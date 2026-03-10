Conquest Resources Initiates 2026 Exploration Program at the Valimaki Gold Project, Finland

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR,OTC:CQRLF) ("Conquest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of its 2026 exploration program at the Valimaki Gold Project in southwestern Finland. The program is designed to systematically advance the project through high-resolution geophysics, geological mapping, prospecting, and glacial till sampling with the objective of refining exploration targets and advancing the project toward drill testing.

Program Highlights

  • High-resolution UAV magnetic survey covering approximately 86 km²
  • Geological mapping across prospective areas of the project
  • Prospecting and rock sampling across prioritized target areas
  • Regional and detailed glacial till sampling program

The exploration program will begin with a high-resolution UAV magnetic survey designed to improve the understanding of the structures and lithological contacts of the project area. The survey will cover approximately 86 km².

Following completion of the airborne survey, the Company plans to undertake geological mapping across a 15 kilometer trend defined by an extensive train of gold-rich boulders. Within the boulder train, historic sampling has produced >150 boulders with assays greater than 1 g/t Au, with assays as high as 60 g/t Au. Mapping will focus on defining lithological contacts, structural controls, and alteration which may be associated with gold mineralization. Additionally, drill core will be reviewed from the Finnish national drill core archive to gain a better understanding of the known mineralization within the Valimaki project area.

Prospecting and rock sampling will be conducted across prioritized target areas based on historic high grade Au boulder samples, glacial till geochemistry anomalies and any additional prospective areas identified during the geologic mapping.

The exploration program will also include a regional glacial till sampling campaign with tighter sample spacing across areas associated with historic gold rich boulder occurrences, previous drilling, and till anomalies.

The UAV magnetic survey will take place during mid-to-late March. Subsequent geological mapping, prospecting, and glacial till sampling programs will be conducted during April and May 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joerg Kleinboeck P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Joerg Kleinboeck has verified the technical data disclosed in this release, and consents to its publication.

ABOUT CONQUEST

Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario.

Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-Teck Mag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exceptional exploration upside for magmatic sulphide deposits (Cu-Ni-PGE), VMS, IOCG, Iron formation hosted Au and Paleo-placer Au.

The Belfast-Teck Mag Project is the Company's ﬂagship property, evolved from the Golden Rose Project, which was initially acquired in December 2017, and signiﬁcantly augmented through the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. ("CCEC") in 2020 and subsequent additional claim staking and purchases in its adjacent Belfast Copper Property and Teck Mag Property.

Conquest now controls over 300 square kilometers of underexplored territory in the Temagami Mining Camp, including the past producing Golden Rose Mine at Emerald Lake.

Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp along the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining landholdings.

In addition, the Company holds interests in the Smith Lake Gold Property.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

general@conquestresources.com
www.ConquestResources.com

Tom Obradovich
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 985-7140

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 21, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Conquest Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of properties located in Northern Ontario. The company owns an interest in Alexander Red Lake Property, Smith Lake Property, King Bay Gold Project and Golden Rose project.

Conquest Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of properties located in Northern Ontario. The company owns an interest in Alexander Red Lake Property, Smith Lake Property, King Bay Gold Project and Golden Rose project.
