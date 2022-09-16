Gold Investing News

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: CXC) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of August 24, 2022. In connection with the closing of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,944,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$354,960. On July 14, 2022, the Company completed the first tranche of the Offering for 2,860,000 Units for gross proceeds of CDN$257,400. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 6,804,000 Units for gross proceeds of CDN$612,360. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). For the second tranche, each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of CDN$0.18 per Share until September 16, 2024, which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 950,000 Units in the second tranche of the Offering, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As required by MI 61-101, the Company advises that it expects to file a material change report relating to the Offering less than 21 days before completion of the Offering, which is necessary to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner and is reasonable in the circumstances.

The Company paid a finder's fee to Wynter Bee Resources Limited of $20,160 in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced to this Offering. The finder's fee was paid by the issue of 224,000 Units.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for work programs on CMX's Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA, including planning and site preparation for future drilling programs and for general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA. The property comprises approximately 684 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver- lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".

The Clayton property's significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet. At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet of 4.07 oz Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is unknown).

The recorded production from the Clayton Mine included 7,031,110 oz silver, 86,771,527 lbs lead, 28,172,211 lbs zinc, 1,664,177 lbs copper, and minor amounts of gold from an estimated 2,145,652 tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985.

The Company has signed an agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI"), a firm specializing in mineral processing (see May 31, 2022 news release). SRI utilizes precision ore sorting technology to high-grade mine stockpiles of unprocessed rock to enhance the grade of material delivered to a toll mill. The results of testing the ore sorting process on Clayton's stockpile material should position CMX to generate cash flow in 2023. The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact:

Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com or

Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com.

You can also visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://cmxgoldandsilver.com/home.

The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

