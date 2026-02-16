Coeur to Present at Upcoming BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Coeur Mining, Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com . The webcast of the presentation will be made available through the following link: https://app.webinar.net/rVXRk1b2nM7 .
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.
