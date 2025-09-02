Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland with large-scale exploration and near term gold production , while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions.

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Cloncurry Gold Project Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Update

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek

Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its previous partner, CanBodia Copper Corp. ("CCC") failed to meet its obligations regarding the Andong Bor License.  Following multiple notices to CCC from October 2024 to May 31, 2025, Angkor, through its Cambodian solicitor, filed a Notice of Default with CCC on July 1, 2025, terminating the letter agreement with CCC on the Andong Bor License and declaring the joint relationship null and void.

Bold Ventures Receives Exploration Permits for the Burchell Gold Copper Project and Highlights Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received two exploration permits for work at the Burchell Gold Copper Project. The applications were made as a result of recent exploration work in and around the "111 Zone" gold discovery (see Bold News Release dated January 9, 2025) and the strike extension of the Moss Trend on the adjacent Moss Gold Property of Goldshore Resources Inc. to the west (see Bold New Release dated July 21, 2025 and Bold News Release dated August 18, 2025). The Burchell Property is located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Heritage Mining Provides Exploration and Melba Project Update

Group Eleven Drills 6.2m of 312 g/t Ag and 0.95% Cu, incl. 2.8m of 549 g/t Ag and 1.77% Cu in a 90m Step-Out, Further Supporting Deeper Cu-Ag Target at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest three step-out drill holes from the discovery horizon at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Drilling at Ballywire's deeper, Cu-Ag target (100-200m below discovery horizon) is in progress (to be reported as soon as possible).

Highlights:

