian geological domain between two major regional shear zones and hosts orogenic-style gold mineralization associated with quartz veining and arsenopyrite-bearing amphibolite-grade volcanic, sedimentary, and intrusive rocks.

Conquest has completed a high-resolution drone magnetic survey on the Valimaki Project and is currently geologically mapping the property in detail to establish drill targets. Targets will be drilled upon receipt of permits.

Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-Teck Mag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exceptional exploration upside for magmatic sulphide deposits (Cu-Ni-PGE), VMS, IOCG, Iron formation hosted Au and Paleo-placer Au.

The Belfast-Teck Mag Project, evolved from the Golden Rose Project, which was initially acquired in December 2017, and significantly augmented through the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. ("CCEC") in 2020 and subsequent additional claim staking and purchases in its adjacent Belfast Copper Property and TeckMag Property.

Conquest now controls over 300 square kilometers of underexplored territory in the Temagami Mining Camp, including the past producing Golden Rose Mine at Emerald Lake.

Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp along the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining landholdings.

In addition, the Company holds interests in the Smith Lake Gold Property near Missinaibi, Ontario, and the King Bay Gold Property at Sturgeon Lake, in northwestern Ontario, and Lake Nipigon Basin Property.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

general@conquestresources.com

Tom Obradovich
President & Chief Executive
416-985-7140		 www.ConquestResources.com 

 

Forward-looking statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, exploration activities, proposed expenditures, potential mineralization, and the timing and content of upcoming work programs. Forward-looking information can often be identiﬁed by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "may", "will", "should", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such risks include but are not limited to: exploration results not being indicative of future results; variations in mineral grade or recovery rates; delays or failures in obtaining necessary permits; changes in commodity prices, capital market conditions, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reﬂected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is deﬁned in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301376

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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