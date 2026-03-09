CME Group Announces First Trades for South Asia Crude Palm Oil Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced a total of 100 contracts of the South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) futures traded as a block between Avere Commodities and Olam Agri, brokered by ICAP, on March 5, 2026. CME Group launched its four new South Asia edible oil futures contracts, which are available for trading, on March 2, 2026.

"We're pleased to see early industry support for our new South Asia edible oils futures contracts," said John Ricci, Managing Director and Global Head of Agricultural Products, CME Group. "The addition of these contracts provides South Asian market participants with enhanced price discovery and risk management capabilities and will further support their investment and hedging strategies." 

"At Avere, our traders and management team are always exploring new products and expanding the markets in which we participate," said Preston MacKenzie, Senior Trader, Vegetable Oils, Avere Commodities. "CME Group's exchange-cleared products that represent cash markets are great tools to add to our portfolio."

"Being the largest shippers of vegetable oils to India, we embrace the addition of another tool to optimize our hedging strategies," said Rix Hufman, Senior Tropical Oils Trader at Olam Agri.

"We're proud to be the first firm to broker this new product," said James Mckay, Co-Head, APAC Ags, Softs & Biofuels at ICAP. "It's an important first step in developing new and innovative ways for our customers to manage their risk in these volatile and ever-changing markets."

"As these new soybean and palm oil futures contracts take off, IVPA is proud to be part of a historical innovation that makes effective risk management possible for the Indian vegetable oils industry," said Sudhakar Desai, President of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA). "We envision these becoming the global benchmarks that other major destinations adopt for buying and selling CIF India contracts."

The four new cash-settled products launched on March 2, 2026 include two outright contracts and two spread contracts that are based on the Fastmarkets Soyoil CFR India and Crude Palm Oil CFR West Coast India assessments:

  • South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) Futures
  • South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarket) Futures
  • South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) vs. CBOT Soybean Oil Futures
  • South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) vs. USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Futures

For more information on these products, please visit http://www.cmegroup.com/south-asia.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-announces-first-trades-for-south-asia-crude-palm-oil-fastmarkets-futures-302707395.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

