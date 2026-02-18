Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

2025 revenue nearly doubles to $2.1 billion on record production and prices; net income increases more than tenfold to $586 million and adjusted EBITDA more than triples to $1 billion; provides 2026 guidance reflecting expected record results

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported record fourth quarter 2025 financial results, including revenue of $675 million and cash flow from operating activities of $375 million. The Company reported record quarterly GAAP net income from continuing operations of $215 million, or $0.29 per share. On an adjusted basis 1 , Coeur reported record quarterly EBITDA of $425 million, record cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $318 million and record net income from continuing operations of $227 million, or $0.35 per share.

For the full year, Coeur reported revenue of $2.1 billion, cash flow from operating activities of $887 million and GAAP net income from continuing operations of $586 million, or $0.95 per share. On an adjusted basis 1 , the Company reported EBITDA of $1.0 billion, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $772 million and net income from continuing operations of $493 million, or $0.80 per share.

Key Highlights

  • Record full-year gold and silver production Balanced contributions across Coeur's portfolio led to 2025 full-year production of 419,046 ounces of gold and 17.9 million ounces of silver, representing year-over-year increases of 23% and 57%, respectively, within the Company's 2025 consolidated guidance ranges
  • Record financial results – Fourth quarter free cash flow increased 66% versus the prior quarter to a record $313 million, bringing the full-year total to $666 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 60% versus the prior quarter to a record $425 million, driving the last twelve-month total to over $1.0 billion. Average realized prices for gold and silver increased 21% and 39%, respectively, compared to the third quarter
  • Long-term objective of net cash achieved – Cash and equivalents more than doubled compared to the prior quarter-end and increased tenfold compared to the prior year-end to $554 million; total debt decreased 42% to $341 million at December 31, 2025 compared to year-end 2024
  • Strong quarter at Rochester – Silver and gold production at Rochester increased 6% and 20% quarter-over-quarter, respectively, and 40% and 54% year-over-year, respectively. During the fourth quarter, both tonnes 2 crushed and tonnes placed reached record levels, with tonnes crushed increasing 12% to 6.4 million tonnes (7.0 million imperial tons) and tonnes placed increasing 23% to 9.3 million tonnes (10.2 million imperial tons). Fourth quarter free cash flow increased to $78 million compared to $30 million in the third quarter and $12 million in the fourth quarter for the prior year
  • New Gold transaction approved by stockholders – On January 27, 2026, stockholders of both Coeur and New Gold voted overwhelmingly in favor of Coeur's proposed acquisition of New Gold Inc. ("New Gold"). The transaction, which remains on track to close in the first half of 2026, is expected to create a new, sector-leading, all-North American senior precious metals mining company
  • 2026 guidance highlights portfolio strength – The Company expects 2026 gold and silver production from Coeur's current portfolio of assets of 390,000 - 460,000 ounces and 18.2 - 21.3 million ounces, respectively, driven by strong contributions across the portfolio, including expected continued growth at Rochester and a full year of production at Las Chispas. The Company plans to issue guidance including New Gold's two assets, the New Afton and Rainy River mines, upon closing of the transaction

"Coeur finished 2025 on a high note, achieving a third consecutive quarter of record-setting financial results, driven by higher realized prices, strong production and disciplined cost management," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Each of the Company's five operations delivered solid results and record free cash flow. Rochester's fourth quarter results were especially noteworthy, with ore crushing and placement rates reaching record levels. Since closing the SilverCrest acquisition in mid-February, Las Chispas contributed $286 million of free cash flow to the Company, while Kensington delivered one of its strongest quarters ever on the back of its recently completed multi-year underground development and drilling program.

"Coeur's 2026 production guidance reflects our continued confidence in delivering record-setting operating and financial results this year. Following the expected close of our acquisition of New Gold in the first half of 2026, the addition of the New Afton and Rainy River operations in Canada will further enhance our emergence as a new precious metals mining leader at just the right time. On a combined basis, we expect to generate approximately $3 billion of EBITDA and $2 billion of free cash flow from our seven North American operations while remaining a top five global silver producer. We look forward to sharing updated guidance following the transaction close that highlights the scale and quality of this exciting new North American-only precious metals platform.

"Coeur's successful reserve and resource update issued yesterday further underscores the Company's long-term growth potential through our sustained commitment to exploration. In addition to more than replacing Company-wide depletion, the near-doubling of mine life at Wharf to twelve years and strong reserve increases at Kensington and Palmarejo highlight the success of our organic growth strategy and long track record of generating value through investing in brownfield exploration."

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics)

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Gold Sales

$

1,343.7

$

424.8

$

360.5

$

323.1

$

235.3

$

734.9

$

205.2

Silver Sales

$

726.4

$

250.1

$

194.1

$

157.5

$

124.7

$

319.1

$

100.2

Consolidated Revenue

$

2,070.1

$

674.7

$

554.6

$

480.7

$

360.1

$

1,054.0

$

305.4

Costs Applicable to Sales 3

$

898.4

$

215.9

$

248.7

$

229.5

$

204.3

$

606.2

$

158.8

General and Administrative Expenses

$

57.2

$

15.2

$

14.8

$

13.3

$

13.9

$

47.7

$

11.1

Net Income

$

585.9

$

215.0

$

266.8

$

70.7

$

33.4

$

58.9

$

37.9

Net Income Per Share

$

0.95

$

0.29

$

0.41

$

0.11

$

0.06

$

0.15

$

0.08

Adjusted Net Income 1

$

493.4

$

227.3

$

122.7

$

102.9

$

40.5

$

70.1

$

45.3

Adjusted Net Income 1 Per Share

$

0.80

$

0.35

$

0.19

$

0.16

$

0.08

$

0.18

$

0.11

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

614.7

645.9

644.9

643.1

521.2

397.4

401.0

EBITDA 1

$

964.6

$

407.2

$

249.1

$

203.0

$

105.3

$

302.6

$

104.6

Adjusted EBITDA 1

$

1,025.8

$

424.5

$

265.6

$

213.8

$

121.9

$

339.2

$

116.4

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

$

886.9

$

374.6

$

237.7

$

207.0

$

67.6

$

174.2

$

63.8

Capital Expenditures

$

221.2

$

61.4

$

49.0

$

60.8

$

50.0

$

183.2

$

47.7

Free Cash Flow 1

$

665.7

$

313.2

$

188.7

$

146.2

$

17.6

$

(9.0)

$

16.1

Cash Income and Mining Taxes

$

178.5

$

41.2

$

36.4

$

38.2

$

62.6

$

45.1

$

11.7

Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments

$

553.6

$

553.6

$

266.3

$

111.6

$

77.6

$

55.1

$

55.1

Total Debt 4

$

340.5

$

340.5

$

363.5

$

380.7

$

498.3

$

590.1

$

590.1

Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Gold

$

3,184

$

3,818

$

3,148

$

3,021

$

2,635

$

2,156

$

2,399

Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Silver

$

40.01

$

54.30

$

38.93

$

33.72

$

32.05

$

27.95

$

31.11

Gold Ounces Produced

419,046

112,429

111,364

108,487

86,766

341,582

87,149

Silver Ounces Produced

17.9

4.7

4.8

4.7

3.7

11.4

3.2

Gold Ounces Sold

422,032

111,273

114,495

106,948

89,316

340,816

85,555

Silver Ounces Sold

18.2

4.6

5.0

4.7

3.9

11.4

3.2

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

1,347

$

1,207

$

1,355

$

1,405

$

1,476

$

1,203

$

1,192

Adjusted CAS per AgOz 1

$

17.69

$

17.29

$

18.45

$

16.48

$

17.94

$

16.55

$

16.93

Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2025 revenue totaled $675 million compared to $555 million in the prior period and $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company produced 112,429 and 4.7 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 111,273 ounces of gold and 4.6 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $3,818 and $54.30 per ounce, respectively, compared to $3,148 and $38.93 per ounce in the prior period and $2,399 and $31.11 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Coeur generated $2.1 billion in revenue in 2025, compared to $1.1 billion in 2024. Full-year gold and silver production totaled 419,046 and 17.9 million ounces, respectively, compared to 341,582 ounces of gold and 11.4 million ounces of silver in 2024. Metal sales in 2025 included 422,032 and 18.2 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively. Average realized gold and silver prices for the year were $3,184 and $40.01 per ounce, respectively, compared to $2,156 and $27.95 per ounce in 2024.

