Cloud3 Ventures Nears Completion of Audit; Orthogonal Thinker Reaffirms Support and New U.S. Uplist Counsel Engaged

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of its independent audit. At the same time, the Company has engaged a leading U.S. securities law firm experienced in Nasdaq and NYSE listings to assist in its planned 2026 uplist process.

Cloud3 remains firmly aligned with its leadership, principal shareholders, and foundation ecosystem partners as it advances its mission around the LIF3 energy framework and its portfolio of blockchain, digital-asset, and wellness-aligned ventures.

"Cloud3 exists at the intersection of energy, consciousness, and technology," said David Nikzad, Founder and Executive Chairman of Cloud3 Ventures. "Our vision revolves around LIF3 and a new paradigm of digital identity, ownership, and purpose. As we wrap up our audit and engage U.S. uplist counsel, we believe Cloud3's intrinsic potential is becoming clearer by the day."

Orthogonal Thinker Confirms Its Commitment

Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal"), which incubated Cloud3, has reaffirmed its support. Over the past year, Orthogonal has participated in multiple Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") transactions, advanced go-public initiatives for its portfolio companies, and scaled operations across technology and wellness sectors.

"Orthogonal is one hundred percent behind Cloud3 Ventures," added Nikzad, also Founder of Orthogonal. "We view Cloud3 as foundational within the broader ecosystem - a long-term investment we are actively cultivating. As Orthogonal continues executing DAT strategies and public listings, Cloud3 is positioned to bring that shared vision into the public markets with transparency, discipline, and alignment."

Ecosystem, Strategic Focus & Uplist Path

Cloud3 functions as an integrated platform at the crossroads of blockchain, wellness, and regenerative digital infrastructure. Its strategic network includes partnerships and investments in LIF3, Unstoppable Domains, FaithTribe, Dynasty Studios, Novo Being, and others.

  • The Company is finalizing its audit and expects to publish audited results in the near term.

  • Cloud3 has retained specialized U.S. securities and listing counsel to assist in achieving compliance with Nasdaq or NYSE listing requirements.

  • The Company is intensifying efforts around governance, reporting, capital structure, and operational readiness to support its uplist ambition in 2026.

"This is the moment we've been preparing for," said Nikzad. "A clean audit, operational transparency, engaged counsel, and a fully aligned shareholder base are the pillars underpinning our next stage of growth."

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on the convergence of blockchain, wellness, and conscious innovation. Its ecosystem is built around the LIF3 digital framework and strategically aligned investments in decentralized identity, creative economies, and regenerative technologies.

Website: cloud3.ventures
Social Media: x.com/Cloud3Ventures

About Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.

Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. is a Hawai'i-based innovation group integrating wellness, plant medicine, artificial intelligence, and digital assets. Orthogonal has participated in multiple Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") transactions and continues to drive go-public strategies across its network of technology-driven and conscious enterprises.

Website: orthogonalthinker.com
Social Media: x.com/BeOrthogonal

Media & Investor Relations

Cassandra Dowell
dowell.cassandra@gmail.com

Email: info@cloud3.ventures
Website: cloud3.ventures

Forward-Looking Statements & Risks

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the expected completion and publication of Cloud3's audit, the engagement of U.S. uplist counsel, the timing or outcome of a potential uplist to Nasdaq or NYSE, and expectations regarding the growth and alignment of its ecosystem.

Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, audit outcomes, regulatory or exchange approvals, market conditions, competitive pressures, global economic shifts, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy.

Readers are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca/) for additional risk factors. Neither Cloud3 Ventures nor Orthogonal Thinker undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

