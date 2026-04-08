CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reaches Record 11.4 Million Contracts in Q1 2026, Up 30% from 2025

  • All-time high ADV for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LatAm) and Canada
  • For the first time ever, quarterly international ADV for interest rate, metals, energy, agricultural products, equity index and FX all reached record levels

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 11.4 million contracts in Q1 2026, up 30% over Q1 2025.

Reflecting all trading reported outside the United States, this strong performance was driven by record interest rate ADV of 5.7 million contracts, up 30% year-over-year. For the first time, all-time quarterly records also were reached across metals up 116%, energy up 62%, agricultural products up 16%, equity index up 11% and FX up 1%.

"This surge in trading activity demonstrates how our global client base is turning to CME Group to manage risk in real time, through our benchmark products and on a regulated marketplace," said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group. "In this risk-always-on environment, our deeply liquid markets are critical for helping clients hedge their exposure and pursue opportunities across all asset classes and time zones."

In Q1 2026, EMEA ADV hit a record 8.4 million contracts, up 29% from Q1 2025. The region saw ADV records across all asset classes, with metals up 75%, energy up 53%, interest rate up 31%, equity index up 17%, agricultural products up 13% and FX up 1%.

APAC ADV grew to an all-time high of 2.6 million contracts in Q1 2026, up 33% year-on-year.  This was driven by new ADV records in metals up 204%, energy up 101%, interest rate up 26% and agricultural products up 22%.

LatAm ADV reached a record 224,000 contracts in Q1 2026, up 21% from Q1 2025. 

Canada ADV also achieved a record 219,000 contracts in Q1 2026, up 12% year-on-year.

Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 36.2 million contracts in Q1 2026, up 22% over Q1 2025. Additionally, for the first time ever, quarterly volumes reached record levels across interest rate, energy, metals, equity index, agriculture and foreign exchange products.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

 CME-G

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SOURCE CME Group

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