Gold and silver sales represented 63% and 37% of quarterly revenue, respectively. For the full year, gold and silver sales accounted for 65% and 35% of revenue, respectively. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 59% and 57% of fourth quarter and full-year revenue, respectively.

Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce 1 of gold and silver totaled $1,207 and $17.29, respectively. General and administrative expenses increased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $15 million, due primarily to increased stock-based compensation.

Coeur invested approximately $25 million ($19 million expensed and $7 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to approximately $30 million ($25 million expensed and $5 million capitalized) in the prior period. For the full year, the Company invested approximately $108 million ($87 million expensed and $21 million capitalized) compared to roughly $77 million ($60 million expensed and $17 million capitalized) in 2024. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $113 million and $97 million during the fourth quarter and for the full year, respectively. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $41 million, bringing the full-year total to $178 million, including $63 million, $38 million, and $36 million in the first, second, and third quarters, respectively. Cash taxes paid in 2025 primarily reflect income and mining tax payments in Mexico. Coeur expects to pay approximately $150 - $160 million in cash taxes during the first quarter of 2026, primarily as a result of strong operational performance at Palmarejo and Las Chispas.

Quarterly operating cash flow increased to $375 million compared to $238 million in the prior period, driven by strong operational performance, increased metal sales and higher average metals prices. For the full year, operating cash flow totaled $887 million compared to $174 million in the prior period.

Fourth quarter capital expenditures were $61 million compared to $49 million in the prior period, bringing the full-year total to $221 million and within Coeur's 2025 guidance range of $187 - $225 million. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately $48 million and $14 million, or 78% and 22%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.

Coeur repurchased $2.3 million of shares in the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year total to $9.6 million. Repurchase activity was limited in the quarter due to a blackout period leading up to the announcement of the New Gold acquisition and trading restrictions post-announcement that limited repurchase volume and timing.

Operations

Fourth quarter and full-year 2025 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.

Las Chispas, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Tonnes milled

403,011

114,814

126,930

107,410

53,857

Average gold grade (grams/tonne)

4.4

4.4

3.7

5.0

4.4

Average silver grade (grams/tonne)

409

411

354

457

436

Average recovery rate – Au

97.1

%

89.9

%

97.9

%

98.6

%

98.6

%

%

%

Average recovery rate – Ag

97.2

%

90.3

%

97.8

%

98.5

%

98.1

%

%

%

Gold ounces produced

54,705

14,719

16,540

16,271

7,175

Silver ounces produced (000's)

5,146

1,371

1,572

1,489

714

Gold ounces sold

58,251

14,819

17,800

16,025

9,607

Silver ounces sold (000's)

5,445

1,367

1,675

1,479

924

Average realized price per gold ounce

$

3,489

$

4,131

$

3,427

$

3,315

$

2,902

$

$

Average realized price per silver ounce

$

40.07

$

53.68

$

38.89

$

33.48

$

32.63

$

$

Metal sales

$

421.4

$

134.6

$

126.1

$

102.7

$

58.0

$

$

Costs applicable to sales 3

$

201.7

$

33.1

$

68.1

$

57.7

$

42.8

$

$

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

1,649

$

1,010

$

1,836

$

1,857

$

2,095

$

$

Adjusted CAS per AgOz 1

$

19.11

$

13.37

$

21.13

$

18.57

$

23.61

$

$

Exploration expense

$

10.4

$

2.7

$

2.5

$

3.3

$

1.9

$

$

Cash flow from operating activities 5

$

323.9

$

92.3

$

75.9

$

58.6

$

97.1

$

$

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

38.1

$

13.8

$

9.8

$

9.2

$

5.3

$

$

Development capital expenditures

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Total capital expenditures

$

38.1

$

13.8

$

9.8

$

9.2

$

5.3

$

$

Free cash flow 1,5

$

285.8

$

78.5

$

66.1

$

49.4

$

91.8

$

$

Operational

  • Fourth quarter gold and silver production totaled 14,719 and 1.4 million ounces, respectively, compared to 16,540 and 1.6 million ounces in the prior period. For the full year, gold and silver production totaled 54,705 and 5.1 million ounces, respectively, which fell within the Company's 2025 guidance ranges of 50,000 - 58,000 ounces of gold and 5.0 - 5.5 million ounces of silver
  • Production during the quarter was affected by higher gold and silver grades, offset by lower throughput rates and recoveries

Financial

  • Silver and gold accounted for approximately 55% and 45%, respectively, of revenue during the quarter
  • Fourth quarter adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis totaled $1,010 and $13.37 per ounce, respectively. CAS 1 per gold and silver ounce includes the impact of the $3.3 million of purchase price allocation ascribed to inventory, which contributed $101 per gold ounce and $1.33 per silver ounce to costs applicable to sales
  • For the full year, adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis totaled $1,649 and $19.11 per ounce, respectively. CAS 1 per gold and silver ounce includes the impact of the $93.5 million of purchase price allocation ascribed to inventory, which contributed $770 per gold ounce and $8.93 per silver ounce to costs applicable to sales. Excluding this non-cash adjustment, both gold and silver ended the year within their 2025 guidance ranges of $850 - $950 and $9.25 - $10.25 per ounce, respectively. The non-cash PPA adjustment will not be required on a go-forward basis as the original four-month stockpile has been fully processed and replaced with newly mined material in front of the mill, totaling approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver and approximately 18,800 ounces of gold
  • Free cash flow 1 in the fourth quarter and full year totaled $79 million and $286 million, respectively

Exploration

  • Exploration investment in the fourth quarter totaled approximately $7 million ($3 million expensed and $4 million capitalized) compared to $4 million ($3 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period
  • Up to six rigs were operational in the Las Chispas Block and the Gap Zone (three on surface and three underground), and up to seven rigs active at Babicanora
  • Drilling in 2025 was mainly focused on expansion and infill drilling of known veins, with scout drilling undertaken at the El Cumaru and Espiritu Santo targets
  • Several new veins and associated splays were discovered this year, including the Augusta and Promesa systems in the Gap/Las Chispas Blocks, and the Lupita vein discovered during the quarter in the Babicanora Block
  • All three veins are delivering multi‑kilo silver‑equivalent intercepts, highlighting the strong mineralization and continued discovery potential of the land package not only through scout drilling, but also through focused expansion and infill drilling between the known vein systems
  • In 2026, the Company expects to continue systematic expansion and infill drilling, with greater emphasis on scout drilling

Guidance

  • Full-year 2026 production is expected to be 55,000 - 65,000 ounces of gold and 5.5 - 6.3 million ounces of silver
  • Adjusted CAS 1 in 2026 are expected to be $750 - $950 per gold ounce and $12.50 - $14.50 per silver ounce
  • Capital expenditures in 2026 are expected to be $71 - $84 million, consisting primarily of sustaining capital and underground development
  • Exploration investment in 2026 is expected to be $21 - $26 million ($11 - $14 million expensed and $10 - $12 million capitalized)

Palmarejo, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Tonnes milled

1,749,318

470,127

440,227

438,968

399,996

1,599,167

380,118

Average gold grade (grams/tonne)

1.9

1.8

1.8

2.1

1.9

2.3

2.0

Average silver grade (grams/tonne)

130

117

119

139

149

155

143

Average recovery rate – Au

94.2

%

93.9

%

95.0

%

92.9

%

95.2

%

93.0

%

91.2

%

Average recovery rate – Ag

88.7

%

88.8

%

89.9

%

88.6

%

87.4

%

85.0

%

88.3

%

Gold ounces produced

100,768

25,662

24,802

27,272

23,032

108,666

22,490

Silver ounces produced (000's)

