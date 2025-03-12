Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Andean Silver

Compelling New 2km-Long Target with Links to Known Outcropping Veins

Initial survey lines highlight large, strike extensive structures consistent with known mineralised silver systems; it is the latest in a growing pipeline of highly prospective areasnext to infrastructure ; Resource update set for this month

Andean Silver Limited (ASX: ASL) (“Andean” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it continues to grow the pipeline of strong exploration targets at its Cerro Bayo Project in Southern Chile, with geophysics identifying another large prospect at the Sinter Hill location.

  • Presence of large Sinter Cap at Cerro Bayo indicates potential for an intact epithermal system and corresponding potential for silver and gold mineralisation
  • Geophysics survey has supported potential presence of an extended mineralised system, defining over a dozen structural targets extending north from Sinter Hill with many of these corresponding to known surface veins
  • New north-south trending structures also identified that demonstrate mineralisation potential over 2km of strike length
  • The geophysical results link the target zone at Sinter Hill to the known outcropping veins of Aguila and Meseta with a 2km strike, under shallow cover and previously unexplored
  • Only 15% of the Sinter Hill geophysics program completed with key targets of the Cascada trend and south of Sinter Hill yet to be surveyed
  • Initial results from Sinter Hill and Pampa La Pera (see ASX release dated 13 February 2025) geophysics programs point to more large-scale targets under shallow cover
  • Resource update remains on track for end of this month

Andean Chief Executive Tim Laneyrie said:“The geophysics program continues to show the huge exploration upside at the Cerro Bayo Project. We are rapidly developing a pipeline of strong targets to guide future drill programs and have three rigs currently working on the near mine Laguna Verde resource growth.

“The Sinter Hill feature forms a significant part of the upside potential that Andean saw in the Cerro Bayo Project and we are very excited by the initial results we have seen in the geophysical survey. It has validated the investment to date, and we look forward to seeing the area drilled in the next phase of greenfield exploration drilling.

“The imminent resource update will include Andean’s drilling results for the first time, including the Cristal and Pegaso 7 discoveries announced in 2024.

“The scale of the Cerro Bayo Project continues to grow with every mapping, drilling and geophysics campaign we have completed, which underpins our belief that Cerro Bayo has the potential to be a globally significant silver-gold asset”.

Sinter Hill Prospect

The Sinter Hill prospect is located in the southeast of the Cerro Bayo Project at an elevation of ~1,250mRL, approximately 2.5km south of known mineralisation at the Cascada Vein which sits at an elevation of approximately 850mRL and historically produced 4.23Moz AgEq from 2006-20081 (Figure 1).

The prospect is so-called due to the presence of a geological feature known as a ‘sinter cap’ (Figure 4), which refers to a paleo-surface layer of silica-rich rock formed at the discharge point of a hot spring in an epithermal system, essentially acting as a cap over an underlying mineralised zone. Sinter caps are classic indicators of the presence of an epithermal system due to their direct association with the rising hot, mineral-laden fluids that create the sinter through precipitation as they cool at surface.

An intact epithermal system indicates a high potential for valuable mineral deposits, particularly gold and silver, as the entire process of hydrothermal fluid circulation and mineral precipitation remains undisturbed, preserving the full concentration of precious metals within the system and leading to higher grade deposits.

Sinter Hill therefore represents a high priority prospect for exploration by Andean and the aim of the latest geophysics survey has been to identify potential intact epithermal mineralised zones below and/or extensive vein networks radiating from the Sinter Hill area. The zones identified will form the basis of future exploration and drilling programs, targeting potential significant scale discoveries of high-grade mineralisation which would expand the total resources at the Cerro Bayo Project.

Figure 1. Location of Sinter Hill prospect and Cascada historic underground mine in relation to Cerro Bayo and Laguna Verde silver districts of the Cerro Bayo Project.

Results of Geophysical Survey

The latest phase of the geophysical survey covered broad spaced lines (400m spacing) over the central zone of the northern mapped Aguila and Meseta veins through to the Sinter outcrop (Figures 2 and 3), with only 15% of the Sinter Hill portion of the program completed to date. Key targets at the Cascada trend and the zone to the south of Sinter Hill have yet to be surveyed.

