As a proud supporter of grassroots hockey across North America, Cizzle Brands is embracing this opportunity to further enhance its U.S. presence with brand visibility throughout the entire USA Hockey network by virtue of this multi-year sponsorship.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
March 31, 2025
Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT Launches Apple Health Integration on iPhone
Sign up to get your FREE
Cardiex Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
05 December 2024
Cardiex Limited
Investor Insight
Cardiex is trailblazing the health technology industry through its innovative solutions that are transforming cardiovascular health care.
Overview
Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) is an ASX-listed medical technology company leveraging its proprietary SphygmoCor® technology to develop and market vascular biomarker technologies and digital solutions focused on the world’s largest health disorders. The company’s groundbreaking technology – SphygmoCor® – set the benchmark for noninvasive measurement of central aortic pressures and related arterial health characteristics, collectively referred to as vascular biomarkers.
While measuring arterial health parameters has always been considered clinically beneficial, it was not considered for routine out-patient clinical use as it previously required an invasive catheterization procedure with a pressure sensor inserted into the aorta. Founded on 40 years of hemodynamics studies and backed by 20+ years of research, Cardiex’s SphygmoCor technology employs non-invasive techniques to assess "central aortic waveforms," offering valuable insights into various clinically significant arterial health parameters including arterial stiffness, central blood pressure (the pressure at the heart), pulse pressure, and crucial indicators of vascular health for major organs such as the heart, brain and kidneys.
Assessing central blood pressure directly at the heart is deemed superior to conventional blood pressure measurements taken at the arm, primarily owing to the heart's proximity to vital organs. Cardiex’s FDA-cleared devices replace traditional blood pressure technology for first-line screening and monitoring of arterial health status. The unique physiologic insights from the company’s devices provide clinically relevant information that helps guide treatment decisions and offers profound benefits for all members of the healthcare community:
For Healthcare Providers: Enable physicians to make more informed treatment decisions based on clinically relevant vascular health data.
For Patients: Give patients the tools to make better decisions about their own health.
For Pharmaceutical Companies: Generate reliable, real-world, clinically relevant data to accelerate drug development and commercialization.
For more than two decades, the company’s SphygmoCor technology has set the benchmark for vascular biomarker assessments, adopted by premier hospitals and pharmaceutical giants worldwide. SphygmoCor is the chosen technology for measuring central blood pressure in all of the "top 20 hospitals" in the US and has played a crucial role in the clinical trials of leading firms including Bayer, AstraZeneca, Roche, Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline.
Between 2002 and 2023, CDX received five FDA clearances, the latest for the CONNEQT Pulse, a first-of-its-kind connected vascular biometrics monitor.
Cardiex devices have previously been sold and used exclusively in clinical settings – principally by specialist clinicians, for research, and by pharmaceutical companies for drug assessment.
The introduction of CONNEQT Pulse represents a significant shift for Cardiex, allowing the company to enter the connected care market and transition from niche segments to the mass healthcare market. Priced comparably to a home health monitor, the CONNEQT Pulse is positioned for widespread adoption and can be deployed at scale in general healthcare practices, homes, or any location where patients are present.
The CONNEQT Pulse will also bolster Cardiex's portfolio in clinical trial solutions with the introduction of a decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform. The Cardiex DCT platform empowers clinical trial managers to remotely monitor thousands of patients in their homes, enabling pharmaceutical companies to more effectively evaluate potential vascular outcomes across various trial phases. This leads to increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness in trial outcomes.
Furthermore, in response to the growing demand for proactive health monitoring, Cardiex will be launching an innovative wrist-worn device that leverages the SphygmoCor technology to deliver a medical grade wearable with capabilities far beyond conventional health trackers. The CONNEQT Band will be a wearable “cuffless” device designed to monitor vascular health in patients as well as to provide general health insights to consumers.
Cardiex’s goal is to establish a holistic ecosystem that promotes cardiovascular well-being and empowers users to proactively manage their health as an integral part of individuals' health routines, contributing to a paradigm shift in preventive cardiovascular care.
