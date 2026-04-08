Coeur Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Coeur Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE, TSX: CDE) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2026.

Conference Call Details:

U.S./Canada:

(855) 560-2581

International:

(412) 542-4166

Conference ID:

Coeur Mining

Replay Numbers:

U.S./Canada:

(855) 669-9658

International:

(412) 317-0088

Conference ID:

197 07 92

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations: the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

coeur miningcdenyse:cdegold investing
CDE
The Conversation (0)
Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining

Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" LIFE offering (the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF ; FRA: 2KY ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated agreement with Haywood Securities (" Haywood "), as lead agent, on its own behalf and on behalf of Velocity Capital... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of... Keep Reading...
Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Magma Silver Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Silver miners are using 2025's price gains to expand operations and make acquisitions, with some analysts calling it the sector's biggest growth cycle in more than a decade. Earlier this year,... Keep Reading...
Dr. Jonathan Newman, gold bars.

Dr. Jonathan Newman: Gold, Fiat and the Fed — An Austrian Economist’s View

Dr. Jonathan Newman, fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses Austrian economics, emphasizing its focus on individual actions and subjective ends. He also explains its historical roots in Carl Menger's principles and the methodology of praxeology. In addition, Newman critiques the US Federal... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Continues to Process at Full Capacity for the First Quarter of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Continues to Process at Full Capacity for the First Quarter of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp - (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces production results for the first quarter of 2026 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.During the first quarter... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Continues to Process at Full Capacity for the First Quarter of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Continues to Process at Full Capacity for the First Quarter of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp - (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces production results for the first quarter of 2026 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.During the first quarter... Keep Reading...
Carley Garner, gold and silver bars.

Carley Garner: Gold, Silver, Oil — My Price Calls and Strategies

Carley Garner, commodity broker and strategist at DeCarley Trading, shares her outlook for gold and silver, saying that the precious metals may be heading into bear market territory. She also discusses strategies for oil, grains and the Japanese yen. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Rows of solar panels and wind turbines over water with a setting sun in the background.

Antimony: Lesser Known, Yet Highly Critical

Despite its designation as a critical mineral in the US, Canada, Australia and the EU, antimony remains overlooked.Although it may seem less popular than its hyped-up counterparts like rare earths and lithium, antimony’s industrial and strategic importance cannot be ignored. Antimony has for... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling and surface sampling results from its regional exploration program across the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand. Highlights:... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Pacgold delivers first gold production at White Dam Project

Drilling Complete, Assays Fast Tracked at Two Pools

Lahontan Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement For an Aggregate of $13.6M

Lahontan Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement For an Aggregate of $13.6M

Related News

precious metals investing

Pacgold delivers first gold production at White Dam Project

base metals investing

Drilling Complete, Assays Fast Tracked at Two Pools

uranium investing

Athabasca Basin Positions Canada to Lead Global Uranium Supply

precious metals investing

Lahontan Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement For an Aggregate of $13.6M

precious metals investing

Lahontan Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement For an Aggregate of $13.6M

lithium investing

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Private Placement

oil and gas investing

Oil Plunges Below US$100 as US and Iran Strike Two-Week Ceasefire