Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Waroona Energy Inc. (TSXV: WHE) (Waroona), creating Western Australia’s largest renewable energy development company. Frontier is developing the Bristol Springs Renewable Energy Project (Project) in southwest WA.
In October 2023, Frontier announced1 an agreement to acquire all outstanding Waroona shares (the Transaction) not held by Frontier (Frontier held ~20% of Waroona) via a Canadian Plan of Arrangement (Share Plan), equivalent to an Australian Scheme of Arrangement.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Acquisition of Waroona completed with shareholders voting overwhelming in favour of the Transaction (440,339,196 voting in favour and 1,507 against)
- All other conditions necessary to complete the transaction, including a final order approving the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, have been satisfied, and the Transaction has completed
- Frontier will have 446m shares on issue, with 147m shares being issued to Waroona shareholders
- Frontier now controls two grid connections, which will be capable of exporting >1GW renewable energy to the grid, and freehold landholding of 868ha ideal for solar, hydrogen and other renewable energy opportunities
- Solar development approvals in place for 355MW, ranking the Project as one of Australia’s largest solar farms once developed
- DFS for Stage One, 120MWdc solar development, is nearing completion. Stage One progressing towards Final Investment Decision (FID) in 1H24
- Cash balance at completion of ~A$12.3m2, fully funding the Company until a Final Investment Decision on Stage One
- Communication with all key stakeholders, including, government, local community, first nations, prospective financiers and shareholders to accelerate development is now simplified following completion of the transaction
- The Company continues to assess multiple value-added initiatives that potential uplift solar energy valuations, including hydrogen, peaking plant and battery scenarios, with results expected in 1H24
- Green hydrogen fuelled peaking power plant study due for delivery in 1Q24
- The WA government has commenced reviewing the reference technology for Reserve Capacity with early indications that it may change from a heavy-duty open cycle turbine (peaking plants) to batteries3
- The Company aims to create WA’s largest vertically integrated renewable energy hub at Bristol Springs
Managing Director Sam Lee Mohan commented:
“Combining Frontier and Waroona provides the opportunity to develop one of WA’s largest solar projects in the fastest and most capital efficient manner, while also creating the critical mass required to secure financing.
With the transaction complete, we are fully focused on moving Stage One towards a Final Investment Decision in 1H24. There will be strong news flow over coming months, including the finalisation of studies and financing activities.
The Company has been assessing a number of strategies that have the potential to add significant value to Stage One development plans, and we continue to assess long term growth opportunities to make the Project one of WA’s largest diversified renewable energy hubs.
I thank shareholders for their continued support through 2023 as we look forward to 2024, where we expect development of the project to be in full swing by this time next year.”
Figure 1: Frontier freehold land in Waroona increases to 868ha
Frontier completes acquisition of Waroona Energy Inc.
Frontier has completed its previously announced Share Plan with Waroona, resulting in Waroona becoming a subsidiary of Frontier.
The Share Plan was approved at a special meeting of shareholders of Waroona held on 8 December 2023, followed by the issuance of a final order approving the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on 13 December 2023. The formal Management Information Circular issued by Waroona and dated 6 November 2023 as submitted to Frontier has completed its previously announced Share Plan with Waroona, resulting in Waroona becoming a subsidiary of Frontier.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America
CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) (“Charbone”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) as of December 1, 2023 with Michigan’s Oakland County Economic Development Department (the “OCED”) that will set the stage for Charbone’s first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Oakland County is the home of dozens of major automotive companies including numerous world headquarters, North American headquarters, and R&D facilities.
The executed MOU between the parties will provide Charbone with a strong local partner for negotiations with local authorities, support in the final site selection process, project development and permitting support for activities related to its first facility in the United States, and assistance developing a regional ecosystem and hub. OCED will support Charbone alongside other stakeholders such as the Detroit Regional Partnership (DRP) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The aforementioned partners have already provided extraordinary support to Charbone in recent months by arranging multiple meetings with automotive OEM’s, local stakeholders, and future potential hydrogen users. Charbone aims to develop a network of green hydrogen production facilities in the North American market and has already announced four facilities in Canada, including one already under construction in Quebec.