The company’s first-mover advantage and exclusive technology FDA-cleared for noninvasive measurement of central pulse pressures and vascular biomarkers across all adult demographics grant it a distinctive market position. CDX recently secured AU$14 million in funding, which is enough to steer the company towards profitability.
With the entry into the connected care home market with the CONNEQT Pulse, CDX is transitioning towards a recurring revenue model based on monthly subscription fees. This should excite investors, given that the recurring revenue model will receive a higher multiple by the market, thereby boosting the company's valuation.
Company Highlights
- Cardiex Limited is an ASX-listed medical technology company that develops and markets vascular biomarker technologies and digital solutions for the world’s largest health disorders.
- The company’s offerings encompass FDA-cleared medical and home health devices alongside digital solutions tailored for managing health and wellness, delivering unique physiologic insights that inform clinical treatment decisions.
- The company’s groundbreaking technology – named SphygmoCor® – set the benchmark for measuring central aortic pressures and related arterial health characteristics, collectively referred to as vascular biomarkers.
- These biomarkers, extensively researched and detailed in numerous peer-reviewed journals, assess cardiovascular risk and guide disease management by predicting organ damage (such as the heart, brain, and kidneys) and outcomes (including heart failure, ischemic heart disease, and stroke), significantly influencing disease prognosis and clinical treatment.
- CDX received five FDA clearances from 2002 to 2023, the most recent for the CONNEQT Pulse, a world-first connected vascular biometric monitor. The CONNEQT Pulse targets new and significant healthcare channels and transitions the company towards a recurring revenue model based on monthly subscription fees.
- CDX's technology is uniquely FDA-cleared for noninvasive measurement of central pulse pressures and vascular biomarkers across all adult demographics – thereby granting it a distinctive competitive market position. With a significant funding round recently secured, CDX is poised for profitability ahead.
- CDX more than doubled its annual company revenue and other income to $12.4 million in 2024, compared to $6 million in 2023.
Products and Solutions
CONNEQT
CONNEQT is focused on devices and solutions for home health, remote patient monitoring, and decentralized clinical trials. Cardiex offers two devices under the CONNEQT brand – the recently FDA-cleared CONNEQT Pulse and the upcoming CONNEQT Band wearable. The company estimates CONNEQT’s total addressable market opportunity to be nearly $283 billion across three markets – remote patient monitoring ($175 billion), health wearables ($104 billion), and decentralized clinical trials ($14 billion).
CONNEQT Pulse: The CONNEQT Pulse provides measurements of both central and brachial blood pressures, alongside vascular biomarkers reflecting arterial stiffness and overall vascular health—metrics once exclusively only available to specialist clinics, research, and pharmaceutical companies. As a Bluetooth-enabled device, it empowers patients and health enthusiasts to track their arterial health from home, employing the same advanced tools used by top cardiologists in research centers and clinics.
Physicians can prescribe the CONNEQT Pulse to patients requiring heart health monitoring. Patient data seamlessly integrates with the CONNEQT Patient Management Portal (CPMP), a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based tool that enables healthcare providers to remotely track patients' arterial health by way of a tablet. Furthermore, consumers and patients can access comprehensive arterial health insights, coaching, lifestyle programs, and additional health resources via the CONNEQT app.
CONNEQT Band: CONNEQT Band is a world's-first dual sensor arterial health wearable device featuring an innovative design with dual (wrist-and finger-based) photoplethysmography (PPG) optical sensors. The wrist-based sensor continuously captures physiological data such as heart rate, respiration, stress, activity, sleep, and pulse oximetry, while our patented on-demand finger-based side sensor uniquely derives clinically meaningful vascular biomarkers representing arterial stiffness and cardiovascular health.
By combining data from both sensors, the CONNEQT Band offers users a comprehensive view of their overall cardiovascular health which has never been available outside of a physician’s office. The CONNEQT Band is also supported by the CONNEQT app, available for both iOS and Android devices, which serves as a hub where users can easily access detailed reports, track their progress over time, explore content, and receive personalized health insights and recommendations.
The CONNEQT Band is currently in the process of FDA submission preparation. This innovative device is poised to extend the company's portfolio in connected health technology, offering users a new, user-friendly tool for monitoring their health metrics. With its cutting-edge features, the CONNEQT Band is expected to make a significant impact in the way individuals manage their wellness, bridging the gap between advanced health monitoring and everyday convenience.
