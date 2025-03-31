CONNEQT Launches Apple Health Integration on iPhone

CONNEQT Launches Apple Health Integration on iPhone

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT Launches Apple Health Integration on iPhone

Cardiex Limited
Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex Limited


Biomarker technologies and digital solutions to address the world's largest health disorders.

Launch of New Cardiology Report Feature in CONNEQT App

Launch of New Cardiology Report Feature in CONNEQT App

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Launch of New Cardiology Report Feature in CONNEQT App

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

December Quarterly Appendix 4C

December Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced December Quarterly Appendix 4C

December Quarterly Activities Report

December Quarterly Activities Report

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced December Quarterly Activities Report

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

As a proud supporter of grassroots hockey across North America, Cizzle Brands is embracing this opportunity to further enhance its U.S. presence with brand visibility throughout the entire USA Hockey network by virtue of this multi-year sponsorship.

Top 5 Small-cap Biotech Stocks of 2025

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) is still trading at three-year highs, despite current market volatility, in response to breakthrough innovations and increased deals involving biotech stocks listed on the NASDAQ.

After dropping to a low of 3,637.05 in October 2023, the index climbed to a nearly three year peak of 4,954.813 on September 19, 2024. While the index had pulled back to 4,243.7 as of March 31, 2025, further growth could be in store in the future.

According to a Towards Healthcare analyst report, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5 percent from now to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$5.036 trillion.

Cizzle Brands Adds to its Presence in Ontario with Placements of CWENCH Hydration in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy

Cizzle Brands Adds to its Presence in Ontario with Placements of CWENCH Hydration in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy

The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy, both of which are leading retailers in Ontario, will further enhance visibility and availability of the product as its market share continues to increase.

Cizzle Brands Begins Distributing CWENCH Hydration to Metro Grocery Stores in Quebec

Cizzle Brands Begins Distributing CWENCH Hydration to Metro Grocery Stores in Quebec

In January 2025, Cizzle Brands announced its initial placement in select Metro locations in Ontario. An expanded product range has now been added to more than half of all Metro stores in Quebec.

Cizzle Brands Lands Title Sponsorship for the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games

Cizzle Brands Lands Title Sponsorship for the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games

CWENCH Hydration™ has become the title sponsor of the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games, alongside other sponsors including Nike, TSN and Team Town. Cizzle Brands continues to build out its portfolio of sponsorships in Canadian grassroots sports, driving visibility for CWENCH Hydration™ as a healthy and great-tasting hydration option for athletes of all ages.

CLEO Delivers Commercial Development Milestone

CLEO Delivers Commercial Development Milestone

Cleo Diagnostics (COV:AU) has announced CLEO Delivers Commercial Development Milestone

Cardiex Limited