“This MOU with Oakland County located in the North American hearth of the auto manufacturing industry is tremendous and exciting milestone for Charbone as it positions us as a new player and leader in the development and construction of modular and scalable production facilities in Detroit in what has been consider to be the cradle of the automaking in North America,”said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of Charbone. “Charbone’s team will work hard to propose a project consistent with the decarbonization and sustainability objectives and goals of the Oakland County, Michigan and the country, and I must add that we are really happy with the support and the welcome that our project has been receiving and the relationship that we have built”.
“The potential that Charbone Hydrogen Corp. brings to Oakland County and Michigan is exciting on so many fronts. The green hydrogen facility will bolster our efforts to expand environmentally friendly mobility options for the automotive industry,”said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.“This is a perfect example of how collaboration on a local, state and federal level can help produce an international agreement that holds so much promise.”
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.
About Oakland County
Oakland County Economic Development is Oakland County’s foremost advocate for business and community development, leading the charge for an economy that accounts for over 20% of the state’s GDP and is host to over 750 foreign-owned firms. The department focuses on improving the well-being of nearly 1.3 million Oakland County residents in partnership with 62 cities, villages and townships through efforts that entail job creation, job retention, tax base enhancements and quality of life improvements. For more information on Oakland County economic development and our initiatives, visit www.advantageoakland.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “likely”, or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Contacts Oakland County
Dave B. Gagnon
William Mullan
Chief Executive Officer and
Chairperson of the Board
Public Information Officer
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Oakland County
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Telephone:
+1 248 858-1048
Email:
Email:
Daniel Charette
Chief Operating Officer
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
NEO Battery Materials: Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM; OTCQB: NBMFF) is positioning itself as a low-cost, high-performance silicon anode material supplier for EV lithium-ion batteries. The company’s patented technology, called NBMSiDE®, offers cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art graphite anode materials. NBM is aiming to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
NBM claims NBMSiDE® could manage and resolve the volume expansion problem by coating the silicon particles with mechanically durable nanomaterials such as elastic polymers and carbon nanotubes. There are currently eight patents issued and pending for this technology across various jurisdictions.
NBMSiDE® is paving the way for cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries, which can drive down the EV costs and ultimately increase EV adoption. The company aims to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
Company Highlights
- NEO Battery Materials is a Canada-based battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EV), electronics and energy storage systems.
- The company’s patented technology, called NBMSiDE®, offers cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art graphite anode materials. NBM is aiming to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
- NBM is positioning itself as a low-cost, high-performance silicon anode material supplier for EV lithium-ion batteries. NBM’s ability to manufacture silicon anode materials economically and efficiently is a vital point of differentiation from existing competitors.
- NEO Battery Materials has signed more than 60 NDAs with global-tier companies, including battery cell manufacturers, EV automakers, electronics manufacturers and high-profile battery supply chain companies. With these parties, NBM is conducting more than 20 active material evaluations to strike milestone joint development, collaboration and offtake agreements.
- The company is planning to construct commercial plants both in Canada and South Korea to manufacture NBMSiDE®. Further, NBM is aiming to build additional plants in the U.S. and Europe to establish itself as a global top 10 silicon anode supplier in the EV battery industry.
Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Cleantech?
As climate change becomes increasingly pressing, many investors are considering cleantech's potential.
The term "cleantech" refers to any technology that aims to reduce environmental impact while delivering equal or better results than traditional technologies. This can involve shifting away from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources like wind or solar power, reducing waste, treating wastewater and many other innovations.
Cleantech alternatives are now being used in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, waste management and energy production. Cleantech also involves monitoring carbon levels.
Given its many applications, there are numerous opportunities in cleantech for interested investors. Here the Investing News Network (INN) explores what cleantech is, including its history and whether now is a good time to invest in cleantech stocks. We also discuss how to invest in cleantech and cleantech trends to watch in the future.
What is the history of cleantech?
The term "cleantech" was popularized by key industry groups, notably the Cleantech Group, a research and consulting firm formed in 2002, and Clean Edge, a cleantech stock research firm that has worked closely with the Nasdaq.
Cleantech investing became popular in the early 2000s and experienced a boom in venture capitalism between 2005 and 2008 amid events like the release of Al Gore’s sobering documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2006, and John Doer’s 2007 TED Talk “Salvation (and profit) in Greentech.” During his TED Talk, Doerr urged his audience of investors to put their money into clean energy for both future generations and potential profits in the cleantech industry.
Concurrently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report that confirmed climate change was happening and would lead to catastrophic events like rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns if countermeasures weren’t taken. Government involvement through treaties like the Kyoto Protocol and the Obama administration’s ambitious Clean Power Plan also played a key role in the cleantech boom of the early 2000s.
Cleantech succeeded the dot-com boom, but the market started to crash circa 2010. Several factors contributed, including the financial crisis of 2008, increased competition against cleantech due to falling oil prices and new extraction techniques like fracking — not to mention the huge expense intrinsic to developing alternative energy sources. Investments in cleantech further waned as the 2010s bull market inspired venture capitalists to diversify.
However, advocacy for a greener planet carried on, and leading climate officials maintained that the state of the environment was a growing global concern. Experts have advised limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and to meet that threshold, mankind will have to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as per the IPCC.
Urgency inspired a new wave of investment that began shortly after the 2015 signing of the Paris Agreement, a global treaty in which 196 countries pledged to reduce their carbon and greenhouse gas emissions and report on their progress every five years. During this time, companies emerged to recycle waste into usable products like furniture and shoes, while wind and solar stocks performed well. This new era of investing has been dubbed cleantech 2.0.
Is now a good time to invest in cleantech stocks?
According to the UN Environment Programme's Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report, human activity over the last 200 years has caused a temperature increase of 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The effects of climate change have become more apparent during this rise. Adverse weather patterns are now common, causing disasters like droughts, wildfires and floods, and hurricanes are increasing in intensity and size.
The UN’s Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update for 2023 to 2027 states that it’s very unlikely that we will stay within the safe range of 1.5 degrees Celsius, and as the deviation increases, negative effects will become more pronounced. This means that in today's world, it's crucial to continue investing in clean energy and carbon emission control technologies.
Against that backdrop, Fortune Business Insights is projecting that the cleantech market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.8 percent between 2023 and 2030, rising from US$16.5 billion to US$61.92 billion.
But what makes cleantech 2.0 more promising than the previous decade's attempts at clean technology? There are quite a few reasons for investors to be optimistic about the current cleantech landscape.
Resources have become much cheaper and the technology has improved vastly since cleantech was still in its nascent stage. During the 2000s cleantech bubble, overvaluation was a major issue as well. However, with a decade of data to learn from, this time investors can enter the market with more realistic return expectations.
How to invest in cleantech?
There are plenty of ways to invest in cleantech. Buying shares of one of the many companies working toward cleantech solutions is an obvious choice because there are plenty to pick from across various industries.
The renewable energy, biofuel and water treatment industries are excellent starting points for investors looking for publicly traded cleantech stocks. The UN's Principles for Responsible Investment publication is a news source that offers guidelines for finding environmentally responsible companies to invest in, as well as other investment tools. Investors may also want to check out INN's list of top-performing Canadian cleantech stocks.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are another interesting avenue because they offer exposure to multiple stocks in the cleantech sector at once. The First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) is one of the biggest cleantech ETFs available, and there are more options in INN’s round-up of the five biggest clean energy ETFs.
What is the outlook for cleantech?
Cleantech solutions and alternatives have expanded into the construction, agriculture, manufacturing, pollution-monitoring and carbon footprint management sectors, among many other diverse areas. Moving forward, it's likely that other industries will continue to evolve and look for cleantech options to combat the climate crisis.
As far as consumer products go, electric vehicles (EVs) have been popular among investors for quite a few years, and 2023's third quarter brought record EV sales in the US — while Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains a go-to stock, its market share has shrunk as its competitors gain popularity. Additionally, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, known as EVTOLs, are an exciting new prospect that seems promising for investors.
Ironically, innovation in the tech industry has exacerbated environmental concerns such as energy use and carbon emissions, mineral extraction and waste. As new technology like EVs and generative artificial intelligence become more central to daily life, new technologies will need to be developed that mitigate their negative impacts.
The bottom line
Cleantech is a promising investment avenue for those who are passionate about contributing to a sustainable and greener future. After its early bubble, the industry has evolved significantly, and has become a more mature market with realistic return expectations. Investing in the sector could both yield profitable returns and create a positive impact.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
NEO Battery Materials
Overview
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM; OTCQB: NBMFF) is a Canada-based battery technology company focused on developing silicon anode material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EV), electronics and energy storage systems.The company’s patented silicon anode technology, called NBMSiDE®, utilizes an energy-efficient, one-step nano coating process to i) enable ultra-fast charging, ii) increase EV driving range by greater than 20 percent, and iii) manufacture more than 70 percent cheaper compared to competitors. NBMSiDE® coats strong, durable nanomaterials on the surface of the silicon particles to effectively resolve silicon’s volume expansion problem, enabling reliability and high performance in EV lithium-ion batteries.
Why Silicon and Global Market Growth
EV batteries are composed of four major parts – cathode, anode, separator and electrolyte. Highly discussed battery metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese are synthesized to form the cathode material. On the anode side, graphite has long been the go-to material since the commercialization of lithium-ion batteries, but major issues, especially with respect to low capacity and slow charging, are impeding the growth of EV adoption globally.
Silicon is recognized as the solely available material to resolve graphite’s deficiencies, offering the allure of high capacity and faster charging times. Given the urgency to integrate silicon as a critical component in EV batteries, the global silicon anode market is expected to grow rapidly from around US$0.4 billion in 2022 to US$28.7 billion in 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 54 percent. However, for all its advantages, silicon has its own set of challenges.
During the charge and discharge cycle, silicon tends to expand more than 300 percent in volume, and stabilizing the material has been a significant challenge to the industry. Conventional approaches to mitigate the volume expansion problem of silicon anodes are expensive and unscalable due to energy-intensive processes and high-cost input feedstocks. Most of the companies using silicon anode rely on costly manufacturing processes to circumvent the issue, resulting in a price point that is approximately eight times (US$80 per kilogram) more expensive than graphite anode (US$10 per kg).
Company Highlights
- NEO Battery Materials is a Canada-based battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EV), electronics and energy storage systems.
- The company’s patented technology, called NBMSiDE®, offers cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art graphite anode materials. NBM is aiming to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
- NBM is positioning itself as a low-cost, high-performance silicon anode material supplier for EV lithium-ion batteries. NBM’s ability to manufacture silicon anode materials economically and efficiently is a vital point of differentiation from existing competitors.
- NEO Battery Materials has signed more than 60 NDAs with global-tier companies, including battery cell manufacturers, EV automakers, electronics manufacturers and high-profile battery supply chain companies. With these parties, NBM is conducting more than 20 active material evaluations to strike milestone joint development, collaboration and offtake agreements.
- The company is planning to construct commercial plants both in Canada and South Korea to manufacture NBMSiDE®. Further, NBM is aiming to build additional plants in the U.S. and Europe to establish itself as a global top 10 silicon anode supplier in the EV battery industry.
Key Technology: NBMSiDE®
NBM claims its patented silicon anode technology, called NBMSiDE®, could manage and resolve the volume expansion problem by coating the silicon particles with mechanically durable nanomaterials such as elastic polymers and carbon nanotubes. There are currently eight patents issued and pending for this technology across various jurisdictions.
NBM’s proprietary one-step process enables substantially lower production costs than other silicon anode materials. NBM simultaneously mixes and nanocoats the silicon precursor, additives and nano coating materials to manufacture the final product. Unlike competitors that manufacture in multi-steps at high temperatures of >1,500 degrees Celsius and/or in vacuum systems, NBMSiDE® is produced at room temperature and pressure, realizing significant energy savings and reducing carbon emissions. NBM’s ability to economically manufacture silicon anode materials is a vital point of differentiation from existing companies.NEO Battery Materials’ innovative NBMSiDE® places the company in an ideal position to leverage this exponential market growth, led by a management team with a proven track record in the global battery industry.
