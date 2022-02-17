Life Science NewsInvesting News

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, and provide an update on recent business developments on 24 February 2022.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK) on 24 February. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 665-0659 from the United States, (914) 987-7313 internationally, and 0800 028 8438 from the UK, followed by the conference ID: 2825279.

The call will also be webcast on the Investors section of the COMPASS Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Enquiries

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324



