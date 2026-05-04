Cloud3 Ventures Closes Disposition Transaction

(TheNewswire)

Cloud3 Ventures Inc.
 

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 4, 2026 - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV,OTC:CLDVF) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated April 22, 2026, the Company has closed the transactions underlying the disposition of certain legacy assets (the "Disposition"), as more fully described in the information circular for the special meeting of shareholders held on April 16, 2026 (the "Shareholder Meeting").

 

The Disposition constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and was approved by the Company's board of directors (with interested directors abstaining) and by Shareholders at the Shareholder Meeting, including by a majority of the minority of disinterested shareholders in accordance with MI 61-101. The Disposition constitutes the sale of all or substantially all of the Company's undertaking for purposes of the Canada Business Corporations Act and was approved by Shareholders by special resolution at the Special Meeting.

 

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

 

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.

 

Media & Investor Relations

info@cloud3.ventures

Website: cloud3.ventures

 

On behalf of the board of directors

 

"David Nikzad"

CEO and Director

 

Forward-Looking Statements & Risks

 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, audit outcomes, regulatory or exchange approvals, market conditions, competitive pressures, global economic shifts, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+ (https:/www.sedarplus.ca/) for additional risk factors. Cloud3 Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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