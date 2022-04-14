GamingInvesting News

Griffin Gaming Partners leads a strong group of investors to support development of revolutionary network technology that makes multiplayer game development accessible to all Coherence is pleased to announce that it has received a further $8 million in funding to support the development of its groundbreaking network technology as it continues its mission to level the playing field for multiplayer game development. ...

Coherence is pleased to announce that it has received a further $8 million in funding to support the development of its groundbreaking network technology as it continues its mission to level the playing field for multiplayer game development.

Dino Patti, CEO and co-founder of coherence

This latest round of funding will support coherence as it continues to grow its team and roll out its technology to game creators, offering exciting opportunities to democratize the development of real time multiplayer experiences. The company was founded and is led by former Playdead ( Limbo, Inside ) CEO and co-founder Dino Patti . C-level team includes Tadej Gregorcic as co-founder and CTO, having worked with Supercell, LG, and adidas, as well as Senta Jakobsen as COO, with experience at Radical Entertainment, DeNA, Crytek, THQ Nordic, and DICE.

This round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners, with participation from a number of other investors. With an investment portfolio that includes the likes of Discord and Overwolf, coherence is delighted to be working with Griffin, an investor renowned for its expertise and knowledge identifying breakthrough companies in an ever-changing and innovative industry.

coherence is an open, easy-to-use, and highly scalable platform for building multiplayer games and virtual worlds. coherence will initially launch with a Unity SDK and plug-in (with other platforms to follow) and allows developers to have a working multiplayer prototype running in a matter of minutes. The platform makes creating, testing, and deploying networked games easier than ever before, making multiplayer game development accessible to all.

"Real-time multiplayer experiences still have significant untapped potential," said co-founder Dino Patti . "There are so many hurdles when it comes to making multiplayer games that can effectively shut down the creative process early on in a game's development. With coherence, we want to break those barriers, and this latest round of funding is going to help us fulfill that mission. It's been a very exciting journey until now, and I can't wait for more talent to join our already amazing team."

"We are thrilled to be working with the talented team at coherence to create the next generation of multiplayer technology for games," said Anthony Palma , Partner at Griffin Gaming Partners. "As a former game developer, I know the challenges Dino and his team are addressing for creators firsthand. We are excited to see them empower more game makers to build scalable and complex multiplayer experiences with coherence."

coherence currently has a number of new job openings to join their exciting team of industry talent that have worked on everything from juggernauts like Hearthstone, to critically acclaimed indie titles like Else Heart .Break(). For more information visit: https://apply.workable.com/coherence/

For developers interested in early access, sign up here: https://coherence.io/

About coherence

Founded by Playdead co-founder Dino Patti in 2018, after a series of conversations with Unity's founder David Helgason . coherence is a network engine, a platform, and a series of tools and plugins for your favorite game development environment built to democratize the way developers make connected experiences. Our mission is to give any game developer, regardless of how technical they are, the power to make a connected game.

At its core, coherence is a powerful network engine designed to maximize performance and minimize bandwidth usage, based on an entity-component-system architecture and bitstreams with delta compression, quantization, runtime frequency control, LOD-ing, interest management and many other features. The coherence backend infrastructure automatically scales anything from session-based games to virtual worlds and allows developers to easily upload and share their game builds.