A significant global market opportunity in wearable health devices is driven by nearly 1.3 billion hypertensive and other vascular disease patients. Some of the other wearable device firms have attracted significant funding at high valuations in recent times. For instance, Oura Health, a Finnish company that makes smart rings for tracking sleep and physical activity, was valued at $2.55 billion in April 2022.
Board of Directors and Management
Craig Cooper – Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Craig Cooper has established numerous prosperous health, digital media, technology and wellness ventures. Notably, he co-founded Boost Mobile, a prominent telecommunications company recognized as one of the leading mobile phone businesses in the USA. He is acknowledged as a distinguished authority and influential figure on a global scale in mobile and wireless technology, as well as businesses related to digital health and medical technology. His venture capital endeavors have secured over AU$3 billion, financing some of the most impactful global digital media technology companies. Cooper is also a principal of C2 Ventures, Cardiex’s largest shareholder.
Niall Cairns - Executive Chairman
Niall Cairns boasts a successful 25-year record of investing in both private and public companies. He has played a pivotal role in advancing the global expansion of more than 50 enterprises spanning various sectors, including digital media, agtech, medtech, consumer internet, and SaaS-based businesses. Cairns is also a principal of C2 Ventures, Cardiex’s largest shareholder.
King Nelson – Non-executive Director
King Nelson brings over 30 years of extensive experience in medical devices. He was previously the president and CEO at Uptake Medical Corporation, concentrating on treatments for emphysema and lung cancer. Before Uptake, he served as president and CEO of Kerberos Proximal Solutions, a company later acquired by FoxHollow Technologies. He was also president and CEO of VenPro, a heart valve business acquired by Medtronic. King also accumulated 19 years of experience with Baxter International and American Hospital Supply Corporation, progressing through various roles with increasing responsibilities. These roles included serving as division president for Dade Diagnostics, Bentley Labs, and Baxter’s Perfusion Services. Nelson is currently the CEO at Q’Apel Medical, a medical device company specializing in neurovascular disease.
Charlie Taylor – Non-executive Director
Charlie Taylor has over three decades of international advisory experience and recently concluded his tenure as senior partner at McKinsey, where he oversaw the health and public sector practice. Taylor has counseled numerous private and public sector healthcare organizations in Australia and globally, covering areas such as strategy, digitalization, operational enhancements, growth transformations, international expansion, supply chain management, mergers and acquisitions, and board governance. He is a non-executive director of Healius, a leading Australian health diagnostics company, and a part-time senior board advisor at McKinsey for the health and public sector practice.
Sanjeev Bhavnani – Chief Clinical Officer
Dr. Sanjeev Bhavnani has served as a senior medical officer at the Digital Health Center of Excellence within the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), overseeing clinical and scientific initiatives concerning digital health and medical devices incorporating artificial intelligence.
Bhavnani is also currently a senior cardiologist and principal investigator of digital health and machine learning at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, California, where he leads programs to develop and validate new technologies and to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of DHTs, nanosensors, cloud-based analytical platforms, handheld imaging technologies, AI/ML algorithms and software as a medical device. For over a decade, Bhavnani was the principal investigator of 90 clinical trials and patient care programs. These programs have enrolled over 30,000 patients in the US and in resource-limited areas. His team developed the SMART-FHIR integration interface for DHT data into EMRs for remote patient monitoring, remote therapeutic monitoring, and chronic care management, creating a real-world data platform to monitor the healthcare quality of DHT and ML devices in traditional and new consumer models of care delivery.
Catherine Liao – Chief Strategy Officer
Catherine Liao has served as our chief strategy officer since September 2022. Previously, Liao served as chief executive officer of Blumio, a pioneering medical device startup, from February 2016 to September 2022, where she led efforts in raising capital, formed a leadership and advisory board rich in knowledge spanning healthcare innovations, enterprise technology, and sensor technology. Her notable achievements include leading the commercialization of a groundbreaking medical radar sensor development platform, which garnered significant industry attention and was eventually acquired by Cardiex. Liao holds an MBA from Imperial College London and a Master of Science in Health Economics from the London School of Economics. These credentials underscore her deep and comprehensive insight into the intricacies of both the business world and the healthcare sector, demonstrating a balanced expertise critical for navigating and innovating within today’s complex healthcare economies.