6,501

1,566

1,514

1,741

1,680

6,780

1,543

Gold ounces sold

100,723

24,378

26,850

26,782

22,713

108,783

22,353

Silver ounces sold (000's)

6,499

1,510

1,633

1,720

1,636

6,797

1,598

Average realized price per gold ounce

$

2,165

$

2,492

$

2,144

$

2,093

$

1,924

$

1,751

$

1,750

Average realized price per silver ounce

$

39.35

$

54.26

$

38.97

$

33.76

$

31.85

$

27.74

$

31.27

Metal sales

$

473.8

$

142.7

$

121.2

$

114.1

$

95.8

$

379.1

$

89.1

Costs applicable to sales 3

$

191.7

$

48.3

$

51.0

$

48.7

$

43.7

$

195.5

$

45.5

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

871

$

847

$

887

$

888

$

882

$

892

$

894

Adjusted CAS per AgOz 1

$

15.85

$

18.13

$

16.44

$

14.39

$

14.37

$

14.28

$

15.92

Exploration expense

$

18.5

$

4.9

$

5.7

$

4.0

$

3.9

$

13.2

$

3.8

Cash flow from operating activities

$

180.0

$

70.8

$

52.6

$

47.9

$

8.7

$

138.1

$

33.2

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

15.6

$

5.2

$

4.3

$

3.6

$

2.5

$

18.3

$

6.5

Development capital expenditures

$

9.9

$

3.1

$

1.4

$

2.0

$

3.4

$

12.3

$

3.4

Total capital expenditures

$

25.5

$

8.3

$

5.7

$

5.6

$

5.9

$

30.6

$

9.9

Free cash flow 1

$

154.5

$

62.5

$

46.9

$

42.3

$

2.8

$

107.5

$

23.3

Operational

  • Fourth quarter gold and silver production totaled 25,662 and 1.6 million ounces, respectively, compared to 24,802 and 1.5 million ounces in the prior period and 22,490 and 1.5 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, gold and silver production totaled 100,768 and 6.5 million ounces, respectively, which fell within the Company's 2025 guidance ranges of 96,000 - 106,000 ounces of gold and 6.0 - 6.8 million ounces of silver
  • Production increases during the quarter were driven by higher tonnes milled, partially offset by lower gold and silver grades

Financial

  • Silver and gold accounted for approximately 57% and 43%, respectively, of revenue during the quarter
  • Fourth quarter adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis totaled $847 and $18.13 per ounce, respectively
  • For the full year, adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis totaled $871 and $15.85 per ounce, respectively, compared to $892 and $14.28 per ounce in the prior period. Gold CAS 1 finished the year below the Company's 2025 guidance range of $890 - $960 per ounce, while silver CAS 1 was within the Company's 2025 guidance range of $15.00 - $16.00 per ounce
  • Capital expenditures increased to $8 million compared to $6 million in the prior period. For the full year, capital expenditures decreased 17% from the prior period to $26 million
  • Free cash flow 1 in the fourth quarter and full year totaled $63 million and $155 million, respectively, compared to $47 million and $108 million, respectively, in the prior periods

Exploration

  • Exploration investment for the fourth quarter totaled approximately $6 million ($5 million expensed and $1 million capitalized) compared to roughly $6 million (substantially all expensed) in the prior period. For the full year, exploration investment increased 50% to roughly $20 million (substantially all expensed)
  • The exploration program continued with 11 rigs across the property during the fourth quarter
  • Step-out drilling along the Hidalgo Corridor (Hidalgo, Libertad and San Juan veins) delivered excellent results, with a cumulative 850 meters of additional strike length defined this year. Since its discovery in 2019, Hidalgo has become Palmarejo's second largest reserve (after the Guadalupe deposit) and is expected to expand further
  • A key focus during the quarter was the Guazapares block located in East Palmarejo, where validation drilling of the San Miguel and La Union deposits was successfully completed, with excellent results including some of the best intercepts ever seen at Palmarejo (see press release dated December 8, 2025)
  • Exploration in 2025 was primarily focused on supporting mine life in the Hidalgo – Independencia Mine Corridor, validating the historic Fresnillo resources (at Independencia Sur, San Miguel and La Union) outside the area impacted by the gold stream with Franco-Nevada, and continuing to build the inferred pipeline, with particular focus in East Palmarejo. All these goals were successfully achieved with significant additions to reserves in the Mine Corridor and large resource growth in the Guazapares Corridor
  • Key goals in 2026 are to accelerate infill drilling via new underground infrastructure at Hidalgo, continue to build the near-mine inferred pipeline and further increase budget allocation to East Palmarejo in order to build significant new resources outside the Franco-Nevada gold stream area of interest. Over 70% of this year's exploration budget is expected to be allocated outside this area of interest, representing the highest level ever

Other

  • Approximately 49% and 48% of Palmarejo's gold sales in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, were sold under the gold stream agreement with Franco-Nevada at a price of $800 per ounce, totaling 11,948 ounces in the fourth quarter and 48,394 ounces for the full year. The Company anticipates approximately 40% - 50% of Palmarejo's 2026 gold sales will be sold under the gold stream agreement

Guidance

  • Full-year 2026 production is expected to be 95,000 - 105,000 ounces of gold and 6.25 - 7.0 million ounces of silver
  • Adjusted CAS 1 in 2026 are expected to be $700 - $900 per gold ounce and $21.50 - $23.50 per silver ounce
  • Capital expenditures in 2026 are expected to be $35 - $41 million, consisting primarily of sustaining capital and underground development
  • Exploration investment in 2026 is expected to be $24 - $28 million ($22 - $24 million expensed and $2 - $4 million capitalized)

Rochester, Nevada

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Ore tonnes placed

30,272,766

9,275,732

7,535,326

7,122,912

6,338,796

21,345,895

7,463,248

Average silver grade (grams/tonne)

19

17

19

20

20

18

15

Average gold grade (grams/tonne)

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Silver ounces produced (000's)

6,132

1,748

1,644

1,456

1,284

4,378

1,551

Gold ounces produced

60,178

17,722

14,801

14,302

13,353

39,203

15,752

Silver ounces sold (000's)

6,077

1,701

1,656

1,438

1,282

4,389

1,571

Gold ounces sold

60,612

18,043

13,975

13,881

14,713

38,345

14,824

Average realized price per silver ounce

$

40.70

$

54.85

$

38.95

$

33.88

$

31.86

$

28.31

$

30.97

Average realized price per gold ounce

$

3,476

$

4,139

$

3,431

$

3,333

$

2,840

$

2,387

$

2,604

Metal sales

$

458.0

$

167.9

$

112.5

$

95.0

$

82.6

$

215.8

$

87.2

Costs applicable to sales 3

$

209.1

$

60.7

$

52.0

$

47.9

$

48.5

$

154.6

$

51.5

Adjusted CAS per AgOz 1

$

18.39

$

19.69

$

17.73

$

16.83

$

18.41

$

20.07

$

17.96

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

1,570

$

1,458

$

1,585

$

1,675

$

1,670

$

1,663

$

1,495

Prepayment, working capital cash flow

$

(17.5

)

$

$

$

$

(17.5

)

$

$

Exploration expense

$

8.6

$

2.7

$

3.2

$

1.2

$

1.5

$

5.1

$

2.7

Cash flow from operating activities

$

166.4

$

92.6

$

41.2

$

39.6

$

(7.0

)

$

4.6

$

26.0

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

49.8

$

13.1

$

7.5

$

20.7

$

8.5

$

42.6

$

10.4

Development capital expenditures

$

16.0

$

1.7

$

4.1

$

3.8

$

6.4

$

30.1

$

3.5

Total capital expenditures

$

65.8

$

14.8

$

11.6

$

24.5

$

14.9

$

72.7

$

13.9

Free cash flow 1

$

100.6

$

77.8

$

29.6

$

15.1

$

(21.9

)

