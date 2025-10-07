Cloud3 Ventures Retains Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C. and Stephen E. Fox for Uplist to a National Securities Exchange

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV,OTC:CLDVF) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C., a leading New York-based law firm, with Stephen E. Fox, Esq. serving as lead counsel, to advise the Company on its planned uplisting to a major U.S. exchange.

Under the engagement, Mr. Fox and his team will prepare a comprehensive roadmap for Cloud3's transition to a national securities exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE. The engagement includes an analysis of Cloud3's current capital structure, governance framework, and listing prerequisites, together with recommendations on reverse splits, board composition, and compliance actions required for uplist readiness.

The firm will also assist the Company with its registration under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as a foreign private issuer and with the completion of the formal exchange application process through to final listing.

David Nikzad, Chief Executive Officer of Cloud3 Ventures, stated:

"We're honored to have Stephen Fox and the Ruskin Moscou Faltischek team join our group of trusted advisors. Their deep experience with U.S. capital markets and cross-border uplists will help ensure Cloud3 meets the highest regulatory standards as we advance toward a senior exchange listing."

Cloud3 continues to evaluate its eligibility for listing on the NASDAQ or NYSE and will provide further updates to shareholders as material milestones are achieved. The Company's annual general meeting is forthcoming, and formal notice will be distributed separately in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CLDV,OTC:CLDVF), OTCQB (CLDVF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: WQ40). Cloud3 is focused on high-growth opportunities across digital assets, artificial intelligence, and clean energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans to seek a listing on a national securities exchange and related future developments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Cloud3 Ventures Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

