Collective Mining Announces the Appointment of Mr. Carlos Andrés Santos as Executive Vice President

Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Carlos Andrés Santos has been appointed as Executive Vice President, effective immediately. 

Mr. Santos brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience in strategy, operations, transformation and corporate services across the Americas, with a strong track record in Colombia's resource sector. Most recently, he served as CEO of Americas Business Services at Holcim / Amrize, where he spearheaded the region's growth and cash-generation strategy across markets from Canada to Argentina. In this role, he led a team of over 1,400 employees and held full accountability for finance, procurement, sales, human resources and data management.

Prior to Holcim / Amrize, Mr. Santos held key executive positions at Ecopetrol S.A., Colombia's largest integrated energy company, including being the Vice President of Supply Chain & Shared Services. At Ecopetrol S.A., Mr. Santos directed large-scale strategic organizations with substantial budgets, driving efficiency, transparency and sustainability initiatives.

Mr. Santos holds a degree in economics from Universidad Externado de Colombia and has completed postgraduate studies in international economics.

Ned Jalil, CEO of Collective commented: "We are delighted to welcome Carlos to the Collective team. His deep operational expertise, proven leadership in Colombia and extensive background in managing large-scale transformations in resource-intensive industries make him an outstanding addition as we enter an exciting growth phase. Strengthening our management team is a top priority as we launch major technical studies, our largest-ever drill program and advance key discoveries at the Guayabales Project — anchored by the high-grade Apollo system — and continue to unlock significant value across our portfolio in Colombia's prolific Middle Cauca belt."

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective is a gold, silver, copper and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company's two projects are located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold-silver-copper-tungsten Apollo system. The Company's objectives at the Guayabales Project are to expand the newly discovered high-grade Ramp Zone along strike and to depth and drill a series of greenfield generated targets on the property. 

Additionally, the Company has launched its largest drilling campaign in history at its optioned San Antonio Project (100% potential interest) as it hunts for new discoveries and looks to expand upon the newly discovered porphyry system at the Pound target. The San Antonio Project is located between two to five kilometers east-northeast of the Guayabales Project and could potentially share infrastructure given their proximity to each other.

Management, insiders, a strategic investor and close family and friends own 45.3% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on both the NYSE American and TSX under the trading symbol "CNL".

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; future recovery metal recovery rates; future growth potential of Collective; and future development plans.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding future events including the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business; the Company's formative stage of development; the Company's financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, precious and base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the annual information form of the Company dated March 24, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

