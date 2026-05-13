Compass Minerals Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank's 17th Annual Basic Materials Conference in June 2026

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced that the company will participate in one-on-one meetings at Deutsche Bank's 17 th Annual Basic Materials Conference on June 2, 2026, in New York City.
Updated presentation materials will be available at the time of the event through the investor relations section of the Compass Minerals website at compassminerals.com .
About Compass Minerals
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The company's salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops while supporting sustainable agriculture. Compass Minerals operates 11 production and packaging facilities with more than 1,800 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.
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Investor Contact
Brent Collins
Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
+1.913.344.9111
InvestorRelations@compassminerals.com
Media Contact
Kevin Gabriel
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1.913.344.9265
MediaRelations@compassminerals.com