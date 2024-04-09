Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Culpeo Minerals

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce, that a possible new third zone of copper sulphide mineralisation has been identified within the El Quillay copper trend at its Fortuna Project in Chile (Figure 1). Considerable exploration potential exists within the 3km long trend which hosts high-grade copper mineralisation in a series of parallel structures.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Significant new El Quillay West targets generated through remodelled geophysical data at the Fortuna Project enhancing recent exploration success.
  • New target has potential for additional zone of mineralisation 500m to the southwest of the already defined El Quillay Fault Zone (see Figure 1).
  • An Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly, indicative of copper sulphide mineralisation, has a large footprint of 500m x 300m.
  • The new El Quillay West target has had no prior exploration.
  • The El Quillay Fault Zone extends for >3km where previous drilling returned an intersection of 26m @ 0.81% CuEq1.
  • Upcoming drilling to test lateral and depth extensions of mineralisation within multiple structures proximate to the El Quillay Fault Zone.
  • Culpeo’s exploration program continues with new breccia targets at Lana Corina and Vista Montana to be drilled in the coming weeks.

Culpeo Minerals’ Managing Director, Max Tuesley, commented:

“The identification of the new El Quillay West target confirms our belief that a much larger mineralised system exists at El Quillay than previously recognised. Geophysical data remodelling has identified a large chargeability anomaly suggesting the presence of a third zone of parallel mineralisation to the south-west of the El Quillay North Prospect. We look forward to drill testing these targets during 2024.”

Figure 1: Plan view of El Quillay copper trend, showing multiple zones of potential parallel mineralisation

RESULTS

During January 2024, Resource Potentials Pty Ltd (ResPot) was commissioned to review, reprocess, model, image and interpret historic Pole-Dipole Induced Polarisiation (PDIP) survey data. ResPot identified four PDIP chargeability anomaly targets from the raw PDIP data, which have potential for copper sulphide mineralisation.

The four PDIP chargeability anomalies are located within the north-western part of the PDIP survey area, including one chargeability anomaly high coincident with known copper sulphide within the El Quillay North Prospect area (Figure 2). Three of the PDIP target areas are untested by existing drilling, including a high-priority target with follow-up ground based exploration planned.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Miramar Resources

Gold and Nickel Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration programmes planned for its Eastern Goldfields and Gascoyne region projects.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North’s Cloncurry Copper Project Offers Strong Returns, Upsides, Analyst Says

Description:

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) offers investors strong risk-adjusted returns from current prices and several upside from its Cloncurry copper project, according to a report published by Australian market research firm Morgans.

With its portfolio of complementary copper assets in a world-class mining district in Australia, Morgans’ analyst Tom Sartor believes the value of in-situ copper at TNC’s assets will increase in line with the copper market.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Capital Raising to Progress Bangemall Exploration and Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise approximately $546,600 (before costs) by way of a placement of shares and announces a non-renounceable rights issue for eligible Shareholders.

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024 . Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com on SEDAR + at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Selected Results

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
John Ciampaglia, copper bars.

John Ciampaglia: Copper Emerging from Slumber, is it the Next Uranium?

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, shares his thoughts on copper, going over supply and demand dynamics, as well as what's behind the metal's recent price breakout and how high it could go in 2024.

He also discusses the recent launch of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP).

"We've obviously been super bullish about uranium for the last three years, and copper is the next metal that we think is a little bit further behind on the curve, but is very quickly coming into focus for investors," Ciampaglia said.

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Culpeo Minerals
×