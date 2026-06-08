Coeur Mining to Join S&P MidCap 400 Index

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE, TSX: CDE) today announced that it will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Coeur's addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index reflects the Company's growth and transformation into the sector's only all-North American senior precious metals producer and a leading global silver company following two recent successful acquisitions, and its commitment to portfolio development through investments in exploration and mine expansions.
The S&P MidCap 400 Index serves as a widely followed benchmark for institutional investors and index funds seeking market exposure to mid-sized U.S. companies.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations: the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.
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For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com