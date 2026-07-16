Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its third quarter fiscal 2026 results on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, after the markets close. The company's leadership will discuss these results on a conference call on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Access to the conference call will be available via webcast at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-833-461-5787. Callers must provide the conference ID number 590 084 912. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-585-542-9983 or 1-626-884-3620. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website.
About Compass Minerals
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The company's salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops while supporting sustainable agriculture. Compass Minerals operates 11 production and packaging facilities with more than 1,800 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.
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Investor Contact
SCR Partners, LLC
Tripp Sullivan
+1.615.942.7077
John Wilfong
+1.312.533.0234
InvestorRelations@compassminerals.com
Media Contact
Kevin Gabriel
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1.913.344.9265
MediaRelations@compassminerals.com