Mark Gorelick – Chief Product Officer
Dr. Mark Gorelick has served as Cardiex’s chief product officer since December 2020, bringing a wealth of experience from various leadership roles in the health and wellness technology sector. With an impressive tenure beginning in 2007, he has been at the helm as managing director of XPhys Technologies, a company at the forefront of developing innovative fitness, health, and wellness products. His strategic vision was further demonstrated through his role as vice-president of Digital Health, from 2018 to 2019, at Performance Lab Technologies, acclaimed for its software development prowess in the health sector. Further cementing his reputation in health technology, Gorelick served as the chief science officer at PAI Health (originally Mio Global) from 2015 to 2018, where he was instrumental in advancing health technology software solutions. Holding a BSc and MSc in kinesiology from Dalhousie University and a Ph.D. in biomedical science from University of Wollongong, Gorelick’s educational background underscores his deep-rooted understanding and innovative approach to biomedical science and kinesiology, reinforcing his invaluable contribution to our company and the broader health technology landscape.
Keep reading...Show less
Biomarker technologies and digital solutions to address the world’s largest health disorders.
24 March
Launch of New Cardiology Report Feature in CONNEQT App
Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Launch of New Cardiology Report Feature in CONNEQT App
28 February
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts
31 January
December Quarterly Appendix 4C
Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced December Quarterly Appendix 4C
31 January
December Quarterly Activities Report
Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced December Quarterly Activities Report
23 January
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence
Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence
3h
Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that CWENCH Hydration™ is now the official hydration partner of USA Hockey , which is the national governing body for the sport of ice hockey in the United States and includes more than one million players, coaches, officials and volunteers across the country.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403845444/en/
CWENCH Hydration™ has become the official hydration partner of USA Hockey.
CWENCH Hydration™ will be featured prominently at USA Hockey player development camps , the Chipotle All-American Game (featuring the top American-born NHL Draft eligible prospects), and the Rivalry Series (between USA Hockey and Hockey Canada, televised on the NHL Network). Additionally, CWENCH Hydration™ will have a significant presence at all youth and girls' national championships, as well as a significant presence at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and at various National Team camps. Furthermore, CWENCH Hydration™ will benefit from visibility across USA Hockey's range of digital and online properties, including USA Hockey Magazine , its lineup of newsletters, the USAHockey.com website, and USA Hockey social media channels.
This partnership is part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement between the Company and USA Hockey, adding to Cizzle Brands' portfolio of sponsorships in support of grassroots athletics across North America. This includes its arena sponsorship with Canlan Sports (anchored by the CWENCH Centre in Toronto), CWENCH's endorsement deal with Canadian youth hockey influencer Coach Chippy , and the title sponsorship of the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games (which will be televised on TSN this weekend).
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "We are thrilled about CWENCH Hydration™ becoming the official hydration partner of USA Hockey, which has been a household name in the North American hockey community for generations. We are strategically building up CWENCH's presence in the United States as we commercialize the product line across key North American markets. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the launch of CWENCH, we continue to form partnerships that massively increase visibility and awareness for the brand. This agreement with USA Hockey is one of those partnerships."
"It's exciting to welcome CWENCH to our USA Hockey family," said Pat Kelleher , Executive Director of USA Hockey. "It's no secret the importance of hydration in our sport and it's great to have the partnership and expertise of CWENCH to help our athletes be at their best."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,800 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
About USA Hockey
USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com .
Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403845444/en/
For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
01 April
Top 5 Small-cap Biotech Stocks of 2025
The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) is still trading at three-year highs, despite current market volatility, in response to breakthrough innovations and increased deals involving biotech stocks listed on the NASDAQ.
After dropping to a low of 3,637.05 in October 2023, the index climbed to a nearly three year peak of 4,954.813 on September 19, 2024. While the index had pulled back to 4,243.7 as of March 31, 2025, further growth could be in store in the future.
