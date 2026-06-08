Coeur Mining to Join S&P MidCap 400 Index

Coeur Mining to Join S&P MidCap 400 Index

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE, TSX: CDE) today announced that it will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026.

Coeur's addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index reflects the Company's growth and transformation into the sector's only all-North American senior precious metals producer and a leading global silver company following two recent successful acquisitions, and its commitment to portfolio development through investments in exploration and mine expansions.

The S&P MidCap 400 Index serves as a widely followed benchmark for institutional investors and index funds seeking market exposure to mid-sized U.S. companies.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations: the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

coeur miningcdeTSX:CDEnyse:cdegold investing
CDE
The Conversation (0)
Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining

Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" LIFE offering (the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF ; FRA: 2KY ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated agreement with Haywood Securities (" Haywood "), as lead agent, on its own behalf and on behalf of Velocity Capital... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of... Keep Reading...
Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Magma Silver Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Silver miners are using 2025's price gains to expand operations and make acquisitions, with some analysts calling it the sector's biggest growth cycle in more than a decade. Earlier this year,... Keep Reading...
Stock market graph over gold bars with text reading: "Weekly Editor’s Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Take a Hit, Russia Makes Bold Gold Claim

Gold was shaping up to have a fairly calm week, but a stronger-than-expected US jobs report sent it well under US$4,400 per ounce as the period came to an end.Silver also took a hit, dropping below US$69 per ounce.The report, which shows that nonfarm payrolls rose by 172,000 in May, has further... Keep Reading...
Gold bars overlayed with a Russian flag and financial graphs in the background.

Russia Claims Record Gold Output as Production Estimates Diverge

Russia's natural resources minister surprised the mining industry this week with news that the country's gold output may have hit 485 metric tons in 2025, and should come in at 480 to 500 metric tons this year. The figures are in contrast to independent estimates — according to Metals Focus,... Keep Reading...
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver Prices — My Upside and Downside Targets

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying he believes the current cycle is only halfway through. However, he thinks prices for both metals could fall further before resuming their uptrend.Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with arrows and target symbols sit atop ascending stacks of gold coins on a wooden surface.

McFarlane Lake Shares Jump 25 Percent on Gentile Support

Shares of McFarlane Lake Mining (CSE:MLM,OTCQB:MLMLF) are up 25.64 percent this week after the Canadian junior secured a C$6.75 million private placement led by well-known mining investor Michael Gentile.Gentile is taking the bulk of the non-brokered placement, subscribing for up to C$6.35... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), today outlines its fully funded 2026 exploration program at the Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Project") in the Yukon Territory, ahead of the Company's expected listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the... Keep Reading...
Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, gold bars.

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle: Gold Price Hasn't Topped, on Track for US$8,900

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle of Incrementum shares takeaways from the latest "In Gold We Trust" report, emphasizing that gold is currently in a bull market consolidation phase.Overall he believes the yellow metal is in the midst of a "golden decade" that will ultimately take it to his price target of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

WWDC26: Apple unveils next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI, powerful parental controls, and an expansive set of software improvements

Apple introduces Siri AI, a profoundly more capable and personal assistant

Apple previews new child safety features

ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026

Related News

uranium investing

Anfield Energy Prepares Shootaring Mill for 2027 Uranium Revival

lithium investing

American Battery Technology Reclaims DOE Lithium Grant After Successful Appeal

oil and gas investing

ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

precious metals investing

EraNova Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

base metals investing

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.