$

(68.1

)

$

12.1

Operational

  • Silver and gold production in the fourth quarter increased to 1.7 million and 17,722 ounces, respectively, compared to 1.6 million and 14,801 ounces in the prior period and 1.6 million and 15,752 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, silver and gold production totaled 6.1 million and 60,178 ounces, respectively, which was within 2025 guidance ranges of 6.0 - 6.7 million ounces of silver and 55,000 - 62,500 ounces of gold, and represented year-over-year increases of 40% and 54%, respectively
  • Record quarterly ore tonnes crushed and placed were achieved during the quarter. Ore tonnes placed through the crushing circuit increased 12% to 6.4 million tonnes (7.0 million imperial tons) compared to 5.7 million tonnes (6.3 million imperial tons) in the prior quarter. Tonnes placed during the quarter totaled 9.3 million tonnes (10.2 million imperial tons), compared to 7.5 million tonnes (8.3 million imperial tons) in the prior period. Additionally, the Company placed approximately 2.9 million tonnes (3.2 million imperial tons) of direct-to-pad ("DTP") material, up 57% from 1.9 million tonnes (2.0 million imperial tons) of DTP material placed in the prior quarter

Financial

  • Silver and gold accounted for approximately 56% and 44%, respectively, of revenue during the quarter
  • Fourth quarter adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis totaled $1,458 and $19.69 per ounce, respectively
  • Full-year adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis totaled $1,570 and $18.39 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,663 and $20.07 per ounce in the prior period
  • Capital expenditures increased to $15 million compared to $12 million in the prior period, driven by ramp-up of activities related to the next phase of Stage 6 leach pad development. Full-year capital expenditures totaled $66 million compared to $73 million in the prior period
  • Free cash flow 1 in the fourth quarter and for the full year totaled $78 million and $101 million, respectively, compared to $30 million and $(68) million, respectively, in the prior periods

Exploration

  • Exploration investment in the fourth quarter totaled approximately $3 million (substantially all expensed) compared to roughly $3 million (substantially all expensed) in the prior quarter. For the full year, exploration investment totaled roughly $12 million ($9 million expensed and $3 million capitalized)
  • One rig was active during the quarter conducting infill, expansion and condemnation drilling at Lincoln Hill
  • During 2025, exploration programs were mainly focused on the drilling and upgrading of the geological models at Rochester, Nevada Packard and Lincoln Hill. Drilling was focused on assessing the opportunity for higher grade material. Multiple high-grade structures were tested, with targets in East Rochester demonstrating strong potential. In 2026, further work is planned to test higher grade targets in the Corridor and at Lincoln Hill
  • Three new geological models were completed in 2025, enabling enhanced exploration targeting and operational support through inclusion of more orebody characterization for long range planning
  • In the first half of 2026, drilling to support POA 12 is expected to be completed, with a pivot to target generation, ranking and scout drilling for the remainder of the year

Guidance

  • Full-year 2026 production is expected to be 6.4 - 7.8 million ounces of silver and 70,000 - 90,000 ounces of gold
  • Adjusted CAS 1 in 2026 are expected to be $23.00 - $25.00 per silver ounce and $1,350 - $1,550 per gold ounce
  • Capital expenditures in 2026 are expected to be $96 - $110 million, which includes projects related to the Phase 2 development of the Stage 6 leach pad and modifications after the startup of the crusher corridor
  • Exploration investment in 2026 is expected to be $14 - $17 million ($7 - $9 million expensed and $7 - $8 million capitalized)

Kensington, Alaska

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Tonnes milled

692,178

178,513

171,190

174,333

168,142

634,156

166,595

Average gold grade (grams/tonne)

5.2

5.6

5.5

5.2

4.5

5.1

5.5

Average recovery rate

92.0

%

92.7

%

90.5

%

91.8

%

93.3

%

91.3

%

91.8

%

Gold ounces produced

106,068

29,567

27,231

26,555

22,715

95,671

26,931

Gold ounces sold

105,682

28,715

28,011

26,751

22,205

95,361

25,839

Average realized price per gold ounce, gross

$

3,632

$

4,379

$

3,588

$

3,410

$

2,990

$

2,415

$

2,702

Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce

$

58

$

67

$

56

$

56

$

53

$

53

$

53

Average realized price per gold ounce, net

$

3,574

$

4,312

$

3,532

$

3,354

$

2,937

$

2,362

$

2,649

Metal sales

$

377.7

$

123.8

$

98.9

$

89.8

$

65.2

$

225.1

$

68.3

Costs applicable to sales 3

$

179.1

$

44.1

$

46.7

$

46.1

$

42.2

$

157.8

$

39.7

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

1,685

$

1,533

$

1,659

$

1,713

$

1,882

$

1,651

$

1,529

Prepayment, working capital cash flow

$

(12.1

)

$

$

$

$

(12.1

)

$

(12.9

)

$

(12.9

)

Exploration expense

$

7.8

$

0.8

$

2.2

$

1.5

$

3.3

$

5.5

$

0.7

Cash flow from operating activities

$

157.3

$

69.0

$

46.4

$

36.0

$

5.9

$

40.9

$

8.5

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

46.3

$

9.4

$

9.4

$

12.3

$

15.2

$

68.7

$

18.9

Development capital expenditures

$

19.3

$

8.8

$

6.2

$

4.0

$

0.3

$

$

Total capital expenditures

$

65.6

$

18.2

$

15.6

$

16.3

$

15.5

$

68.7

$

18.9

Free cash flow 1

$

91.7

$

50.8

$

30.8

$

19.7

$

(9.6

)

$

(27.8

)

$

(10.4

)

Operational

  • Gold production in the fourth quarter totaled 29,567 ounces compared to 27,231 ounces in the prior period and 26,931 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, gold production totaled 106,068 ounces and was within the 2025 guidance range of 98,500 - 108,500 ounces, and represented a year-over-year increase of 11%
  • Stronger production during the quarter was driven by higher average gold grade and increased mill throughput

Financial

  • Fourth quarter adjusted CAS 1 totaled $1,533 per ounce compared to $1,659 per ounce in the prior period, due primarily to increased metal sales. Full-year adjusted CAS 1 totaled $1,685 per ounce compared to $1,651 in the prior period and was below the 2025 guidance range of $1,700 - $1,800 per ounce
  • Capital expenditures increased 17% quarter-over-quarter to $18 million. For the full year, capital expenditures decreased 5% to $66 million
  • Free cash flow 1 in the fourth quarter and full year totaled $51 million and $92 million, respectively, compared to $31 million and $(28) million, respectively, in the prior periods

Exploration

  • Exploration investment in the fourth quarter totaled approximately $2 million ($1 million expensed and $1 million capitalized), compared to $4 million ($2 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period. For the full year, exploration investment totaled roughly $15 million ($8 million expensed and $8 million capitalized)
  • Expansion and infill drilling in Lower Kensington was completed during the quarter. Additional expansion and infill drilling was also undertaken in Upper Kensington at Zone 30B
  • In 2025, the Company successfully achieved its exploration goals at Kensington resulting in a meaningful increase in life of mine, with efforts focused on maintaining life-of-mine levels, recommencing scout drilling, and improving orebody knowledge
  • Exploration programs in 2026 are expected to continue similarly with an increased focus on scout drilling

Guidance

  • Full-year 2026 production is expected to be 98,000 - 110,000 gold ounces
  • Adjusted CAS 1 in 2026 are expected to be $1,750 - $1,950 per gold ounce
  • Capital expenditures in 2026 are expected to be $54 - $63 million, which includes investment related to raising the main tailings storage facility embankment, expected to be completed this year
  • Exploration investment in 2026 is expected to be $14 - $15 million ($8 - $9 million expensed and $6 - $6 million capitalized)

Wharf, South Dakota

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts)

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Ore tonnes placed

3,757,245

595,737

1,220,764

1,002,988

937,756

4,539,495

1,056,774

Average gold grade (grams/tonne)