Significant findings from the latest survey results:

  • New north-south trending structures that demonstrate mineralisation potential identified by a coincident enhanced resistivity and chargeability high extending over 2km (Figures 3 and 4) of north-south striking veins at an elevation similar to the known Cascada deposit;
  • Over a dozen structural targets defined extending north from Sinter Hill, with multiple subparallel enhanced resistivity anomalies stacked along the northern ridge representing both known and unknown veins (Figures 2, 3 and 4); and
  • The expression of the eruption breccias at Sinter Hill at surface appears to expand at depth suggesting it is part of a larger, deeper system (shown in C to C’ in Figures 3 and 4).

Previous geophysics survey results by Andean at Cerro Bayo highlighted the effectiveness of the geophysical technique to map out zones of enhanced resistivity and chargeability, which correlate with known outcropping and buried vein trends (refer ASX release dated 13 February 2025). The results identified potential depth extensions to known mineralisation at the Raul prospect and Cerro Bayo resource area, and a new target under shallow cover at the Pampa La Pera area to the west and sub- parallel of the Claudia area.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Andean Silver, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:aslsilver investingsilver stocksasx stocks
The Conversation (0)
A one ounce silver bar.

Missing Silver Bars Bring Mining Community Together

As miners, delegates and industry insiders dispersed after the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention (PDAC), news circulated on X, formerly Twitter, that two 10 ounce bars of silver were missing.

The bars were owned by Arlen Hansen, founder of Kin Communications and host of the Kinvestor Report. In a post on X, Hansen explained that he purchased the bars from First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) during the event.

The silver, with a total estimated value of US$647, was checked inside Hansen’s bag as he boarded his Vancouver-bound Air Canada (TSX:AC,OTCQX:ACDF) flight following the conference. From there, the white metal was destined for a silent auction in support of Canadian children living with diabetes.

Keep reading...Show less
Peter Krauth, silver flakes.

Peter Krauth: Silver Market "Very Tight," Watch This Price Trigger

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, shared his latest thoughts on silver supply, demand and pricing.

He's bullish on the white metal and sees it potentially rising to US$40 per ounce this year.

Watch the interview above for more on his silver outlook, in addition to how he's playing the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Andean Silver

Drilling Continues to Expand Known Mineralisation Ahead of Resource Update

Strong assay results reveal more high-grade shoots; Resource update on track for next month

Andean Silver Limited (ASX: ASL) is pleased to announce more spectacular drilling results which continue to grow the known mineralisation in three key areas at its Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in Chile.
Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on pile of $100 bills and green chart going up.

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will First Majestic Silver CEO’s silver price prediction of more than US$100 per ounce come true?

The silver spot price made waves in 2020 when it rose above US$20 per ounce for the first time in four years, and the precious metal has repeatedly tested US$30 per ounce since.

Since September of 2024, silver has held above US$30, and on October 22 the silver price reached a 12-year high when it came close to breaking through the US$35 mark. While it fell back by November, the US$30 level has served as a floor.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Multiple High-Grade Veins Encountered in Corridor Bridging the Southern Portion of a 1-kilometre Gap Between the DPB and the NW Step Out Area with Additional Resource Expansion Program Drilling Planned


Keep reading...Show less

MAG Provides Exploration Update and Outlook for Larder and Deer Trail Projects

Confirms Deeper High-Grade Zones on Main Break; New Regional Zones at Larder
Large Expansion of Carissa Zone at Deer Trail Points to Mineral Source

MAG Silver Corp. ("MAG" or "the Company") provides an update on its exploration activities and 2025 outlook for its Larder (Ontario, Canada) and Deer Trail Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") (Utah, U.S.A.) projects, which remain key components of the Company's growth strategy. MAG continues to advance these two district-scale exploration projects which, like Juanicipio, demonstrate the potential to host significant high-grade mineralisation. At both projects, systematic exploration including drill testing achieved the objectives of expanding known zones of mineralisation, making new discoveries and outlining new high-potential drill targets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

US Autism Diagnostic Study Commences with First Child Tested

Reprocessing of Magnetics Complete

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Reprocessing of Magnetics Complete

Precious Metals Investing

AC Drilling Commences on Priority Targets at Ferke Project

Gold Investing

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Gold Investing

McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement for Spin Out of Gold Orogen

Critical Metals Investing

Condor Energies Secures Second Critical Minerals Mining License in Kazakhstan

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

×