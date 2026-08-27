Codexis to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Codexis to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable manufacturing of complex therapeutics, today announced the Company will attend the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026, being held September 9-11, 2026, in New York, New York.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 9:45 am ET. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://ir.codexis.com. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis® is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing, and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit  https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Georgia Erbez
(650) 421-8100
ir@codexis.com


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