According to a Towards Healthcare analyst report, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5 percent from now to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$5.036 trillion.
Driving that growth will be favorable government policies, investment in the sector, increased demand for synthetic biology and a rise in chronic disorders such as cancer, heart disease and hypertension.
The top NASDAQ biotech stocks have seen sizeable share price increases over the past year. For those interested in investing in biotech companies, the best-performing small-cap biotech stocks are outlined below.
Data was gathered on March 31, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener. Small-cap biotech stocks with market caps between US$50 million and US$500 million at that time were considered for this list.
1. Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)
Year-over-year gain: 2,942.02 percent
Market cap: US$254.99 million
Share price: US$36.20
Bright Minds Biosciences is developing novel treatments for pain and neuropsychiatric disorders such as epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder and difficult-to-treat depression.The company's platform includes serotonin agonists designed to provide powerful therapeutic benefits while minimizing side effects.
Bright Minds is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for BMB-101, a highly selective 5-HT2C receptor agonist, in adult patients with classic absence epilepsy and developmental epileptic encephalopathy.
Bright Minds' share price rocketed upward in the fourth quarter of last year, shooting up from US$2.49 to US$38.49 in one day on October 15. The company issued a press release at the time, stating it was "unaware of any material changes in the company's operations" that would have contributed to such a rally.
The outperformance appears to be related to the October 14 news that Danish pharma company H. Lundbeck was to acquire Longboard Pharma, a company developing a 5-HT2C receptor agonist, for US$60 per share.
A few days later, Bright Minds announced a non-brokered private placement of US$35 million, which sent shares up to US$47.21 on October 18.
That same month, the company shared its collaboration with Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) to use Firefly's Brain Network Analytics technology platform to provide a full analysis of the electroencephalogram data from Bright Minds' BMB-101 Phase 2 clinical trial. This follows the pair’s previous successful collaboration to analyze data from Bright Minds' first-in-human Phase 1 study of BMB-101.
In March 2025, Bright Minds expanded its Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of five experts in epilepsy research.
Bright Minds' share price reached US$55.77, its peak for the past year, on November 6.
2. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)
Year-over-year gain: 924.54 percent
Market cap: US$220.3 million
Share price: US$36.10
Clinical-stage biotech Monopar Therapeutics’ main drug candidate is its late-stage ALXN-1840 for Wilson disease. Its pipeline also includes radiopharma programs such as Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, as well as Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers.
Shares in Monopar spiked by more than 600 percent on October 24, 2024, to US$32.66 following its news release detailing its exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Alexion, AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Rare Disease unit, for ALXN-1840, a drug candidate for Wilson disease that met its primary endpoints in its Phase 3 clinical trial. Going forward, Monopar will be responsible for all future global development and commercialization activities.
Further positive news flow in December continued to drive the company's stock value. Early in the month, the company shared that the first patient was dosed with MNPR-101-Lu in its Phase 1a trial for the radiopharmaceutical. A few weeks later, Monopar announced the launch of a US$40 million concurrent public offering and private placement. After having fallen back to the US$22 range, shares in the company climbed to US$30.68 on December 17, 2024.
Positive sentiment in the company and the biotech market would later drive the stock up to its yearly high of US$51.89 on February 10, 2025. Monopar released its Q4 and full-year 2024 results on March 31.
3. Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)
Year-over-year gain: 268.3 percent
Market cap: US$262.39 million
Share price: US$5.64
Candel Therapeutics is a biotech company focused on developing oncology treatments. The company’s pipeline includes two clinical-stage multimodal biological immunotherapy platforms.
Candel’s lead product candidate, CAN-2409, is in a Phase 2 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer, as well as Phase 2 and 3 trials for localized, non-metastatic prostate cancer.
The company had a number wins with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2024. In February and May, respectively, Candel’s CAN-3110 received regulatory approval for fast-track designation and orphan drug designation for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma.
The agency also granted Candel orphan drug designation for CAN-2409 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in April 2024. Positive interim data for the trial on pancreatic cancer released that month, sent the company's share price spiking upward. It ultimately climbed to its 2024 high point of US$14.00 on May 15, 2024.