NBMSiDE® is paving the way for cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries, which can drive down the EV costs and ultimately increase EV adoption. The company aims to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
NBM has further optimized its one-step process to achieve consistent, uniform nano coating capabilities – a key factor for high performance and quality control. Uniform nano coating layers reinforced silicon’s structural durability, demonstrating over a 70 percent increase in battery cycle life improvement. NBMSiDE® also retains more than 70 percent higher initial battery capacity (measured in mAh/g) compared to competitors and has realized 5-minute ultra-fast charging in tests.Successful development and key benefits of NBMSiDE® has caught the interest of downstream users. Having signed more than 60 non-disclosure agreements, which include global battery cell manufacturers and EV automakers, NBM is prioritizing to ink multiple milestone agreements such as joint developments, collaborations and offtakes. To date, the company is conducting more than 20 active material evaluations with global NDA parties to attain such value-creating milestones.
Due to technological breakthroughs, downstream customers’ demand for NBMSiDE® has experienced an uptick. To alleviate bottlenecks and order backlogs, NBM is relocating to an expansion facility with larger manufacturing and testing equipment. The company plans to hire additional research engineers to increase the overall R&D productivity for commercialization.
Commercialization will be achieved through constructing mass production plants in Canada and South Korea. With an initial capacity of 240 tons per year, the final plant capacity is estimated to reach 5,000 tons per year. Subsequently, NBM aims to extend its global presence by establishing additional commercial plants in the U.S. and Europe through joint ventures.
With the initial capacity, NBM anticipates an initial revenue of US$12 million representing a supply capacity for 80,000 to 160,000 EVs. At full capacity, revenue generation could increase to US$250 million. NBM plans to build at least three commercial plants by 2030, giving it a capacity of 15,000 tons per year to position itself as a global top 10 silicon anode supplier.
Management Team
Spencer Huh – Director, President and CEO
Spencer Huh has more than 25 years of financial and operational experience in Canada and Korea, with expertise in financial operations, strategy, performance management, and business planning. In the early part of his career, he worked as an investment advisor with large companies such as Hanwha Securities, TD Canada Trust, and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since 2012, Huh has worked with numerous private and publicly listed companies in Korea and Canada, including mining, medical device, and high-tech companies. He has played an integral role in the establishment, acquisition, and financing for these companies.
S. R. Hwang – Director, Chief Operating Officer and SVP
S. R. Hwang has over 30 years of experience working for Samsung SDI (sixth largest global battery manufacturer), serving as the executive director, chief of purchasing and advisor until 2018. His responsibilities included managing the supply chain, procurement planning and advanced business development. During his time with Samsung SDI, Hwang accumulated a vast network and information pipeline within the lithium-ion battery industry. He has a deep understanding of business development and trade capabilities, as well as specialized knowledge in raw materials, such as cobalt, nickel, and aluminum.
Dr. S. G. Kim – Chief Technology Officer
Dr. S. G. Kim served as the executive vice-president and head of R&D of Hanwha Solutions’ Advanced Materials Division, a multibillion-dollar South Korean conglomerate. Kim led Hanwha Solutions to nearly double new product sales and expand the core technology portfolio by leading several value-added projects for global automotive, aerospace and electronics companies. Prior to joining Hanwha Solutions, Kim held tenure as the global R&D leader at Momentive Performance Materials, the second-largest global manufacturer of silicon-based products. Kim received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering and applied chemistry from the University of Toronto, Canada. He has published high-impact journals in the field of polymers and nanocomposites, and retains 15 patents related to polymers, coatings and silicon-based materials.
Dr. J. H. Woo – Chief Science Officer
Dr. J. H. Woo has worked as a scientific research engineer at General Motors Global R&D Centre, researching nanostructured silicon anode materials with artificial solid electrolyte interphase (SEI), lithium-ion battery performance optimization, and electrode material synthesis. His research expertise focuses on the synthesis of silicon anode materials for high-energy batteries in long-range EVs and on interfacial engineering for sulfide-based all-solid-state batteries (ASSB). Receiving his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, Woo has published influential literature in international journals, such as in Advanced Materials, that advanced the field of silicon anodes and ASSBs. His high-impact research has led to a major battery materials NASDAQ-listed company licensing Woo’s patent related to ASSBs.
