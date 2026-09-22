CME Group to Expand Crypto Derivatives Suite with Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Uniswap (UNI) futures on October 19, pending regulatory review.
The latest expansion of CME Group's cryptocurrency suite comes in response to strong client demand for institutional-grade risk management tools across high-liquidity altcoin markets.
Market participants will have the choice to trade both larger- and Micro-sized contracts:
- Bitcoin Cash futures (250 BCH) and Micro Bitcoin Cash futures (25 BCH)
- Uniswap futures (10,000 UNI) and Micro Uniswap futures (1,000 UNI)
"As crypto markets continue to mature, participants require broader, regulated tools to navigate evolving digital asset related price risk," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, CME Group. "Designed for greater versatility and capital efficiency, these new BCH and UNI contracts allow clients to manage price risk and gain exposure to key crypto networks within our 24/7, regulated marketplace."
"The addition of Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap futures marks another important step in the continued expansion of CME Group's crypto futures offering," said Justin Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Volatility Shares. "It gives market participants more ways to access these assets within a regulated futures framework, while providing additional tools to manage risk and express market views. We're excited to see this continued growth and pleased to be part of it."
"Institutions managing cryptocurrency exposure need around-the-clock access to regulated derivatives, underpinned by the clearing and financing infrastructure to match," said Noel Kimmel, President at Ripple Prime. "With the addition of Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap futures to the existing set of XRP, Bitcoin and other products, CME Group's cryptocurrency complex continues to lead the way in delivering capital-efficient risk management tools for market participants."
The new contracts further expand the company's extensive single asset Cryptocurrency product suite, which includes Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, and Sui futures. Trading highlights include:
- H1 2026 futures and options average daily volume (ADV) of 279,800 contracts ($8.3 billion notional) and average open interest (OI) of 264,600 contracts ($15.4 billion notional)
- The 2026 expansion into Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, and Sui futures has contributed more than $1 billion in total notional value year-to-date
The Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on these products, please visit here.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE CME Group