0.9

0.9

1.0

1.2

0.7

1.1

0.8

Gold ounces produced

97,327

24,759

27,990

24,087

20,491

98,042

21,976

Silver ounces produced (000's)

136

24

25

36

51

232

54

Gold ounces sold

96,764

25,318

27,859

23,509

20,078

98,327

22,539

Silver ounces sold (000's)

134

27

22

35

50

233

54

Average realized price per gold ounce

$

3,452

$

4,120

$

3,412

$

3,315

$

2,827

$

2,315

$

2,620

Metal sales

$

339.2

$

105.8

$

95.9

$

79.1

$

58.4

$

234.0

$

60.7

Costs applicable to sales 3

$

116.9

$

30.0

$

30.9

$

29.0

$

27.0

$

98.4

$

22.1

Adjusted CAS per AuOz 1

$

1,151

$

1,121

$

1,079

$

1,175

$

1,260

$

934

$

902

Prepayment, working capital cash flow

$

(12.5

)

$

$

$

$

(12.5

)

$

$

Exploration expense

$

7.4

$

0.6

$

0.7

$

3.5

$

2.6

$

6.2

$

2.7

Cash flow from operating activities

$

180.2

$

65.9

$

57.2

$

41.4

$

15.7

$

101.9

$

22.2

Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments)

$

12.8

$

2.9

$

1.2

$

2.3

$

6.4

$

7.2

$

2.9

Development capital expenditures

$

5.0

$

0.7

$

2.0

$

1.3

$

1.0

$

$

Total capital expenditures

$

17.8

$

3.6

$

3.2

$

3.6

$

7.4

$

7.2

$

2.9

Free cash flow 1

$

162.4

$

62.3

$

54.0

$

37.8

$

8.3

$

94.7

$

19.3

Operational

  • Gold production in the fourth quarter decreased 12% quarter over quarter to 24,759 ounces. For the full year, gold and silver production totaled 97,327 and 135,722 ounces, respectively, which was within the 2025 guidance ranges of 93,000 - 103,000 ounces of gold and 100,000 - 150,000 ounces of silver
  • Lower production during the quarter was largely due to timing of ounces placed on the leach pad in the prior quarter at a lower average gold grade
  • Ore tonnes placed were 51% lower than the third quarter as a result of a fire incident at the tertiary crusher which occurred during regularly scheduled maintenance. The tertiary crusher sustained damage to conveyor belts, electrical system components and other ancillary equipment which will require replacement, but the site is partially mitigating reduced crushing capacity by adding temporary crushing capacity. Detailed engineering for the replacement crusher has been completed and a new tertiary crushing system is planned to be installed and commissioned during the second quarter of 2026. Production is expected to progressively increase throughout the year as permanent crushing capacity is restored

Financial

  • Adjusted CAS 1 on a by-product basis increased 4% quarter-over-quarter to $1,121 per ounce, due primarily to lower gold sales. Full-year adjusted CAS 1 totaled $1,151 per ounce and was within the 2025 guidance range of $1,125 - 1,225 per ounce
  • Capital expenditures totaled approximately $4 million compared to $3 million in the prior period
  • Free cash flow 1 in the fourth quarter and full year totaled $62 million and $162 million, respectively, compared to $54 million and $95 million in the prior periods

Exploration

  • Exploration investment during the fourth quarter totaled $1 million (substantially all expensed), compared to $3 million ($1 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior quarter. For the full year, exploration investment totaled roughly $10 million ($7 million expensed and $2 million capitalized)
  • During 2025, the key aims of exploration at Wharf were to complete expansion and infill programs at the Juno and North Foley deposits with the aim of extending mine life. These were achieved in the third quarter, with results supporting a doubling of mine life and a trebling of inferred resources to 1.5 million
  • In 2026, programs are expected to be focused on further conversion at Juno and North Foley and to build the inferred pipeline

Guidance

  • Full-year 2026 production is expected to be 72,000 - 90,000 ounces of gold and 50,000 - 200,000 ounces of silver
  • Adjusted CAS 1 in 2026 are expected to be $1,400 - $1,600 per gold ounce
  • Capital expenditures in 2026 are expected to be $17 - $23 million, which reflects remediation of the existing crusher and planned infrastructure upgrades
  • Exploration investment in 2026 is expected to be $10 - $12 million ($8 - $9 million expensed and $2 - $3 million capitalized)

Exploration

During the fourth quarter, Coeur invested approximately $25 million ($19 million expensed and $7 million capitalized), compared to roughly $30 million ($25 million expensed and $5 million capitalized) in the prior period. For the full year, the Company invested approximately $108 million ($87 million expensed and $21 million capitalized), compared to roughly $77 million ($60 million expensed and $17 million capitalized) in 2024.

At Silvertip, exploration investment totaled approximately $6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $10 million in the prior period, with up to five rigs drilling across the property. During the fourth quarter, scout and expansion drilling focused on the Southern Silver, Discovery, Camp Creek and Saddle Zones, using one underground rig and four surface rigs. In 2025, all the key exploration aims were achieved, including completion of the geological model, drilling to support the study program that is underway, and completion of regional programs that started in 2024.

The Company's exploration investment in 2026 is expected to total $93 - $103 million for expansion drilling (classified as exploration expense) and $27 - $33 million for infill drilling (capitalized exploration) for a total expected investment of $120 - $136 million.

Top exploration priorities for 2026 are: (i) continuing to extend and infill known deposits to support future life of mine and building the inferred pipeline at Las Chispas, in addition to restarting regional exploration; (ii) infill drilling at Hidalgo to support near-term life of mine additions at Palmarejo, continuing to build the inferred pipeline to provide optionality to the operation, with particular emphasis on East Palmarejo; (iii) completing all drilling to support the next stage of mine permit expansion at Rochester along with regional studies and scout drilling across the district to build the exploration pipeline; (iv) maintaining a five-year reserve-based mine life at Kensington and increasing focus on scout drilling to add inferred resources; (v) continuing the expansion and infill programs at Wharf to further add to the life of mine and district-scale work to support long-term mine life additions; (vi) drill programs to support the study program and continue expanding the resource base at Silvertip through a mix of scout, expansion and infill drilling, totaling approximately $35 million.

2026 Guidance

The Company has provided guidance for full-year 2026 including production, CAS, capital expenditures, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), exploration, general and administrative expenses ("G&A"), and income and mining tax.

Overall cost guidance reflects higher expected royalty expense driven by stronger realized metal prices, particularly at Rochester, the impact of a stronger Mexican peso, inflation of 3% to 5% across the portfolio, and higher planned maintenance costs. For our co-product mines (Las Chispas, Palmarejo, Rochester), costs are allocated to gold and silver based on their relative revenue contribution. Given the higher expected contribution of silver to total revenue due to the silver price's outperformance relative to the gold price, silver CAS per ounce is expected to be higher in 2026, consistent with the trend seen in the second half of 2025.

2026 Production Guidance

Gold

Silver

(oz)

(K oz)

Las Chispas

55,000 - 65,000

5,500 - 6,300

Palmarejo

95,000 - 105,000

6,250 - 7,000

Rochester

70,000 - 90,000

6,400 - 7,800

Kensington

98,000 - 110,000

Wharf

72,000 - 90,000

50 - 200

Total

390,000 - 460,000

18,200 - 21,300

2026 Adjusted Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance

Gold

Silver

($/oz)

($/oz)

Las Chispas (co-product)

$750 - $950

$12.50 - $14.50

Palmarejo (co-product)

$700 - $900

$21.50 - $23.50

Rochester (co-product)

$1,350 - $1,550

$23.00 - $25.00

Kensington

$1,750 - $1,950

Wharf (by-product)

$1,400 - $1,600

2026 Capital, DD&A, Exploration, G&A and Income and Mining Tax Guidance

($M)

Capital Expenditures, Sustaining

$207 - $239

Capital Expenditures, Development

$98 - $125

Exploration, Expensed

$93 - $103

Exploration, Capitalized

$27 - $33

General & Administrative Expenses

$63 - $67

Cash Income and Mining Taxes

$400 - $500

Amortization

$335 - $390

Effective Tax Rate (%)

29% - 35%

Note: The Company's guidance figures assume estimated prices of $4,550/oz gold and $77.50/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.38 and MXN of 18.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

The normalized effective tax rate excludes items that are not reflective of Coeur's underlying performance, such as the impacts of foreign currency on deferred taxes, taxes related to prior periods, and one-time, non-cash, tax valuation allowance adjustments.

Financial Results and Conference Call

Coeur will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on February 19, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dial-In Numbers:

(855) 560-2581 (U.S.)

(855) 669-9657 (Canada)

(412) 542-4166 (International)

Conference ID:

Coeur Mining

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Executive Vice President, Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through February 26, 2026.

Replay numbers:

(855) 669-9658 (U.S./Canada)

(412) 317-0088 (International)

Conference ID:

424 35 40

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding EBITDA, cash flow, production, costs, capital expenditures, tax rates and treatment, exploration and development efforts and plans and potential impacts on reserves and resources, mine lives and expected extensions, the gold stream agreement at Palmarejo, anticipated production, and costs and expenses and operations at Las Chispas, Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington and Wharf. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated production, cost and expense levels are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing and expanding large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically-related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold and silver and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploration and development activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns) and mining law changes, ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages (involving the Company and its subsidiaries or third parties), the risk of adverse outcomes in litigation, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, impacts from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, risks associated with the anticipated acquisition of New Gold Inc., the risk that the Rochester expansion does not sustain planned performance, the loss of access or insolvency of any third-party refiner or smelter to whom Coeur markets its production, materials and equipment availability, inflationary pressures, changes in applicable tax laws or regulatory interpretations, impacts from tariffs or other trade barriers, continued access to financing sources, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent report on Form 10-K. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. This does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K, namely our Senior Vice President, Technical Services, Christopher Pascoe. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov .

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce. We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Notes

1.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus availability under the Company's RCF. Future borrowing under the RCF may be subject to certain financial covenants. Please see tables in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow and liquidity. The amounts shown in this news release for costs applicable to sales (CAS) per ounce for Las Chispas, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income from continuing operations are presented on a different basis compared to the amounts reported in the news releases reporting results for the first, second, and third quarters of 2025 as a result of revisions to "Acquisition Accounting". Based on discussions with the SEC staff in the course of a regular review of Company disclosures, the staff has provided its view that, under its guidance on non-GAAP financial measures, the Company is required to calculate Las Chispas CAS, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income using the fair value of Las Chispas' legacy inventory held as of the Las Chispas acquisition closing date, February 14, 2025, except when calculating the net leverage ratio under the Company's revolving credit facility ("RCF") since the RCF contractually provides for certain adjustments to be made. As a result, except when calculating the net leverage ratio under the RCF, the Company is not making adjustments that were intended to calculate non-GAAP financial measures using SilverCrest Metals Inc.'s historical costs of producing legacy inventory as such inventory is sold. In our view, the historical cost remains more indicative of the costs Las Chispas incurred in producing this legacy inventory, and is a better measure of performance, than the acquisition accounting measures of these costs. As a result of removing these adjustments, for the three months ended September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2025, adjusted EBITDA (including LTM adjusted EBITDA) and adjusted net income in this release are lower than previously reported, and Las Chispas CAS are higher, except as used in calculation of the net leverage ratio under the RCF, including the impact of the amortization of acquired inventory purchase price allocation of $3.3 million, $33.4 million, $29.7 million, and $27.0 million for the three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2025, respectively and an impact of $93.5 million for last twelve months. In each case we are also providing separately the amount of the relevant impact of amortizing the non-cash, non-recurring step-up in cost basis for legacy inventory from the acquisition-related fair value accounting, so readers can supplementally assess such amounts to the extent they deem appropriate to understand the normal, recurring cost performance of Las Chispas as well as Company-wide adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. To calculate amounts comparable to first, second and third quarter disclosures, which is the methodology the Company's management uses to assess normal, recurring performance and our lenders use for purposes of calculating the net leverage ratio covenant under our revolving credit facility, readers would need to subtract the step-up in cost basis from Las Chispas CAS, and add back the impact of the step-up in cost basis to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

2.

Operating Statistics, Proven and Probable Reserves and Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources presented above contain tabular information that is presented in both metric and imperial as follows: (i) metric tonnage is utilized for all metals; (ii) gold and silver grades are presented in grams per tonne; (iii) lead and zinc are presented in percentages; and (iv) metal content for gold and silver is presented in ounces while metal content for lead and zinc is presented in pounds. The information that is presented in metric for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 has been converted from the 2024 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025, as this information was previously presented in imperial.

3.

Excludes amortization.

4.

Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received.

5.

Includes $72.0 million of monetized finished goods following the SilverCrest acquisition on February 14,2025.

Average Spot Prices

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce

$

3,432

$

4,135

$

3,457

$

3,280

$

2,860

$

2,386

$

2,663

Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce

$

40.03

$

54.73

$

39.40

$

33.68

$

31.88

$

28.27

$

31.38

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

In thousands, except share data

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

553,597

$

55,087

Receivables

69,160

29,930

Inventory

163,330

78,617

Ore on leach pads

157,461

92,724

Prepaid expenses and other

29,129

16,741

972,677

273,099

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment and mining properties, net

2,744,884

1,817,616

Goodwill

625,812

Ore on leach pads

119,446

106,670

Restricted assets

9,114

8,512

Receivables

19,683

19,583

Deferred tax assets

140,553

3,632

Other

63,513

72,635

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,695,682

$

2,301,747

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

148,872

$

125,877

Accrued liabilities and other

212,213

156,609

Debt

16,996

31,380

Reclamation

15,063

16,954

393,144

330,820

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Debt

323,537

558,678

Reclamation

262,448

243,538

Deferred tax liabilities

322,983

7,258

Other long-term liabilities

80,519

38,201

989,487

847,675

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 900,000,000 shares, 642,092,761 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 399,235,632 at December 31, 2024

6,421

3,992

Additional paid-in capital

5,783,019

4,181,521

Accumulated deficit

(2,476,389

)

(3,062,261

)

3,313,051

1,123,252

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

4,695,682

$

2,301,747

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2023

In thousands, except share data

Revenue

$

2,070,126

$

1,054,006

$

821,206

COSTS AND EXPENSES

Costs applicable to sales (1)

898,437

606,192

632,896

Amortization

251,099

124,974

99,822

General and administrative

57,197

47,727

41,605

Exploration

86,592

59,658

30,962

Pre-development, reclamation, and other

69,788

51,273

54,636

Total costs and expenses

1,363,113

889,824

859,921

Income from operations

707,013

164,182

(38,715

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

(113

)

417

3,437

Fair value adjustments, net

(342

)

3,384

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(30,942

)

(51,276

)

(29,099

)

Other, net

6,922

13,027

(7,463

)

Total other income (expense), net

(24,475

)

(37,832

)

(29,741

)

Income before income and mining taxes

682,538

126,350

(68,456

)

Income and mining tax benefit (expense)

(96,666

)

(67,450

)

(35,156

)

NET INCOME

$

585,872

$

58,900

$

(103,612

)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):

Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges

(18,507

)

(318

)

Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges

17,176

(10,694

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,331

)

(11,012

)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

585,872

$

57,569

$

(114,624

)

NET INCOME PER SHARE

Basic income per share:

Basic

$

0.96

$

0.15

$

(0.30

)

Diluted

$

0.95

$

0.15

$

(0.30

)

(1) Excludes amortization.