Dr. D. M. Whang – Lead Scientific Advisor
Dr. D. M. Whang’s research expertise lies in the field of fabrication and manufacturing of low-dimensional nanomaterials, especially graphene, semiconductor nanowires, and porous nanostructures for applications in EV lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and various energy storage applications. Whang owns more than 50 patents of which two-thirds are co-owned with Samsung Electronics, and he has also co-authored more than 177 peer-reviewed publications with over 13,850 citations. Whang is a professor at the School of Advanced Materials Science & Engineering and Advanced Institute of Nanotechnology at Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU). He received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in 1997, and prior to joining SKKU, he was a senior research fellow at Harvard University.
Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity
Australia faces a looming energy crisis driven by a combination of unfavourable conditions and challenges in the energy market. The situation, however, provides an opportunity for the country to diversify its energy sources, increasing its renewable and green energy generation capacity and reducing fossil fuel reliance in the process.
This market has created an ideal playing ground for Australian renewable and green energy producers, for whom the opportunities and incentives have never been greater.
Central Perth Location for WA’s First Public Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce it has reached an in-principle agreement with the City of Perth for the development of WA’s first publicly available Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station (Refuelling Station).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Frontier Energy and City of Perth to develop WA’s first publicly available green hydrogen refuelling station in West Perth
- Proposed location of refuelling station is approximately 2km from Central Perth
- WA Government has identified domestically produced green hydrogen as a key to reducing WA’s reliance on diesel imports
- There is vast potential for reducing WA’s emissions by replacing diesel and petrol with green hydrogen in transport and bulk haulage
Frontier and the City of Perth have identified and selected a convenient and accessible location for this refuelling station on City of Perth-owned land at Thomas St, West Perth. This location is approximately 2km from Central Perth, near the Mitchell and Kwinana Freeway access points. Hydrogen powered vehicles have faster refuelling times and the ability to travel longer distances carrying larger loads before refuelling.
Development of this refuelling station is subject to final approvals, as well as a Final Investment Decision by Frontier.
Image 1 – Map of Refuelling Station location and surrounding infrastructure
Perth City Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas commented: “Hydrogen-fuelled cars are predicted to grow in popularity over the coming years so having a city-based refuelling station forms an important part of our sustainability plan.
“Frontier Energy is working to become one of the first companies in Australia to produce green hydrogen commercially and will be an important partner for the City as we strive to create a healthy city where environmental, social and economic systems are in balance.”
Frontier Managing Director, Sam Lee Mohan, commented: “The displacement of diesel by hydrogen, most notably in the long haulage industry, is likely to be a major market for hydrogen in the future. Critical to the development of this industry is not only the development of the green hydrogen product, but also the development of critical associated infrastructure such as refuelling stations.
“This initiative aligns with Frontier’s long-term ambition to become a vertically integrated producer across the renewable energy sector, including green hydrogen. The Company would like to thank the City of Perth for its work in arriving at this point and we look forward to developing this exciting project together.”
Using green hydrogen to replace diesel and petrol
Hydrogen can be used as fuel to power Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) including cars, buses, trucks, and trains. Refuelling hydrogen cars, buses and trucks requires a network of refuelling stations, similar to the existing petrol station network.
Benefits:
FCEVs are more efficient than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles and produce no harmful tailpipe emissions. The advantages of hydrogen powered vehicles compared to battery electric vehicles include faster refuelling times and the ability to travel longer distances carrying larger loads before refuelling.
This is perhaps most apparent in long-haul road transportation, which is hugely important to WA’s economy, where the combination of battery weight, extended recharging times and limited range are impediments for purely electric solutions. On each of these factors, FCEVs offer an attractive alternative.
When energy contained in fuel and engine efficiencies are accounted for, hydrogen in a FCEV drive is approximately equivalent to 4 - 6 times diesel on a $/kg basis. This implies that a $8-12/kg hydrogen price is equivalent to a ~$2/kg diesel price (in line with current prices), as measured by equivalent output in a diesel car or a FCEV. Additional premium for zero emissions is likely to accrue to hydrogen used in transport.
Refuelling station technology and FCEV technology is maturing, with stations and fleets being rolled out globally.
WA Opportunity:
Currently, there are no publicly accessible refuelling stations in WA and only a very small FCEV fleet.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