So far in 2025, Candel's share price has traded as high as US$12.21 on February 20. In its January corporate update, the company shared its goals for the year, including aiming for Q4 for reporting overall survival data in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma from its ongoing phase 1b trial that is evaluating multiple doses of CAN-3110.
4. Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Year-over-year gain: 154.76 percent
Market cap: US$119.51 million
Share price: US$1.08
Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharma which is developing therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer-related to the liver. Its pipeline of candidates is built on its patent drug delivery technology that provides a possible alternative to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana’s lead candidate is intranasal foralumab, which it says is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb currently in clinical development.
On May 31, 2024, shares in Tiziana broke above US$1 after a series of positive news flow for the company. This included positive clinical results from its intermediate sized Expanded Access Program for non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis patients, which demonstrated multiple improvements in foralumab-treated patients, as well as its submission of an orphan drug designation application to the FDA for intranasal foralumab for the treatment of non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (na-SPMS).
While Tiazana's share price slid back down below US$1 per share by mid-June 2024, news that the FDA granted fast track designation to Tiziana intranasal foralumab for the treatment of na-SPMS gave it a much needed boost to the upside. By August 12, the stock’s value had risen to US$1.45 per share.
Tiziana Life Sciences shares reached a yearly peak of US$1.69 on March 7, 2025, after the company filed its investigational new drug application to the FDA for a phase 2 clinical trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is supported by the ALS Association.
5. Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Year-over-year gain: 149.71 percent
Market cap: US$331.43 million
Share price: US$13.01
California-based Benitec Biopharma is advancing novel genetic medicines via its proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform. The company is currently focused on developing therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening conditions, including oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD).
Its drug candidate BB-301 was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Benitec is well funded to advance its BB-301 clinical development program through the end of 2025.
Benitec's share price benefited from its first bump of the past year, after the company released its fiscal year Q3 2024 update in mid-May highlighting its achievements over the quarter. This included the closing of a US$40 million private placement. Benitec's stock value hit US$10.47 per share on May 20, 2024.
Later in the fall, the company reported positive data from two patients with OPMD treated with low-dose BB-301 in phase 1b/2a study, showing the clinical trial is meeting key safety and efficacy endpoints. Shares hit another high of US$11.22 on October 17, 2024.
Benitec's share price hit US$16.79, its highest yearly value to date, on March 20, 2025, a day after the company released positive interim clinical results for three patients with OPMD treated with BB-301 in phase 1b/2a study.
“The sixth and final Subject of Cohort 1 will be treated with BB-301 in the second calendar quarter of this year, and we are highly optimistic about the potential for continued benefit in Subjects enrolled in the ongoing clinical study,” said Jerel A. Banks, Benitec Executive Chairman and CEO.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
27 March
Cizzle Brands Adds to its Presence in Ontario with Placements of CWENCH Hydration in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy
The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy, both of which are leading retailers in Ontario, will further enhance visibility and availability of the product as its market share continues to increase.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that each of Healthy Planet and Farm Boy are now carrying CWENCH Hydration™ in their stores across Ontario. CWENCH Hydration™ is Cizzle Brands' flagship product, which is currently available in over 1,800 points of distribution across North America.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250327421058/en/
CWENCH Hydration™, seen on shelves at Healthy Planet above, is now available at Healthy Planet and Farm Boy. Both retailers have a large presence in Ontario.
Healthy Planet is a 38-store chain operating across the province of Ontario. It carries a wide range of vitamins, herbs, supplements, grocery, and hygiene products, and offers its customers access to holistic nutritionists and naturopathic doctors to assist with purchasing decisions. Healthy Planet is carrying all five CWENCH Hydration™ Ready-to-Drink ("RTD") beverage flavours, as well as the 10-count and 315-gram formats of the Hydration Mix powder, and all four varieties of CWENCH protein blend. In addition to availability in all 38 of Healthy Planet's stores, the full lineup of CWENCH products is also sold through Healthy Planet's online store . CWENCH Hydration™'s RTD, which is made in Canada, is also being featured in Healthy Planet's main flyer (for March 6 through April 2) under its Proudly Canadian Sale , with an additional front-page feature on Healthy Planet's Sports Nutrition flyer (for March 13 through April 2).