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2023

In thousands

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

585,872

$

58,900

$

(103,612

)

Adjustments:

Amortization

251,099

124,974

99,822

Accretion

20,978

18,208

16,381

Deferred taxes

(161,015

)

(8,734

)

(1,495

)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

113

(417

)

(3,437

)

Fair value adjustments, net

342

(3,384

)

Stock-based compensation

19,209

12,022

11,361

Loss on the sale or disposition of assets

4,250

25,197

Write-downs

3,235

40,247

Deferred revenue recognition

(42,824

)

(55,562

)

(25,468

)

Acquired inventory purchase price allocation

93,477

Other

4,306

5,483

3,215

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables

(6,688

)

(504

)

933

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

72,634

2,777

(461

)

Inventory and ore on leach pads

(51,798

)

(69,640

)

(47,592

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

101,174

79,242

55,581

CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

886,879

174,234

67,288

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Capital expenditures

(221,162

)

(183,188

)

(364,617

)

Acquisitions, net

93,635

(10,000

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

13

37

8,546

Sale of investments

47,611

Proceeds from notes receivable

5,000

Other

(328

)

(362

)

(239

)

CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(127,842

)

(193,513

)

(303,699

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Issuance of common stock

10,005

22,823

168,964

Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs

166,500

391,500

598,000

Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs

(417,886

)

(398,348

)

(528,541

)

Share repurchases

(9,625

)

Other financing activities

(9,625

)

(2,085

)

(2,370

)

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(260,631

)

13,890

236,053

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

425

(1,115

)

567

INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

498,831

(6,504

)

209

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

56,874

63,378

63,169

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

555,705

$

56,874

$

63,378

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Net income

$

585,872

$

214,969

$

266,824

$

70,726

$

33,353

$

58,900

$

37,852

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

30,942

5,968

6,273

8,251

10,450

51,276

11,887

Income tax provision (benefit)

96,666

112,539

(96,881

)

62,595

18,413

67,450

18,420

Amortization

251,099

73,655

72,930

61,421

43,093

124,974

36,533

EBITDA

964,579

407,131

249,146

202,993

105,309

302,600

104,692

Fair value adjustments, net

342

(4

)

346

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,429

)

(4,021

)

2,080

(246

)

758

(4,753

)

(1,321

)

Asset retirement obligation accretion

19,697

5,077

4,988

4,900

4,732

16,778

4,315

Inventory adjustments and write-downs

6,265

1,541

1,198

1,598

1,928

8,042

1,552

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

698

282

113

117

186

4,250

(102

)

RMC bankruptcy distribution

(37

)

(37

)

(1,294

)

(95

)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

113

107

6

(417

)

Transaction costs

26,409

14,248

451

2,823

8,887

8,517

7,541

Kensington royalty settlement

(66

)

1

28

(95

)

7,369

Wage and hour litigation settlement

7,059

61

6,998

Mexico arbitration matter

2,950

57

743

1,740

410

3,612

152

Flow-through share premium

(808

)

(111

)

(112

)

(585

)

(5,563

)

(369

)

COVID-19

11

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,025,772

$

424,484

$

265,612

$

213,800

$

121,876

$

339,152

$

116,365

Revenue

$

2,070,126

$

674,847

$

554,567

$

480,650

$

360,062

$

1,054,006

$

305,444

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

50

%

63

%

48

%

44

%

34

%

32

%

38

%

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

2025

4Q25

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Net income

$

585,872

$

214,969

$

266,824

$

70,726

$

33,353

$

58,900

$

37,852

Fair value adjustments, net

342

(4

)

346

Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1)

42,040

1,563

11,831

28,072

574

(4,448

)

265

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

698

282

113

117

186

4,250

(102

)

RMC bankruptcy distribution

(37

)

(37

)

(1,294

)

(95

)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

113

107

6

(417

)

Transaction costs

26,409

14,248

451

2,823

8,887

8,517

7,541

Kensington royalty settlement

(66

)

1

28

(95

)

7,369

Wage and hour litigation settlement

7,059

61

6,998

Mexico arbitration matter

2,950

57

743

1,740

410

3,612

152

Flow-through share premium

(808

)

(111

)

(112

)

(585

)

(5,563

)

(369

)

COVID-19

11

Valuation allowance and tax effect of adjustments

(171,211

)

(3,992

)

(164,162

)

(467

)

(2,590

)

(820

)

142

Adjusted net income

$

493,361

$

227,296

$

122,693

$

102,886

$

40,486

$

70,117

$

45,386

Adjusted net income per share - Basic

$

0.81

$

0.36

$

0.19

$

0.16

$

0.08

$

0.18

$

0.12

Adjusted net income per share - Diluted

$

0.80

$

0.35

$

0.19

$

0.16

$

0.08

$

0.18

$

0.11

(1) Includes the impact of foreign exchange rates on deferred tax balances of $43.5 million and $0.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $5.9 million, $9.8 million, $28.3 million, $(0.2) million, $(1.0) million for the three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2025 and December 31 2024, respectively.

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Cash flow from operations

$

886,879

$

374,587

$

237,706

$

206,951

$

67,635

$

174,234

$

63,793

Capital expenditures

221,162

61,319

49,034

60,807

50,002

183,188

47,720

Free cash flow

$

665,717

$

313,268

$

188,672

$

146,144

$

17,633

$

(8,954

)

$

16,073

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow

Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2024

4Q 2024

Cash provided by operating activities

$

886,879

$

374,587

$

237,706

$

206,951

$

67,635

$

174,234

$

63,793

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables

6,688

(1,265

)

7,132

4,766

(3,945

)

504

(16

)

Prepaid expenses and other

(72,634

)

4,366

7,489

(2,424

)

(82,065

)

(2,777

)

408

Inventories

51,798

24,314

5,011

14,125

8,348

69,640

15,852

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(101,174

)

(84,436

)

(18,636

)

(61,845

)

63,743

(79,242

)

(1,485

)

Operating cash flow before changes in working capital

$

771,557

$

317,566

$

238,702

$

161,573

$

53,716

$

162,359

$

78,552

Net Debt and Leverage Ratio

(Dollars in thousands)

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

Total debt

$

340,533

$

363,516

$

380,722

$

498,269

$

590,058

Cash and cash equivalents

(553,597

)

(266,342

)

(111,646

)

(77,574

)

(55,087

)

Net debt

$

(213,064

)

$

97,174

$

269,076

$

420,695

$

534,971

Net debt

$

(213,064

)

$

97,174

$

269,076

$

420,695

$

534,971

Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,025,772

$

807,817

$

634,803

$

443,729

$

339,152

Leverage ratio

(0.2

)

0.1

0.4

0.9

1.6

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

295,897

$

228,672

$

278,397

$

218,349

$

123,486

$

3,903

$

1,148,704

Amortization

(94,213

)

(37,015

)

(69,283

)

(39,295

)

(6,558

)

(3,903

)

(250,267

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

201,684

$

191,657

$

209,114

$

179,054

$

116,928

$

$

898,437

Inventory Adjustments

(1,590

)

(911

)

(2,195

)

(949

)

(467

)

(6,112

)

By-product credit

(17

)

(5,121

)

(5,138

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

200,094

$

190,746

$

206,919

$

178,088

$

111,340

$

$

887,187

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

58,251

100,723

60,612

105,682

96,764

422,032

Silver ounces

5,445,330

6,498,821

6,077,114

133,970

18,155,235

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

48

%

46

%

46

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

52

%

54

%

54

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

1,649

$

871

$

1,570

$

1,685

$

1,151

$

1,347

Silver ($/oz)

$

19.11

$

15.85

$

18.39

$

$

17.69

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

65,377

$

56,553

$

79,791

$

55,272

$

31,745

$

1,040

$

289,778

Amortization

(31,995

)

(8,312

)

(19,127

)

(11,167

)

(1,774

)

(1,040

)

(73,415

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

33,382

$

48,241

$

60,664

$

44,105

$

29,971

$

$

216,363

Inventory Adjustments

(131

)

(242

)

(861

)

(115

)

(123

)

(1,472

)

By-product credit

18

(1,478

)

