Coherus Oncology to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

Coherus Oncology, Inc . (Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its third quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2025, Coherus' management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A webcast replay will be available on https://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, November 6, 2025, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8cec893e4a1a4d98a4596ef8068cb4bd

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d2g4jyb4

The press release with the third quarter 2025 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coherus Oncology

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, and other cancers. Our strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both our pipeline candidates as well as our partners', driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus' innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit www.loqtorzi.com .

Coherus Contact Information
Investors:
Carrie Graham
VP, Investor Relations and Advocacy
IR@coherus.com