Part of the Empire Company family of grocery stores, which includes Sobey's and FreshCo, Farm Boy is a "Fresh Market" chain of 51 stores across the province of Ontario. To start, 21 Farm Boy stores are carrying CWENCH Hydration™ RTD in the Blue Raspberry , Cherry Lime , and Rainbow Swirl varieties.
Both the Healthy Planet and Farm Boy chains have a significant presence in key Ontario markets that include the Greater Toronto Area, London, Kitchener/Waterloo/Cambridge, and Ottawa. These store locations are expected to help CWENCH Hydration™ gain further market penetration in leading Canadian population centres.
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "We hand-picked both Healthy Planet and Farm Boy as some of the newest retailers to be carrying CWENCH Hydration™ in Ontario, as they have a proven reputation throughout the province as leaders in their respective categories, particularly with respect to health-focused hydration products such as CWENCH. We are grateful for the enthusiasm towards CWENCH Hydration™ that both chains have displayed, as this support is key for sustaining momentum and driving sales growth. Our team looks forward to continuing to work with Healthy Planet and Farm Boy, as we continue commercializing CWENCH Hydration™ as a leading sports hydration brand that is only continuing to grow."
Healthy Planet Director of Purchasing Imran Shaikh commented, "We are excited to be adding CWENCH Hydration™ to our product selection, as with a solid range of electrolytes, no sugar, and all-natural ingredients, we believe that it aligns well with what health-oriented consumers are looking for when it comes to hydration options. The Cizzle Brands team has proven to be helpful and engaging every step of the way, and we look forward to working together in bringing CWENCH Hydration™ to our customer base."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,800 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250327421058/en/
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
25 March
Cizzle Brands Begins Distributing CWENCH Hydration to Metro Grocery Stores in Quebec
In January 2025, Cizzle Brands announced its initial placement in select Metro locations in Ontario. An expanded product range has now been added to more than half of all Metro stores in Quebec.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that METRO Inc., food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, has started carrying CWENCH Hydration™ in Metro stores in the province of Quebec, alongside Metro stores in Ontario that are already carrying CWENCH Hydration™ products.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325984171/en/
Following the success in Metro Inc. stores in Ontario, CWENCH Hydration™ is now available at Metro Inc. stores across the Province of Quebec.
Cizzle Brands continues to strategically scale the brand footprint of CWENCH Hydration™ across Canada, and this placement fortifies the Company's growth in the Quebec market. Recent developments in Quebec include commercial site distribution of CWENCH Hydration™ through Montreal-based Van Houtte Coffee Services (who services over 3,000 locations in the Montreal area alone) and full distribution across MacEwen-owned gas stations in both Ontario and Quebec.
In a press release dated January 9, 2025 , Cizzle Brands announced that 47 Metro supermarkets in Ontario were to begin carrying Hydration Mix packets of CWENCH Hydration™ in their pharmacy sections.
Based on early-stage performance of CWENCH Hydration™ in Metro's Ontario stores, Cizzle Brands has worked with METRO Inc. to make the following additional placements of the product in the grocer's Quebec locations:
- CWENCH Hydration™ Ready-to-Drink ("RTD") Rainbow Swirl , Blue Raspberry , Cherry Lime , and Berry Crush flavours are now sold in approximately 130 Metro supermarkets in Quebec; and
- Hydration Mix in the 10-Count packet format for CWENCH Hydration™ flavours Rainbow Swirl and Blue Raspberry are now sold in approximately 100 Metro supermarkets in Quebec.
