CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reaches Record 8.4 Million Contracts in 2025, Up 8% from 2024

  • All-time high ADV for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and Canada

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 8.4 million contracts in 2025, up 8% from 2024. Reflecting all trading reported outside the United States, these volumes were driven by increases in Metals up 37%, Equity Index up 20%, Energy up 11%, Agricultural up 9%, and Interest Rate up 2%, all compared to the same period in 2024.

"Amid persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainty in 2025, clients outside the United States relied on the proven strength of our global benchmarks and deep, around-the-clock liquidity," said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group. "Risk management remains essential for 2026, and we are committed to providing clients with the tools they need to efficiently navigate any market environment."

In 2025, EMEA ADV hit a record 6.1 million contracts, up 6% from 2024. The region saw ADV records in Equity Index up 25%, Metals up 23%, Agricultural up 8%, Energy up 7% and Interest Rate products up 1%.

APAC ADV grew to an all-time high of 1.9 million contracts in 2025, up 13% from 2024.  This was driven by new ADV records in Metals up 66%, Energy up 32%, Agricultural up 14% and Interest Rate products up 8% year on year.

Canada ADV achieved a record 180,000 contracts in 2025, up 10% year on year, with ADV records in Equity Index, Interest Rate, Agricultural and Energy products up 23%, 6%, 3% and 1% respectively year on year.

LatAm ADV reached 173,000 contracts in 2025, unchanged from 2024. The region saw ADV records in Foreign Exchange up 42%, Metals up 29% and Equity Index products up 7%.

Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 28.1 million contracts in 2025, up 6% over 2024. This was largely driven by record growth in Interest Rate ADV, up 4% to a record 14.2 million contracts. Metals ADV also saw record growth, up 34%, with additional records across Agricultural and Energy ADV, both up 8%. 

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-international-average-daily-volume-reaches-record-8-4-million-contracts-in-2025--up-8-from-2024--302655514.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

