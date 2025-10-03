Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) announced today that members of Coeur's executive leadership team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Virtual Metals Conference on Tuesday, October 7, 2025
  • Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 1 st Annual Silver Conference in New York on Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Mr. Krebs will also present at the SCP Global Silver Conference in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, October 23, 2025

All three events are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com .

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