As of December 21, 2024, METRO Inc. operates a network of some 995 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson , and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. More information about METRO can be found on its website: https://corpo.metro.ca/en/home.html
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "We are pleased that CWENCH Hydration™ has performed well in Metro supermarkets in Ontario, leading to an expansion into their locations in the Quebec market. Grocery is proving to be an important category for us, particularly because there are many more opportunities to drive awareness of new products ( e.g. , through floor displays, weekly flyers, etc.) which we can leverage to encourage first-time purchase conversions. Working with the METRO Inc. team has been a great pleasure for us, and we look forward to continuing this relationship as we seek to further establish CWENCH Hydration™ as a leading name in sports beverages."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325984171/en/
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
20 March
Cizzle Brands Lands Title Sponsorship for the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games
CWENCH Hydration™ has become the title sponsor of the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games, alongside other sponsors including Nike, TSN and Team Town. Cizzle Brands continues to build out its portfolio of sponsorships in Canadian grassroots sports, driving visibility for CWENCH Hydration™ as a healthy and great-tasting hydration option for athletes of all ages.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that its flagship brand CWENCH Hydration™ is gaining further prominence in Canadian athletics through a five-year title sponsorship agreement of the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games, a three-day NBA-sanctioned event for Canadian male and female senior high school basketball players taking place on Friday, April 4, 2025 and Saturday, April 5, 2025. The event will be broadcast across Canada on TSN, and will have pre-promotion during the network's coverage of the NCAA® March Madness® tournaments this month.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320762204/en/
CWENCH Hydration is now title sponsor of the CWENCH All Canadian Games, a three-day event that celebrates Canada's top 24 senior male and female Canadian high school basketball players.
In addition to title sponsorship of the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games, the five-year agreement provides Cizzle Brands with comprehensive sponsorship rights for the promotion of its brands. This includes the naming rights for the event, naming rights for the CWENCH Player of the Game, the CWENCH logo appearing on all players' jerseys, commercial spots during the national broadcast on TSN, bench rights and exclusivity in the hydration category.
Also, as part the event, all of the athletes will take part in clinical sweat-testing trials to measure the impact that CWENCH Hydration™ has on performance.
Supporting grassroots sports initiatives in Canada is core to Cizzle Brands' ethos as a company, and has proven to be especially impactful for the early-stage growth of CWENCH Hydration™ in the North American marketplace. In addition to Cizzle Brands' recently announced sponsorship of the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games, CWENCH also sponsors 500 youth hockey teams in Canada, representing over 12,000 youth hockey players. Last year, Cizzle Brands also obtained a sponsorship deal with Canlan Sports for a major four-rink hockey complex in the Toronto area, which is now named CWENCH Centre - A Canlan Sports Community . These efforts have contributed to driving strong demand for CWENCH Hydration™, with many of its leading retail and distribution partners re-ordering product at a fast pace, as further detailed in the Company's March 6, 2025 press release.
The CWENCH All Canadian Games will feature the top 24 senior male and female Canadian high school basketball players as selected by a committee including provincial and national representatives, clubs, coaches, scouts, and media from across the country. At the Athlete Institute in Orangeville, Ontario (near Toronto), participants engage in a series of activities over three days. These activities include on-and-off court training, practices and scrimmages in front of NBA personnel, a 3-Point Shootout, a Slam Dunk Competition, and Boys and Girls games. As an NBA-sanctioned event, the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games attract representation from the majority of the National Basketball Association's organizations.
More information about the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games can be found on the event's website: https://www.cwenchallcanadian.com .
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "We are delighted to sponsor the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games. The impact that this event has had on Canadians coast-to-coast is staggering. From a brand recognition standpoint, it will be instrumental to our continued growth and, as an organization, we take great pride in supporting grassroots athletics across Canada. The CWENCH All-Canadian Games will be a key catalyst for the continued growth of CWENCH Hydration™."
Jesse Tipping, CEO of the Athlete Institute Ltd., which is organizing games, added: "Cizzle Brands is an incredible Canadian company that puts the needs and health of young athletes at the forefront. I am proud to have CWENCH Hydration™ be the title sponsor for the games and look forward to our future together."
"As the Official Broadcaster of the CWENCH All Canadian Games, it's an honour for TSN to shine the spotlight on Canada's emerging young basketball players," said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. "Canadian players are making a massive impact on the sport at all levels, and the CWENCH All Canadian Games are a key stepping stone, ensuring the next generation has a national platform to showcase their talents for fans."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about the CWENCH All Canadian Games, please visit: https://www.cwenchallcanadian.com
Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320762204/en/
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
17 March
CLEO Delivers Commercial Development Milestone
Cleo Diagnostics (COV:AU) has announced CLEO Delivers Commercial Development Milestone
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Cardiex Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.