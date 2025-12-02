CME Group Hits Second-Highest Monthly Volume Ever

  • November ADV reached 33.1 million contracts
  • Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 424,000 contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest monthly average daily volume (ADV) of 33.1 million contracts in November, an increase of 10% year-over-year. The company's monthly ADV record was set in April 2025 with 35.9 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https:cmegroupinc.gcs-web.commonthly-volume.

November 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional November 2025 product highlights compared to November 2024:

  • Interest Rate ADV
    • Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV of 746,000 contracts
    • 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 2% to 2.8 million contracts
    • SOFR options ADV increased 18% to 1.6 million contracts
    • 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 56% to 675,000 contracts
  • Equity Index ADV increased 39%
    • Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 72% to 2.2 million contracts
    • Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 80% to 1.6 million contracts
    • E-Mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 28% to 682,000 contracts
  • Energy ADV
    • Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 18% to 326,000 contracts
    • NY Heating Oil futures ADV increased 32% to 225,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV increased 8%
    • Corn futures ADV increased 2% to 514,000 contracts
    • Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 4% to 201,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 52%
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 235% to 476,000 contracts
    • Silver futures ADV increased 22% to 108,000 contracts
    • Micro Silver futures ADV increased 238% to 75,000 contracts
  • Cryptocurrency ADV increased 78%
    • Micro Ether futures ADV increased 176% to 229,000 contracts
    • Ether futures ADV increased 127% to 24,000 contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4 million contracts represented 45.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2% of overall Energy ADV
  • International ADV increased 6% to 9.8 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 3% to 7.2 million contracts, APAC ADV up 13% to 2.2 million contracts and Latin America ADV up 16% to 193,000 contracts
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 17% to $386 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 1% to €304 billion
  • Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending October 2025 were $135.2 billion for cash collateral and $160.3 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchange, cryptocurrenciesenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-hits-second-highest-monthly-volume-ever-302629851.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CME GroupCMENASDAQ:CMEFintech Investing
CME
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-01 and Confirms Two Zones of VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-01 and Confirms Two Zones of VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that the 1st drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-01) has been completed to target depth and is in progress on its 2nd hole... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

NINE MILE METALS LTD (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") has closed the oversubscribed non-flow-through private placement financing. The company issued 12,142,174 units at a price of 1.5 cents per unit for proceeds of $182,132. The company's flow-through private... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Maintains Nine Mile Brook Project Option with Third Anniversary Payment

NINE MILE METALS LTD (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces that it has proceeded with its third anniversary payment under its option to Purchase the remaining 50% of the Nine Mile Brook Project, dated November 28th, 2021, (the "Option Agreement") with... Keep Reading...
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) a producer and distributor of renewable fuel and essential ingredients and the largest producer of specialty alcohols in the U.S., reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2024, gross loss improved by $0.8... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Lab High-Grade Results up to 19.0% Copper and 40.00% + (Lead-Zinc), 142 g/t Silver & 2.78 g/t Gold at Historic Wedge Mine, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag