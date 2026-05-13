Coeur Declares Inaugural Dividend

Coeur Declares Inaugural Dividend

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE, TSX: CDE) today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.02 per share (the "1H 2026 Dividend"). The dividend is consistent with the Company's updated financial policy announced on March 23, 2026, which outlined plans for a semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per share. The 1H 2026 Dividend is expected to be paid on June 10, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2026. Due to an NYSE market holiday on May 25, 2026, the effective record date will be May 22, 2026.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations: the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, relating to our mining business, including statements regarding capital resources and use. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated production, cost and expense levels are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing and expanding large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically-related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver and copper, and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploration and development activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns) and mining law changes, ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages (involving the Company and its subsidiaries or third parties), the risk of adverse outcomes in litigation, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, impacts from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, risks associated with the integration of the New Afton and Rainy River mines following the acquisition of New Gold Inc., the loss of access or insolvency of any third-party refiner or smelter to whom Coeur markets its production, materials and equipment availability, inflationary pressures, changes in applicable tax laws or regulatory interpretations, impacts from tariffs or other trade barriers, continued access to financing sources, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, the ability to maintain positive relationships with indigenous groups and other community stakeholders, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. This does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

coeur miningcdeTSX:CDEnyse:cdegold investing
CDE
The Conversation (0)
Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining

Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" LIFE offering (the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF ; FRA: 2KY ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated agreement with Haywood Securities (" Haywood "), as lead agent, on its own behalf and on behalf of Velocity Capital... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of... Keep Reading...
Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Magma Silver Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Silver miners are using 2025's price gains to expand operations and make acquisitions, with some analysts calling it the sector's biggest growth cycle in more than a decade. Earlier this year,... Keep Reading...
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold is for War — But That's Not What I'm Buying Now

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, explains how he's adjusted his strategy since the Iran war began, emphasizing that what works during "normal" times won't work now. "The best protection for what's coming up ... is to be economically active in some way or other — as much as you can — because... Keep Reading...
Two white puzzle pieces on an orange background, with text reading: M&A.

Equinox, Orla Forge US$18.5 Billion North American Gold Giant

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) and Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) have agreed to an all-stock merger to forge a US$18.5 billion North American gold titan.Under the terms of the definitive arrangement, Equinox shareholders will retain a 67 percent stake in the combined entity, which will... Keep Reading...
New Break Drills 3.46 g/t Au Over 38.6 Metres and Intercepts Gold in Syenite at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Drills 3.46 g/t Au Over 38.6 Metres and Intercepts Gold in Syenite at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK,OTC:NBRKF) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") has completed the first round of diamond drilling in 2026, comprised of 3,376 metres in 22 drillholes at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray"). This round of drilling traced the Zavitz... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of Mineral Resource Estimate - Tonopah West Silver-Gold... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals

Excalibur Metals

Keep Reading...
US$100 bill lies over a gold bar.

US Debt Surpasses GDP: Potential Catalyst for Gold’s Next Leg Higher

Soaring US debt may provide a significant tailwind for gold and set the stage for another record price rally.US debt held by the public hit US$31.27 trillion in late March, eclipsing 12 month gross domestic product (GDP) of US$31.22 trillion. This is the first time since World War II that the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate Sec Reporting Obligations

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

BriaCell Adds Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

Related News

cobalt investing

Supra Elemental Targeting Critical Minerals Gap with Recovery Tech

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate Sec Reporting Obligations

critical metals investing

New Brunswick Scraps Old Mining Act to Fast Track Critical Mineral Projects

critical metals investing

Critical Minerals Outlook

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

cleantech investing

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Releases Updated Presentation and Fact Sheet