(1,460

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

33,251

$

47,999

$

59,803

$

44,008

$

28,370

$

$

213,431

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

14,819

24,378

18,044

28,715

25,318

111,274

Silver ounces

1,367,427

1,508,856

1,700,956

4,577,239

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

45

%

43

%

44

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

55

%

57

%

56

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

1,010

$

847

$

1,458

$

1,533

$

1,121

$

1,207

Silver ($/oz)

$

13.37

$

18.13

$

19.69

$

$

17.29

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

99,012

$

61,125

$

70,487

$

57,144

$

32,689

$

989

$

321,446

Amortization

(30,908

)

(10,115

)

(18,501

)

(10,435

)

(1,762

)

(989

)

(72,710

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

68,104

$

51,010

$

51,986

$

46,709

$

30,927

$

$

248,736

Inventory Adjustments

(36

)

(358

)

(473

)

(272

)

(23

)

(1,162

)

By-product credit

41

(846

)

(805

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

68,068

$

50,652

$

51,513

$

46,478

$

30,058

$

$

246,769

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

17,800

26,850

13,975

28,011

27,859

114,495

Silver ounces

1,674,770

1,633,196

1,656,336

21,650

4,985,952

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

48

%

47

%

43

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

52

%

53

%

57

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

1,836

$

887

$

1,585

$

1,659

$

1,079

$

1,355

Silver ($/oz)

$

21.13

$

16.44

$

17.73

$

$

18.45

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

80,122

$

58,109

$

64,676

$

56,304

$

30,542

$

928

$

290,681

Amortization

(22,375

)

(9,406

)

(16,748

)

(10,221

)

(1,549

)

(928

)

(61,227

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

57,747

$

48,703

$

47,928

$

46,083

$

28,993

$

$

229,454

Inventory Adjustments

(523

)

(147

)

(489

)

(222

)

(191

)

(1,572

)

By-product credit

(41

)

(1,188

)

(1,229

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

57,224

$

48,556

$

47,439

$

45,820

$

27,614

$

$

226,653

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

16,025

26,782

13,881

26,751

23,509

106,948

Silver ounces

1,479,410

1,720,383

1,437,811

34,916

4,672,520

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

52

%

49

%

49

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

48

%

51

%

51

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

1,857

$

888

$

1,675

$

1,713

$

1,175

$

1,405

Silver ($/oz)

$

18.57

$

14.39

$

16.83

$

$

16.48

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

51,770

$

52,884

$

63,443

$

49,627

$

28,511

$

946

$

247,181

Amortization

(8,936

)

(9,181

)

(14,907

)

(7,471

)

(1,474

)

(946

)

(42,915

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

42,834

$

43,703

$

48,536

$

42,156

$

27,037

$

$

204,266

Inventory Adjustments

(900

)

(164

)

(372

)

(339

)

(131

)

(1,906

)

By-product credit

(36

)

(1,608

)

(1,644

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

41,934

$

43,539

$

48,164

$

41,781

$

25,298

$

$

200,716

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

9,607

22,713

14,713

22,205

20,078

89,316

Silver ounces

923,723

1,636,386

1,282,010

50,034

3,892,153

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

48

%

46

%

51

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

52

%

54

%

49

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

2,095

$

882

$

1,670

$

1,882

$

1,260

$

1,476

Silver ($/oz)

$

23.61

$

14.37

$

18.41

$

$

17.94

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

55,032

$

67,406

$

48,195

$

23,665

$

799

$

195,097

Amortization

(9,550

)

(15,858

)

(8,547

)

(1,607

)

(799

)

(36,361

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

45,482

$

51,548

$

39,648

$

22,058

$

$

158,736

Inventory Adjustments

(76

)

(1,190

)

(182

)

(56

)

(1,504

)

By-product credit

43

(1,680

)

(1,637

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

45,406

$

50,358

$

39,509

$

20,322

$

$

155,595

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

22,353

14,824

25,839

22,539

85,555

Silver ounces

1,596,875

1,570,448

54,000

3,221,323

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

44

%

44

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

56

%

56

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

894

$

1,495

$

1,529

$

902

$

1,192

Silver ($/oz)

$

15.92

$

17.96

$

$

16.93

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales

for Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts)

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Silvertip

Total

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

59,439

$

49,640

$

45,711

$

34,198

$

794

$

189,782

Amortization

(11,984

)

(10,231

)

(7,612

)

(2,419

)

(794

)

(33,040

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

47,455

$

39,409

$

38,099

$

31,779

$

$

156,742

Inventory Adjustments

(572

)

(536

)

50

(119

)

(1,177

)

By-product credit

12

(1,332

)

(1,320

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

46,883

$

38,873

$

38,161

$

30,328

$

$

154,245

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

28,655

9,186

24,800

34,272

96,913

Silver ounces

1,860,976

1,098,407

45,118

3,004,501

Zinc pounds

Lead pounds

Revenue Split

Gold

50

%

41

%

100

%

100

%

Silver

50

%

59

%

%

Zinc

%

Lead

%

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$

818

$

1,735

$

1,539

$

885

$

1,113

Silver ($/oz)

$

12.60

$

20.88

$

$

15.67

Zinc ($/lb)

$

$

Lead ($/lb)

$

$

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for 2026 Guidance

In thousands (except metal sales and per ounce amounts)

Las Chispas

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP)

$

397,764

$

161,390

$

365,418

$

233,583

$

142,683

Amortization

(174,548

)

(36,491

)

(88,753

)

(41,722

)

(8,965

)

Costs applicable to sales

$

223,216

$

124,899

$

276,665

$

191,861

$

133,718

By-product credit

(6,132

)

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

$

223,216

$

124,899

$

276,665

$

191,861

$

127,586

Metal Sales

Gold ounces

59,521

100,000

81,143

105,137

86,868

Silver ounces

5,934,277

6,796,223

7,136,315

79,401

Revenue Split

Gold

34%

37%

40%

100%

100%

Silver

66%

63%

60 %

Adjusted costs applicable to sales

Gold ($/oz)

$750 - $950

$700 - $900

$1,350 - $1,550

$1,750 - $1,950

$1,400 - $1,600

Silver ($/oz)

$12.50 - $14.50

$21.50 - $23.50

$23.00 - $25.00

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, IL 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

coeur-miningcdenyse-cdegold-investing
CDE
The Conversation (0)
Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining

Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" LIFE offering (the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF ; FRA: 2KY ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated agreement with Haywood Securities (" Haywood "), as lead agent, on its own behalf and on behalf of Velocity Capital... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of... Keep Reading...
Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Magma Silver Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Silver miners are using 2025's price gains to expand operations and make acquisitions, with some analysts calling it the sector's biggest growth cycle in more than a decade. Earlier this year,... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2026 TSX Venture 50™ list of top performing companies.2026 TSX Venture 50™To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please... Keep Reading...
One kilogram gold bars spilling out of safe in central bank vault.

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

Global central banks own about 17 percent of all the gold ever mined, with reserves topping 36,520.7 metric tons (MT) at the end of November 2025. They acquired the vast majority after becoming net buyers of the metal in 2010.Central banks purchase gold for a number of reasons: to mitigate risk,... Keep Reading...
Réservoir La Grande and power lines, James Bay, Northern Québec, Canada.

Why Québec’s La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces are Gaining Attention from Gold Explorers

The James Bay region of Northern Québec sits within the Superior Province, one of the world’s oldest and most metal-endowed Archean crustal blocks. While iconic gold districts like the Abitibi have seen generations of exploration and mine development, other Archean terrains in Québec — notably... Keep Reading...
Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Metallurgical Testwork Commences at Oaky Creek High Grade Antimony Prospect

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the commencement of metallurgical testing work for the... Keep Reading...
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graphite One Announces Closing of Public Offering for C$35 Million

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Related News

uranium-investing

Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo

graphite-investing

US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Graphite Imports After Final Commerce Determination

energy-investing

Ormat Signs 150MW Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

copper-investing

BHP Reports Strong Half-Year Copper Results, Boosts Guidance for 2026

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

precious-metals-investing

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone